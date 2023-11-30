People, animals will enjoy this year's pecan harvest in Oklahoma
People, animals will enjoy this year's pecan harvest in Oklahoma
People, animals will enjoy this year's pecan harvest in Oklahoma
The Magic really did that.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI's CEO after a tumultuous week and change. In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and subsequently published to the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO by the previous board, will return to her role as CTO, and confirmed that the initial new board will consist of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Quora CEO D’Angelo, who served on the previous board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers. Microsoft will also gain representation on the board in the form of a non-voting observer.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
In Western markets, freight forwarders are well into digitizing their operations, but the same doesn’t hold true in Southeast Asia, say the founders of Fr8Labs. The reasons for that include the lack of localized software and a more fragmented logistics industry where SMBs dominate. Fr8Labs wants to digitize Asia’s logistics industry with its SaaS operating system and has plans to turn it into an open ecosystem that multiple players can tap into with APIs.
SpaceX is known for its vertical integration, but one component it’s been outsourcing is parachutes -- until earlier this month, when the company quietly acquired parachute vendor Pioneer Aerospace after its parent company went bankrupt. This is the second known acquisition for SpaceX, which acquired small satellite startup Swarm in 2021 for a $524 million mostly-stock deal. Pioneer is coming much more cheaply: SpaceX has snapped it up for just $2.2 million, according to a bankruptcy filing by Pioneer’s parent company in Florida.
Save a wild 60% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
"It feels like you are literally painting a filter on your face." The post People on TikTok are in awe of Patrick Ta’s foundation palette — here’s why it’s great appeared first on In The Know.
Reverse coloring gives you the colors. You supply the lines. The post What is a reverse coloring book? The hottest relaxation tool of 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
One enamored reviewer shares that they 'may never wear anything else ever again.'
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are getting their mid-cycle refresh.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”
The wideout opted not to participate in a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers.
Party season is upon us. The post 11 festive holiday party dresses and jumpsuits you can buy for less than $75 at Nordstrom appeared first on In The Know.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company is hard at work to find his replacement. Here's what he had to say on that topic, and other matters, at the New York Times DealBook Summit.