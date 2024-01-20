People Are Awesome: Learn about Habitat for Humanity over breakfast and a movie

"Wake Up to Habitat" screens Tuesday

Habitat Springfield will host its "Wake Up to Habitat" event Jan. 23, featuring the film "Briars in the Cotton Patch," which delves into the origins of Habitat for Humanity.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Ave.

Habitat is encouraging everyone to purchase tickets, including “individuals, families, businesses and community leaders who want to make a difference in the lives of those in need.” To purchase a $25 ticket for Wake Up to Habitat, visit habitatspringfieldmo.org/events.

"'Briars in the Cotton Patch' is a powerful and moving documentary that explores the vision and determination behind this global housing movement,” according to a news release. "This film provides a unique opportunity to learn about the history of Habitat for Humanity and the impact it has made on communities worldwide.”

Guests at the event will also be provided breakfast from the Backlot. Following the film screening, there will be a Q&A session with Habitat Springfield leadership. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share their thoughts, and gain insights into how Habitat for Humanity of Springfield continues to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Children’s Trust Fund grants announced

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, in partnership with Children’s Trust Fund, has granted $670,000 to 12 nonprofits addressing child abuse and neglect in the CFO’s service area of central and southern Missouri.

The following agencies received grants from the Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program Powered by Children’s Trust Fund:

Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks: $65,600 to upgrade its clubhouses in Branson and Forsyth;

Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri: $58,662 to enhance its family spaces and IT infrastructure in Joplin;

Good Shepherd Children & Family Services: $74,022 to expand its foster-care facilities in Jefferson County;

Harmony House: $59,197 to improve its infrastructure in Springfield;

Isabel’s House: $50,060 to update its shelter in Springfield;

Jasper County CASA: $24,834 to improve IT hardware and cybersecurity in Joplin;

Kids’ Harbor Inc.: $75,659 to update its security and IT in Osage Beach;

Ozarks Counseling Center: $55,959 to improve its children’s therapy waiting room, IT and security system in Springfield;

Project 360 Youth Services Inc.: $100,000 to improve its teen resource center in Lebanon;

Regional Family Crisis Center: $17,000 to improve the HVAC system at its domestic violence shelter in Perry County;

Safe House for Women Inc.: $31,871 to enhance its IT, security and facility in Cape Girardeau;

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence: $57,136 to purchase a passenger van and improve its infrastructure in Cape Girardeau.

The Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program selection committee comprised Tyler Drenon, Laurie Edmondson, Robin Morgan, Danny Perches and Abby Petzoldt.

Salvation Army asks for continued support

The Salvation Army of Springfield announced that its Christmas Kettle effort in November and December fell short of its $300,000 goal, but is asking the community to continue its support in January.

The overall fundraising goal for 2024 is $1.17 million.

Donations can be made online at salvationarmyspringfield.org, or by mailing donations to 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, MO, 65802.

More: City staff pick new emergency homeless shelters for funding, others ask to be reconsidered

Elevate Branson invites prayers

Elevate Branson will host a community prayer event 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Elevate Branson campus, 310 Gretna Road.

Elevate Branson is dedicated to helping neighbors help themselves, with programs for their physical, relational, and spiritual needs.

To learn more, visit elevatebranson.org.

Blood donations needed during cold weather

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the exclusive supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 45 area healthcare facilities, reports that winter weather is currently hindering donation efforts. Several area blood drives were canceled and there is a possibility of additional cancellations in the coming days.

While all blood types are encouraged to donate, type O-negative donors are especially needed. Updates on donor center hours and canceled drives can be found on the CBCO website at www.cbco.org. To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org or by calling 417-227-5006.

Learn about Missouri Girls, Boys State

The public is invited to learn about The American Legion of America’s Missouri Girls State and Missouri Boys State programs during an informational Zoom event Jan. 22.

For over 80 years, the Missouri Girls State and Missouri Boys State programs have led the way as the country's premier leadership and patriotic programs. In 2023, approximately 1,500 students from across the state descended on the Lindenwood University campus in St. Charles to learn government functionality and how the government impacts journalism, education, law and commerce.

These programs' participants gain skills in public speaking, problem-solving and civic responsibility through interactive learning through a nonpartisan approach. ALA MGS and MBS foster a sense of patriotism, military service appreciation, dedication to democratic principles, and a commitment to active participation in society.

Monday’s Zoom event will start at 5 p.m. If you are a high school junior, teacher, parent, or just interested in learning more about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, you are invited to attend. To RSVP to the ALA MGS and MBS event, email brandon.eldridge@moboysstate.org.

To submit an official application to attend ALA MGS or MBS, do so at moboysstate.org or missourigirlsstate.org. The early admittance deadline is Jan. 31. The 2024 ALA MGS and MBS sessions will be held June 22-29.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: People Are Awesome: Habitat screens film, blood donations sought