People Are Awesome: Girl Scout shows how to fight hunger in the Ozarks

Missouri Heartland Girl Scout Jordan Boehme shows off a portable, folding root washing table for the Full Circle Garden Team as part of her service project as she works toward her Gold Award.

When one thinks about ways to give back this holiday season, the Girl Scouts can provide an example of how to make a difference in communities — and for children around the world — by supporting hunger relief efforts.

Through Fighting Hunger, Girl Scouts National Service Project, there are many ways to have an impact beyond giving food directly. Service opportunities include supporting or organizing a food drive, thanking food bank heroes, and participating in activities to unlock local and global impact. This is the fourth year of this national service project.

Missouri Heartland Girl Scout Jordan Boehme shows us how. She volunteered with the Full Circle Garden Team to make dibble boards and a portable, folding root washing table for their garden. Boehme is working toward the completion of her Gold Award and plans to host a food drive for Ozarks Food Harvest. She is one of the volunteers who help Ozarks Food Harvest gather nearly 20,000 pounds of produce every year for families facing hunger.

Across the country and the world, Girl Scouts are coming to the aid of others by engaging in acts of service and kindness. Whether by writing letters to senior citizens, honoring first responders, taking part in a citizen science project, or promoting voting and democracy, everyone can get involved in these unique Girl Scout activities too.

Check out the Girl Scout national service projects page for instructions on how to participate at www.girlscouts.org/en/activity-zone/national-service-projects.html.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: People Are Awesome: Girl Scout works to fight hunger in the Ozarks