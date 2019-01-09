People Can't Stop Sharing Jokes About Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Sharing One Podium

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered a stinging rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s prime-time address Tuesday night, but many viewers were more consumed by the speech’s strange, double-headed visuals than its political message.

Speaking side-by-side from behind a single podium, the Democratic leaders accused Trump of “manufacturing” an immigration crisis and called on him to re-open the government. While the shared staging was perhaps intended to convey Democrats’ solidarity against Trump’s immigration policies, many social media pundits were distracted by its “bizarre-looking, two-headed” optics, and they weren’t shy about sharing their feedback.

Well that is an awkward podium setup. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 9, 2019

A record night! Featuring the most simple-minded speech ever from the Oval Office and the most bizarre-looking two-headed response. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 9, 2019

One podium, one speaker (at a time). Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/qR201bREPD — Wayne J. Jung (@waynejung) January 9, 2019

Some noted that the doubled delivery made Pelosi and Schumer look like admonishing parents, and the jokes piled on.

I suddenly feel like I've disappointed my parents. pic.twitter.com/uUn870tQEG — A???? P????? (@AaronFlux) January 9, 2019

“We’re not mad, we’re just disappointed.” pic.twitter.com/MjMdhoB7Fn — Erin For President (@erinscafe) January 9, 2019

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi: this is going to be a slam dunk



*stands extremely close together behind a podium while staring down the camera awkwardly for way too long*



— Matt Binder (@MattBinder) January 9, 2019

Other commenters made reference to the ongoing government shutdown, suggesting the single-podium setup was the result of scant federal funding.

You know the shutdown is making things tough when Chuck and Nancy need to share a podium. #BadAdvance pic.twitter.com/yUzV4dDdul — Brendan Joyce (@BrendanMJoyce) January 9, 2019

this was the largest podium we could afford — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2019

The comic merit of the Democrats’ speech is likely to persist, Twitters users noted, offering an image for satirists that may be too good to resist.