'People aren't stupid': de Blasio slams Bloomberg's 'stop-and-frisk' apology

As he eyes a potential bid for president, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg apologized over the weekend for "stop-and-frisk," sparking a backlash from the current mayor, Bill de Blasio, who says the apology comes at a politically convenient time.

Bloomberg made his apology on Sunday while speaking at a black church. The former mayor, who has opened the door to a possible run for the Democratic nomination, said that "hindsight is 20/20."

"I can't change history, however, today I want you to know that I realize back then I was wrong, and I'm sorry," Bloomberg said of the controversial policy, which critics say has been shown to affect people of color at disproportionately high rates.

De Blasio, who reformed the policy as mayor in 2014 after a federal judge ruled it violated constitutional rights, told CNN that it "seems awfully strange" Bloomberg waited until now to apologize and that his timing is politically expedient.

"This is LONG overdue and the timing is transparent and cynical," de Blasio said on Twitter. "With all due respect to my predecessor, we've spent six years undoing the damage he created with this bankrupt policy."

"I got something important really wrong. I didn't understand that back then, the full impact that stops were having on the black and Latino communities," Bloomberg said Sunday. "I was totally focused on saving lives, but as we know good intentions aren't good enough."

"But to wait six whole years and only when it is a matter of need, I think that raises eyebrows," de Blasio also said. "This is a death bed conversion,"

Bloomberg appealed the federal court's ruling at the time, a decision that was later dropped by de Blasio. And the former mayor has repeatedly defended the stop-and-frisk policy throughout the years, as de Blasio has drastically reduced its use. The New York Civil Liberties Union found that despite the decline of stops during de Blasio's time in office, racial disparities persist.

Stop-and-frisk has also seen support from President Donald Trump, who last year suggested it be brought back in Chicago.

“The fact is, far too many innocent people were being stopped while we tried [to save lives]. The overwhelming majority of them were black and Latino. That may have included, I’m sorry to say, some of you here today," Bloomberg said Sunday. He added he wants to rebuild trust with the communities affected.

Both mayors have dipped their toes into the 2020 presidential race, with Bloomberg recently opening the door for an official run and de Blasio a voice in the Democratic primary before halting his campaign in September.

Bloomberg has filed for the primaries in Alabama and Arkansas.

