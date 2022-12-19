"People will appreciate": Putin and Lukashenko sum up results of their meeting

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, and Vladimir Putin, the president of the Russian Federation, have noted the "effectiveness" of the negotiations that took place in Minsk on Monday, 19 December.

Source: the statement of BelTA, a state-owned Belarusian news agency

Details: In their statements after the meeting, the participants did not touch on military topics or the war in Ukraine. Putin spoke on economic topics.



Quote from Putin: "But in general, if you look at the 30% increase in turnover last year, these are specific things. These are working places, salaries for people. And this year, we can reach US$40 billion; this is a large, serious amount."



Quote from Lukashenko: "Right on the way, we summed up our work in a broad composition and found that we have deviated a little from government issues. But we returned our debt and discussed the entire range of issues of Belarusian-Russian relations. Socio-economic issues...

It's already evening. However, all issues were considered. It will be easier later. Thanks a lot. I think people will appreciate our decisions that we have made here for today and for the strategy."

Background: Putin visits Lukashenko in Belarus for the first time since 2019.

