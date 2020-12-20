People 75 and older and frontline essential workers should be next in line for coronavirus vaccines, US health officials say

Aria Bendix
elderly woman vaccine
A medical worker gives an elderly woman an influenza vaccine in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended Sunday that frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line for coronavirus vaccines.

  • Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities have already started receiving their shots.

  • The US should have enough shots to complete these first two phases of vaccinations by sometime in February. 

  • The third round of shots should go to people ages 65 to 74, people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, and any other essential workers that haven't been vaccinated yet, the CDC recommended.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

People ages 75 and older and frontline essential workers should be next in line to receive coronavirus vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended at a Sunday meeting.

This second priority group constitutes around 49 million people, according to the CDC. The US is already beginning to vaccinate its first priority group: roughly 21 million healthcare workers and three million residents of long-term care facilities.

The CDC's recommendations are based on two key goals: preventing disease transmission and mortality, and preserving the overall function of society.

Protecting elderly individuals from COVID-19 is critical to that first goal. People ages 75 and older represent one-quarter of COVID-19 hospitalizations and around 60% of COVID-19 deaths in the US - more than another age group, according to the CDC. 

Frontline essential workers, meanwhile, are both necessary to a functioning society and face an increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus due to the public-facing nature of their work.

Data from the May to July coronavirus outbreak in New York City suggests an overwhelming number of workers in public service agencies got infected: on average, 22% of their antibody tests came back positive. Among these workers, correctional staff had the highest percent positivity rate: nearly 40%.

The CDC classified frontline essential workers as first responders (firefighters and police officers) as well as workers in education (teachers, school support staff, and daycare workers), food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, US postal service, public transit, and grocery stores.

Once these individuals are vaccinated, the advisory committee recommended that the third round of shots go to people ages 65 to 74, people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, and any other essential workers who haven't been vaccinated yet.

COVID-19 vaccine, New York
Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, was the first hospital to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine in the US. Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS

These remaining essential workers would include those in transportation, food service, construction, finance, information technology and communication, energy, media, law, engineering, and water and waste management.

High-risk medical conditions, according to the CDC, include obesity or severe obesity, type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, an immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, or a history or current practice of smoking. 

In total, this third phase would include roughly 129 million people. 

But ultimately, it's up to each state to decide how to prioritize their vulnerable populations. 

"There will be difficult choices about who gets that vaccine first," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, said at Sunday's meeting. 

If doses are scarce, the advisory committee said, states may consider prioritizing vaccinations for frontline essential workers in areas with high transmission, who haven't had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or who have an increased risk of severe illness based on their age or underlying medical problems.

States may also consider vaccinating residents of congregate living facilities - such as prisons, jails, and homeless shelters - at the same time as the facilities' staff members, the committee said. 

Vaccinating two priority groups by February 

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized two shots for emergency use in the US. Moderna's vaccine was authorized on Friday and could be administered as early as Monday. Pfizer's vaccine was authorized a week prior and is already being given out across the country.

Healthcare workers were the first to receive their shots on December 14. CVS and Walgreens started giving shots to residents of long-term care facilities on Friday.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation report found that 45 states are following the CDC advisory group's recommendations, but a few are veering slightly off course. Nevada, New Hampshire, and Wyoming, for instance, are including law enforcement in their first round of vaccinations, while Massachusetts is including incarcerated people and those in homeless shelters.

Over the last week, around 2.8 million doses have been distributed and more than 556,000 doses have been administered in the US, according to the CDC.

Federal officials estimate 100 million people could get their full two-dose regimen before March. (Pfizer's shot requires two doses taken 21 days apart while Moderna's shot requires two doses taken 28 days apart.)

"There should be enough vaccine to vaccinate 20 million people in December, 30 million people in January, and 50 million people in February," Messonnier said Sunday.

That means the US should have enough shots to complete its first two rounds of vaccinations (phase 1a and 1b) in February. The third round of vaccinations (phase 1c) could also begin that same month:

Phase 1 and 2 rollout
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Members of the general public may start getting immunized by April, according to the CDC's timeline. By that point, the country could be vaccinating 10 million people per week.

Moncef Slaoui, who is spearheading the US vaccine effort, Operation Warp Speed, told the Washington Post that most Americans could be immunized by mid-year 2021.

But that timeline is optimistic, according to other experts. US Surgeon-General nominee Dr. Vivek Murthy estimated Sunday that the general population might not receive their shots until "midsummer or early fall."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • U.S. intelligence agencies are increasingly focused on domestic extremists. Their latest target: Satanists.

    In recent years, the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence communities have identified domestic threats linked to a variety of ideologies and movements. But an internal government report adds what may be the most surprising addition to the list: an obscure satanic cult.

