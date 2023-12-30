People Are Awesome: End-of-year donations, grants help The Kitchen, students and more

From left, Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys past president Steve Garner, Neil Chanter (who spearheaded 2023 efforts), Bailey Geller, past president Rob Palmer, past president Tom Strong, immediate past president Jenifer Placzek, Nick Smark, Executive Committee members Randy Alberhasky and Chandler Gregg, and Jeff Bauer.

Attorney association donates $25,400 to The Kitchen

For the past 14 years, members of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys have collected coats and funds for The Kitchen, Inc. in Springfield, which provides emergency shelter, case management, housing assistance and affordable housing for families, individuals, youth, seniors, and veterans in Greene, Christian, and Webster counties.

This year, members raised $25,400 (thanks to a last-minute donation after the check was filled in) and collected 112 new coats, bringing the 14-year total to $137,400 and 2,612 coats.

Clinvest winner changing lives

Clinvest Research announced the grand prize winner of the 3rd Annual Change a Life Challenge. This year’s grand prize winner, Amber Bourland, demonstrated exceptional creativity and compassion in her efforts to carry out the Change a Life Challenge mission.

Of those who entered, 50 individuals won $100 cash with the challenge to use it to positively impact someone’s life with the opportunity to win the grand prize — $1,000 to further the kindness and $1,000 to keep for themselves.

Bourland's winning entry stood out for its heartfelt dedication to combating food insecurity for children in her community. In her own words, she shared her personal connection to the cause, stating, "I've known hunger. When I was a child and had to rely on other people to get food for me, there were times when I simply didn't get to eat."

This deeply personal experience fueled her commitment to ensuring that others do not have to face the same struggles. Her initiative focused on supporting the backpack program for schools in Gainesville. The program aims to provide food to 131 in a school district with 640 students every weekend, preventing them from going hungry. With the $100 from Clinvest Research and an additional $140 raised from friends through social media, Bourland and her husband purchased more than 200 non-perishable food items.

Bourland plans to continue supporting the cause by using the grand prize money to purchase more food for kids through the holiday.

Taneyhills Library gets new name

After 90 years as a community library that has been sustained by donations and volunteers, Taneyhills Library will officially become the Library Center of the Ozarks on Jan. 2.

Taneyhills Library staff and board members will mark the occasion by ceremoniously passing books to members of the Taney County Library board and staff. Brief comments will be heard from those involved in the transition. The event will take place 10 a.m. at the library, 200 S. Fourth St., Branson.

Voters approved a property tax initiative last August that provides funding for the newly established library district. The public is invited to this event.

Power Up grant winners announced

The White River Valley Electric Trust Board awarded $75,000 to 24 local schools in Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone and Taney counties. Teachers located at schools within White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s five-county service area were eligible to apply for money through Power Up — the organization’s annual educational grant program. The $75,000 awarded in Power Up grants will provide teachers funds to purchase additional resources for their classrooms. Applicants submitted proposals with an itemized list of supplies and a letter of project approval from their respective school district’s administrative office. Of the 194 applications, 129 were approved. The 2024 grant recipients include teachers from Ava, Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Forsyth, Gainesville, Galena, Hollister, Kirbyville, Legacy Christian Academy, Lutie, Mark Twain, Nixa, Ozark, Plainview, Reeds Spring, School of the Ozarks, Skyline, Sparta, Spokane, Taneyville, Thornfield, and Tri-Lakes Cooperative School. Power Up educational grants are funded through Operation Round Up, which allows cooperative members to round up their bills to the next dollar. Over $5.3 million has been contributed to the community since Operation Round Up’s inception in 1992.

New grant program supports natural resources

The L-A-D Foundation, with support from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, is launching a $55,000 grant program to support the conservation of natural and cultural resources in L-A-D Foundation’s 11-county service area.

Nonprofits benefiting the natural and cultural resources of the Ozarks may apply for up to $10,000 from the L-A-D Foundation Grant Program, administered by the CFO. Organizations must hold 501(c)3 or similar nonprofit status and work in Carter, Crawford, Dent, Madison, Oregon, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Shannon or Texas counties.

Projects may include environmental and conservation education, grassroots organizing, new program startup costs, capital support, seed money and workshops. Requests for operating funds or social events will not be considered.

Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. The deadline to apply is Feb. 7, with grant recipients to be announced in March.

Still time to get NAP tax credits

Elevate Branson is reminding area businesses that they can keep tax dollars local this holiday season and receive a 70% tax credit on their Missouri income tax and apply the remaining 30% to their federal tax return as a deduction through the Neighborhood Assistance Program by making a financial contribution to Elevate Branson.

Donations stay in the community and contribute to resources such as workforce development training affordable transportation and sustainable housing for area neighbors.

To take advantage of NAP tax credits, donate to Elevate Branson today at https://elevatebranson.org/donate/.

