People Are Awesome: Grants available to support art, health and 'Opportunities to Thrive'

Arts grant applications accepted

Applications are open for Mid-America Arts Alliance’s annual Artistic Innovations grant, a program that since 2012 has awarded more than $2 million to regional artists and creative organizations for the creation of new works of art.

Artistic Innovations encourages the spirit of experimentation and exploration, exclusively engaging in-region artists in the creation of new, original works for audiences in M-AAA’s six-state region of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Through support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Artistic Innovations offers up to $15,000 in matching support of expenses incurred in the art-making process and premiere of these endeavors.

The grant supports individual artists and nonprofit organizations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas for projects that meet the eligibility requirements.

Applications for the next round of grant awards are due Feb. 23. For more information and requirements, visit maaa.org/artisticinnovations.

Skaggs Foundation hires grant administrator

The Skaggs Foundation announced the appointment of Nyssa Berhorst as the Skaggs Legacy Grant Administrator. Berhorst will join the Skaggs Foundation team to oversee and manage the Skaggs Legacy Endowment grants.

The Skaggs Legacy Endowment provides grant funds to Stone and Taney county nonprofits, who align with the Skaggs Foundation mission: to promote health and wellness throughout area communities.

For more information about the Skaggs Foundation and grant opportunities, pleasevisit www.skaggsfoundation.org.

Grants offer "Opportunities to Thrive"

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, on behalf of the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, is requesting proposals from nonprofits that serve low-income communities in a five-county region around Springfield.

With $300,000 available for 2024, the goal of the “Opportunities to Thrive” grant program is to support the long-term sustainability of agencies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure continuous service to low- and no-income individuals of all ages. Eligible proposals must primarily serve Greene County, but can also serve Christian, Dallas, Polk and Webster counties.

Agencies may request up to $100,000 per year for up to three years. One-, two- and three-year proposals, with varying amounts each year, can be submitted.

Agencies can find more details and begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Initial concept letters are due Feb. 22, and finalists will be notified by March 22. Full proposals will be due April 24, with grants announced in mid-June.

Hot Soup, Cold Nights fundraiser Feb. 2

Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ Christian County Homeless Alliance will sponsor its annual Hot Soup, Cold Nights fundraiser 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 911 W. Mt. Vernon St. in Nixa.

This year’s fundraiser will feature a variety of soups donated by individuals and local businesses, a silent auction, and ceramic bowls donated by Christian County school’s art departments. You can sign up to donate a soup, and be entered into the Soup-er Supporter of the Christian County Homeless Alliance award at one.bidpal.net/soup/welcome. Visitors can view and bid on silent auction items and make a donation at the same website.

Attendees will have a chance to learn more about efforts to end homelessness in Christian County from a variety of service providers. Donations in any amount are welcome.

The Christian County Homeless Alliance is a group of agencies, faith communities, individuals and service providers who collaborate to mobilize, advocate and empower the community to work together to foster an effective system of homeless prevention and intervention throughout Christian County. The alliance is also a designated committee of Community Partnership’s Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, which serves as the regional planning body for homeless services and funding within Springfield/Greene, Christian and Webster counties.

For more information about the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, visit www.cpozarks.org/endhomelessness.

Papa Johns awards four grants

Papa Johns Pizza of Springfield announced that the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community has awarded $15,000 to four nonprofit organizations in the local Springfield area.

Organizations receiving the Papa Johns Foundation Building Community Fund grants include:

Ozark Food Harvest — $7,500 to serve charities that solve hunger in Southwest Missouri (OzarksFoodHarvest.org);

Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks — $2,500 to support programs that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children and families in the Ozarks (rmhcozarks.org);

Care to Learn — $2,500 to help the health, hunger and hygiene needs of Missouri students in over 40+ school districts (CareToLearn.org); and

Cents of Pride — $2,500 to help fulfill students’ needs through a reward system that reinforces positive choices and empowers students (CentsOfPride.org).

Founded in 2019, the Papa Johns Foundation supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.

Hall of Fame announces charitable initiative

Seeking to champion and financially support sports-related non-profits, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame has announced a charitable initiative for the upcoming year that will benefit designated charities across the state. In addition to promotion and publicity of each designated non-profit’s mission, each will also benefit financially from the success of the Hall of Fame’s major events.

Under the Hall of Fame’s new charitable initiative, there will be one designated statewide charitable partner that will benefit from the Hall of Fame’s five major events this year. Special Olympics Missouri has been designated as the Hall of Fame’s statewide charitable partner and will be highlighted at each Enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis, plus the inaugural Champions Gala. In addition to the statewide promotion and publicity, Special Olympics Missouri will receive a financial contribution from the Hall of Fame at the end of 2024.

Additionally, the Hall of Fame will adopt a local charity to partner with at each of the five major events listed above. That charity will also be highlighted at its associated event, with a portion of the proceeds from the event being given to the charity. The Ozarks Regional YMCA has been selected as the local charitable partner for the first major event of the year — the Springfield Enshrinement, which is set for Feb. 4 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

