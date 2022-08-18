People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area

Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region.

The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7.

Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.

In the Fife robbery, the victim pulled up to an ATM at a local bank. After putting her card into the ATM and entering her PIN, the suspects rushed up to her and took over her transaction while pointing a gun at her. A third suspect waited in a nearby getaway car.

The woman was able to run away to safety. The suspects stole several hundred dollars from her account and items from her car.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact authorities by calling the Fife Police Department at (253) 922-6633, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

Though none of the robberies have occurred in Renton, Renton police wanted to let the community know about the crimes because Renton lies within the “triangle” of robberies.

Renton police offered this advice when banking at an ATM:

Visit your bank or ATM during daylight hours.

Be on the lookout for anyone loitering near the ATM or nearby. If you feel uncomfortable, leave.

When using a drive-up ATM, keep your vehicle’s doors locked and windows closed, except the one you’re using. Keep the car running and be watchful of the vehicle’s front, rear, and sides.

If someone walks up to your vehicle, cancel the transaction, and leave immediately.

While using the ATM, stay aware of your surroundings and anyone who may be approaching.

This community notice was issued by the Renton Police Department. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP