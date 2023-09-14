People asked for views on tree planting plans

People are being asked for their views on plans to plant more trees in four Cornish towns as part of the Forest for Cornwall.

The project would be split across two planting seasons starting this autumn.

It plans to focus on specific sites with some of the lowest numbers of urban trees in Cornwall and the UK - in Newquay, Torpoint, Callington and Saltash.

Residents are being asked to look at plans and complete a questionnaire.

The plans have images showing what the towns will look like once the trees have been planted, and have been drawn up by a team selecting species that are suitable to each location.

The Forest for Cornwall team has applied to the Forestry Commission's Urban Tree Challenge Fund for support.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: "Our Forest for Cornwall has now recorded more than 600,000 new trees planted since 2019, but Cornwall still has some of the lowest urban tree canopy cover in the country."

The Forest for Cornwall aims to increasing tree-planting across Cornwall.

As well as helping to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies the programme hopes to give more communities better access to nature.

Jonathan Warren, Forest for Cornwall senior urban and community officer, said: "While the proposed choice of tree species has been carefully thought out based on the right tree for the right place, we want to ensure local people are generally supportive and provide the opportunity to discuss any concerns or just share their support."

The consultation is open and runs until 29 September, with results published next month.