  • Rebuilding trust in the Justice Department starts — but doesn't end — with Biden's choice of attorney general

    Department of Justice veterans say the agency became too political under Attorney General William Barr. Revitalizing the department will depend on President-elect Joe Biden’s willingness to entrust it to an independent attorney general.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Sir Keir Starmer promises new wave of devolution under Labour to head off Scottish independence

    Sir Keir Starmer is to commit Labour to delivering a new wave of devolution across the UK as he seeks to head off demands for Scottish independence. In a keynote speech on Monday, he will say the party's next manifesto will set out a programme to win power "in order to push as much power as possible away from Westminster". The Labour leader will say that he is offering "a positive alternative to the Scottish people" while at the same time seeking "to preserve and renew the United Kingdom". Aides said the speech - Sir Keir's first on the subject of the Union - will set the tone for the party's campaigning for next year's elections to the Scottish Parliament as well as more broadly across the UK. Labour has not held power in Holyrood since 2007 while it has struggled to maintain a toehold in Westminster elections in Scotland after being all but wiped out by the SNP in the 2015 general election. With support for independence on the rise, Sir Keir will argue that the shared "history, values and identity" of the peoples of the UK meant there should be no place for internal borders.

  • Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

    Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a “larger-than-life impact” on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined “not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

  • Trump promises 'wild' protests in Washington DC on the day the Electoral College will finalize election results

    President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to urge his followers to rally in Washington two weeks before Inauguration Day.

  • Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

    The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like there is for the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine rollout, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine efficacy will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. > With COVID19 vaccine efficacy of ~95%, I'm looking forward to vaccine distribution in 2021 bringing the pandemic under control. However, I'm concerned that we'll see antigenic drift of SARS-CoV-2 and may need to update the strain used in the vaccine with some regularity. 1/18> > -- Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) December 19, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure The pros and cons of breaking up Facebook

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Emmanuel Macron told he's making a 'massive miscalculation' that UK will negotiate next year

    Emmanuel Macron has been accused of risking a no-deal Brexit by making the “massive miscalculation” that Britain will be forced back to the negotiating table in the new year. Downing Street believes Mr Macron is standing in the way of a deal because he is playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time. A deadline of 11pm Sunday night – set by MEPs for a deal to be agreed in order for it to be ratified by December 31 – was expected to pass without any conclusion to the talks. The UK has said it will not walk away from the negotiations while there is still time to reach an agreement. Negotiators believe Mr Macron is gambling on the theory that no deal will be so unpopular in Britain that Boris Johnson will cave in and accept Brussels’ current offer within weeks of leaving the single market and customs union on January 1.

  • Mexico leader, U.S. president-elect discuss migration

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by phone Saturday, five days after he sent a tardy and somewhat chilly letter of congratulations to Biden. "We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” López Obrador wrote in his social media accounts. Biden's transition team said the two discussed migration, apparently with a focus on a theme that López Obrador has championed: developing jobs and opportunities so that people won't have to migrate.

  • Keep up the good work, Putin tells spy agency staff

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said the foreign intelligence service was exceptionally important for protecting the country, in comments made soon after it was accused by some of being behind a major hack on U.S. government departments. Speaking at an event commemorating 100 years since the founding of the SVR foreign intelligence service, Putin said the agency and other security services were a crucial guarantee of Russia's "sovereign, democratic, independent development." Some international cyber researchers have suggested that Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service may have been behind an unprecedented attack on U.S. government computer systems first reported by Reuters last week.

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • Surgeon general says antibody treatment reason behind Trump’s delay getting Covid vaccine

    ‘I will remind people that the president has had Covid within the last 90 days,’ says Jerome Adams

  • Yemen doctors call for urgent help to save life of conjoined twins in need of surgery

    Conjoined twin boys who were born in war-torn Yemen on Wednesday are in “critical condition”, according to their doctors who are urgently appealing for help. The boys were born in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which since 2014 has been controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over years of war and air blockades, like much of the rest of the country, it’s economy and healthcare system have been destroyed. "An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal," Majda al-Khatib, the director of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, told AFP news agency. She added that the hospital did not have the necessary equipment to accurately determine "which organs are connected". The war in Yemen has resulted in what the UN describe as the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with the country of 30 million plagued by conflict, starvation, disease and now coronavirus. The current conditions of hospitals in Sanaa make dealing with complex cases such as conjoined twins almost an impossibility. Making access to treatment more difficult, Sanaa’s airport is closed for commercial flights because of an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, who have been waging war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis, since 2015.

  • Why are people calling to 'Release the Kraken'?: Yahoo News Explains

    Pro-Trump groups have been calling to 'Release the Kraken' in the weeks following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an effort to challenge the election results. But where does the rallying cry come from? Yahoo News explains.

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • Congress is preparing Sunday votes on a $900 billion relief package, but remaining obstacles could push final passage into Christmas week

    Lawmakers are gearing up for rapid-fire votes on a federal rescue package with a narrow margin for error. No stimulus deal has been announced yet.

  • Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

    President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.