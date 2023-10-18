People of African ancestry are poorly represented in genetic studies. A new effort would change that

LAURA UNGAR
·3 min read
0

Scientists are setting out to collect genetic material from 500,000 people of African ancestry to create what they believe will be the world’s largest database of genomic information from the population.

The hope is to build a new “reference genome” — a template to compare to full sets of DNA from individuals — and better understand genetic variants that affect Black people. It could eventually translate into new medicines and diagnostic tests — and help reduce health disparities.

The initiative was launched Wednesday by Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Regeneron Genetics Center, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk and Roche. The pharmaceutical companies are providing the funding, while the data will be managed by a nonprofit started by Meharry, called the Diaspora Human Genomics Institute.

Organizers said there’s a clear need for the project, pointing to research showing that less than 2% of genetic information being studied today comes from people of African ancestry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

“We are going to bridge that gap, and this is just the beginning,” said Anil Shanker, senior vice president for research and innovation at Meharry.

Scientists have long known that the reference they compare to individual genomes has serious limits because it mostly relies on genetic material from one man and doesn’t reflect the spectrum of human diversity.

Although any two people’s genomes — that is, a set of instructions to build and sustain a human being — are more than 99% identical, scientists say they want to understand the differences.

The project is not connected with related research already underway. In May, scientists published four studies about building a diverse reference genome that they call a “pangenome.” At that point, it included the genetic material of 24 people of African ancestry, 16 from the Americas and the Caribbean, six from Asia and one from Europe.

In the new project, Meharry, a historically Black academic health sciences center, will recruit patients from the Nashville area to donate blood, then send it to the Regeneron Genetics Center, which will do the genetic sequencing for free.

Other historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S., and the University of Zambia in Africa, will also recruit volunteers. Project organizers said they are also open to working with other universities in Africa, as well as medical centers and health departments there. Organizers expect enrollment to take about five years. All information will be kept anonymous.

After the genetic sequencing, the data will go into a repository at the Diaspora Human Genomics Institute, and the database will be provided exclusively to HBCUs and the institutions involved in Africa. Outside researchers can access the information through those institutions.

“You can imagine if these schools have such a resource, other academic institutions are going to want to collaborate with them,” said Lyndon Mitnaul, executive director for research initiatives at Regeneron Genetics Center.

Corporate partners will be able to use the data for research and to develop medicines and diagnostic tests.

The 10-year initiative also involves establishing a grant program to support research and education in genomics and related fields at Meharry, plus broader STEM programs for grade-school children in diverse communities. Each of the pharmaceutical companies involved intends to contribute $20 million toward the genetic and educational parts of the effort.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Chemical hair relaxers carry an increased risk of uterine cancer. Do I need to worry?

    What does this mean for your health and your hair? Experts explain.

  • Amazon Pharmacy launches its first drone deliveries

    Amazon, on the route to expanding new product categories and delivery routes, is today launching a new service that combines those two strategies into one: Amazon Pharmacy -- the company's online storefront for prescription medication -- is going to start delivering products to customers by drones operated by Prime Air, Amazon's drone delivery service. Amazon said packages will be dropped by drone within 60 minutes of being ordered via Amazon Pharmacy. The service covers around 500 medications, including those for flu, asthma, and pneumonia; and (for now) it is free to use, Amazon said.

  • Statement, a cash flow management platform for enterprises, raises $12M

    Statement, a startup developing a platform for enterprise cash flow management, today announced that it raised $12 million in seed funding. Co-founder and CEO Idan Vlodinger says that it'll be used to "double down" on Statement's go-to-market efforts and "accelerate" the pace of product development.

  • Qualcomm reveals it's making a RISC-V chip for Android wearables

    Qualcomm is working with Google to develop a RISC-V platform that can power Wear OS devices.

