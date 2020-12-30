People 65 and older can soon get a COVID vaccine at a Broward drive-thru. Here’s how

Broward County will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older, and those interested can already begin scheduling an appointment.

“We are excited about the opportunity to begin vaccinating our senior population, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as we continue to work every day to protect our community during this pandemic,” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

The free vaccines will be available starting Sunday at drive-thru vaccination sites. Appointments are required.

Anyone who gets the first dose of the vaccine at one of these sites must also get their second dose 21 days later in Broward County.

To make an appointment, visit https://browardcovidvaccine.com.

Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Broward County?

Starting Sunday, vaccines will be available by appointment only at:

▪ Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek. Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Friday, Saturday): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave, Davie. Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Friday, Saturday): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, vaccines also will be available by appointment at:

▪ Markham Park, 16001 W State Road 84, Sunrise. Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Sunday, Monday): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Broward Health also began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older Wednesday. To make an appointment through the hospital system, call 954-759-7500 to be screened and scheduled for an appointment.