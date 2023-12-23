People Are Awesome: Convoy of Hope climbs to No. 35 on Forbes' list of top 100 charities

Convoy of Hope No. 35 on Forbes' list of charities

The 2023 version of Forbes' list of America's Top 100 Charities is out and Convoy of Hope has climbed to No. 35 on the list.

This is the third time Convoy has appeared in the top 50. In 2019, the Springfield-based charity ranked 82, then 75 in 2020, then 48 in 2021, 43 in 2022, and now 35 in 2023.

As Convoy of Hope enters its 30th anniversary year in 2024, the recognition is a testament to all the people who have volunteered, partnered with, donated to and supported Convoy of Hope, the charity said. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has delivered more than $2.5 billion worth of relief supplies to more than 250 million people, thanks to the generosity of individuals, churches, and corporations.

ReeceNichols agents support RMHC

The 2023 Gold Key Project, a partnership between ReeceNichols and Ronald McDonald House Charities, successfully raised $21,100 for RMHC of the Ozarks and the Four States, which will provide 211 free nights of critical lodging and support for families with hospitalized children.

ReeceNichols Gold Key agents across Southern Missouri donated the cost of a free night's stay for a family at RMHC — $100 — for every home they helped buy or sell over the last seven months. Since its launch in 2020, the Gold Key Project has contributed a total of $62,200 to RMHC of the Ozarks and the Four States.

Nearly 300 ReeceNichols Gold Key agents from Kansas City and Wichita also contributed $100 for every home they helped buy or sell over the last seven months, bringing the 2023 Gold Key Project grand total to $300,525 raised, surpassing the $200,000 goal for the third straight year.

RMHC provides free lodging, hot meals, showers, laundry services, and more to families with children receiving critical medical care in local hospitals, which allows families to stay near their children in a time of need.

Symphony reports record attendance

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra announced a surge in attendance, breaking records and demonstrating the community's unwavering support for the arts. In the past month, SSO has had three sold-out or nearly sold-out concerts.

The next concert, #RomanticVibes, on Jan. 13, features guest artist Jon Nakamatsu, winner of the Gold Medal of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 1997, who has been touring the world for three decades. This concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Single Tickets are $35-$60 with discounts available for students and seniors. Single Tickets are available at the Hammons Hall box office by calling (417) 836-7678 or visiting mpv.tickets.com.

This season’s concerts will also be available beginning 10 days after the performance for On- Demand viewing up to 30 days via Vimeo.

For tickets and information on upcoming Springfield Symphony concert and events, visit www.springfieldmosymphony.org.

Food bank donates 6 million meals to Least of These

Ozarks Food Harvest — The Food Bank — donated its 6 millionth meal to Least of These Inc. in celebration of a 25-year-long partnership that began in 1998. Through the partnership with Ozarks Food Harvest, Least of These distributes USDA food, Senior Boxes, fresh produce and additional food items to more than 1,400 families each month.

The Food Bank is celebrating milestones for its network of 270 faith-based and community charities spread across a third of the state of Missouri. Least of These, a leading food pantry in Christian County, was chosen as the first network partner to be celebrated due to their long history with The Food Bank and efforts to end hunger in Christian County.

Since 2010, Ozarks Food Harvest has provided more than $100,000 in grant funding and 9.5 million pounds of food to Least of These. Ozarks Food Harvest also delivers food, door-to-door, free of charge to its network of community and faith-based partners to ensure they can focus on feeding families.

Grant trains Ozarks farmers

Springfield Community Gardens has received funding from the U.S. Agricultural Marketing Service, Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to train farmers and support specialty crop production in the Ozarks.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant spanning the course of two years, 340 participants will attend 16 workshops on specialty crop production at three farms: SCG’s E. Stanford Market Farm, Gooseberry Bridge Farm, and Box Turtle Farm. Workshops will be conducted both virtually and in person and cover topics related to pest and disease management, regenerative agriculture practices, cut flower sales and marketing.

Additional partners will help facilitate marketing and promotion of specialty crops including Mama Jeans Natural Grocers, CoxHealth, and Missouri University Extension.

Salvation Army bells ring at Bass Pro, basketball games

Every dollar donated to the Red Kettles outside Bass Pro Shops in Springfield Dec. 18-23 was matched dollar for dollar up to $30,000 by Bass Pro Shops, which will assist in reaching this year's need of $1,170,200.

“We are grateful for Bass Pro Shops’s generosity,” said Major Amos Shiels. “They are a great community partner. Their help will help brighten Christmas and the months to come for thousands of individuals here in Green and Christian counties.”

On Dec. 19, nearly 1,000 children received toys, gifts and stockings from The Salvation Army.

The bell ringing will not stop after Christmas. Bell ringers will be at Blue and Gold and Pink & White basketball games at Springfield high schools, Drury University and Missouri State University Dec. 26-29.

Community Foundation, Delta Dental grants improve dental health

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, with support from Delta Dental of Missouri, has granted a total of $130,000 to improve dental health for children in rural communities across central and southern Missouri.

Each of the following agencies received $10,000 to support their projects: Aurora High School YEP/Alumni Outreach Center, Bright Futures Carthage, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, Care to Learn, Children’s Smile Center, Faith Inc. of Oregon County, Fordland Clinic, Four Rivers Community Health Center, Kansas City University, Lester E. Cox Medical Center, Pierce City School District, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, and Santa’s Toy Drive.

Delta Dental of Missouri contributed $100,000 for the grant program, which was supplemented by $30,000 from the CFO’s unrestricted grantmaking funds.

Skaggs scholarships hit milestone

This year, Skaggs Foundation hit a milestone by awarding $514,950 in scholarships since 2002. For the spring scholarships over 50% of the students are pursuing degrees in nursing.

Spring 2024 scholarship recipients include: Kloey Alms, Ian Avellanosa, Elizabeth Boldman, Heath Cole, Rafe Dillard, Ellie Dunagan, Corrine Espinoza, Madison Froeschle, Lauren Garrison, Jared Gott, Susanne Hill, Elizabeth Hoffman, Jacob Holt, Collette Lavoi, Quinn Roberts, Katlyn Sanders, Elizabeth Sawyer, Maria Snowden, Autumn Walters, Amanda Wilcox and Madison Wood.

To learn more about Skaggs Foundation’s scholarship program, visit SkaggsFoundation.org.

Springfield musician earns Grammy nomination

Just a year after releasing his latest album, “Ain’t Hip Enough,” Springfield musician Chris Albert celebrated a Grammy nomination for “Best Americana Album 2024.” The album features 10 songs, a mix of originals and covers.

“Ain’t Hip Enough,” which Albert describes as a profiling of his life history, features musicians including Bill Jones and Kelly Brown of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Frank Westbrook of Rare Earth, Stevie Newman, Les Gallier, Paul Whalling, Tom Harrison, George H. Horne, Joe Terry, Jacob King, Don Randolph, Brandon Mezzelo, Randy Falcon, and Jeff and Julia Smith. The album can be streamed on bandcamp at chrisalbert.bandcamp.com/album/aint-hip-enough.

Albert is a songwriter, record producer, music publisher and owns his own record label, Hideaway Records.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: People Are Awesome: Convoy of Hope climbs Forbes' top charities list