  • Selfie-scraper, Clearview AI, wins appeal against UK privacy sanction

    Controversial US facial recognition company, Clearview AI, has won an appeal against a privacy sanction issued by the UK last year. In May 2022, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) issued a formal enforcement notice on Clearview -- which included a fine of around £7.5 million (~$10M) -- after concluding the self-scraping AI firm had committed a string of breaches of local privacy laws. It also ordered the company, which uses the scraped personal data to sell an identity-matching service to law enforcement and national security bodies, to delete information it held on UK citizens.

  • Meta consolidates options to manage your Meta data

    Meta is rolling out new options to better manage your data related to its own platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The company now has a single place in the Accounts Center for you to request a download of your information on Instagram and Facebook at the same time. Now, the social network is a combination of off-Meta information for both Facebook and Instagram.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Where have all the points gone?

    NFL scoring fell to a five-year low last season. So far this season, it’s even worse.

  • Peak XV invests $35 million in wealth and asset management startup Neo

    Peak XV Partners has invested $35 million in Neo, a fintech startup founded by industry veterans that is increasingly challenging incumbents including IIFL, Edelweiss and Waterfield Advisors, as the largest India-focused VC broadens its bets on wealth and asset management. Neo operates a suite of wealth and asset management services, serving businesses, sovereign and pension funds and large family offices and individuals with ultra-high net-worths. The firm, which began operations in 2021, has already amassed over a 1,000 customers, said Neo founder Nitin Jain in an interview.

  • Darwinium brings digital security and fraud prevention to the perimeter

    Back in 2018, LexisNexis acquired the digital identity platform ThreadMetrix for just under $820 million in cash. In 2021, ThreadMetrix co-founders Reed Taussig and Alisdair Faulkner returned to the world of startups when, together with a number of ex-ThreadMetrix engineers and execs, they launched Darwinium, a fraud prevention platform that focuses on protecting fintech, e-commerce, financial services, gaming and gambling services at their digital perimeter without putting too much of a burden on users. A number of prominent angel investors, including Naval Ravikant and Jeff Fagnan also participated in this round.

  • P&G tops earnings and sales estimates after hiking prices

    P&G delivers another better-than-expected quarter.

  • Tesla's new Driver Drowsiness Warning feature counts yawns and blinks

    It provides a visual and audio alert if a driver appears tired.

  • OpenAI formally brings web search to ChatGPT as DALL-E 3 integration arrives in beta

    OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT, some three weeks after re-introducing the feature in beta after several months in hiatus. ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm these past 12 months, has historically been limited to data up to September, 2021 -- rendering it useless as a real-time search engine. Then in May, OpenAI started rolling out web search via Bing, the search engine belonging to OpenAI's corporate backer Microsoft, before extending access to the ChatGPT mobile app in late June.

  • BMW becomes the latest car maker to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard

    The change should go into effect in early 2025.

  • Controversial NFL star Adrian Peterson out of 'DWTS,' and fans take a victory lap

    Former NFL player Adrian Peterson is shown the door on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

  • Zygon helps startups avoid data breaches from SaaS providers

    According to an email from Shadow CEO Eric Sèle, the hacker managed to download this data from a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider’s API. This is just a recent example in a long list of data breaches that have affected companies of all sizes. This new French startup reviews all the SaaS applications used by your team — and it doesn’t just focus on official services as it can identify shadow SaaS services that some teams have been quietly using without telling the IT department.

  • Penn State vs. Ohio State preview, Brock Bowers injury & possible collective bargaining for student athletes

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.

  • Flanks grabs additional capital to automate wealth services in Europe

    Flanks, which has built an API for automated wealth services, secured $8 million in Series A capital to democratize access to wealth management across Europe. Scalapay co-founder Raffaele Terrone and Upvest co-founder and CEO Martin Kassing supported the round as angel investors. The Barcelona-based company was founded in 2019 by software engineers Joaquim de la Cruz and Sergi Lao and private banking executive Álvaro Morales.

  • NFL could soon ban tackling technique it says creates ‘25 times’ the injury risk

    The league may soon start penalizing another tackling technique.

  • Amazon's fleet of Rivian-made electric delivery vans reaches 10K in US

    Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the e-commerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.

  • X now requires community fact checks to include sources

    X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.