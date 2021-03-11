People at Buckingham Palace react to Meghan and Harry's interview

The bombshell interview of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, with Oprah Winfrey was met with mixed feelings in the U.K.. Passersby outside Buckingham Palace in London shared their thoughts on it with Yahoo News.

- Well, I think it was an opportunity for the duchess to get some publicity more than anything else. I really feel sad for what happened. I'm not part of the family or connected in any way as such, but I just think it was, you know, too American. Or you know, yes, there is a role and an expectation of a role. And if you don't like that, step out, and that's fine. But don't then expect anything else. And don't, you know-- I think it was just wrong what she did.

- Yes, I did watch the interview. And my heart goes out to Meghan and Harry really. I really feel sorry for them in a way that I didn't think you could feel sorry for people that are so privileged. But I just think the hatred that's been shown towards Meghan in the tabloids in the UK and amongst people like Piers Morgan is just really despicable.

- Well, everything should have kept private because it's a family matter. And those things should have been sorted out within the family and not brought into the public domain.

- Did you watch the interview on Monday?

- Yeah, I saw it. Yeah.

- What were your reactions to some of the statements that Meghan Markle made about the racism in the royal family?

- Well, some were quite shocking, if they are totally true. And some of them were bit vague, in my opinion. Because it shows when Prince Harry joined later on. So it was not the same intensity. Well, that's my opinion. But I stay to it that it should have been kept private.

- I just-- you know, I mean, look, people may have made a comment. And I think when her husband spoke, he gave a different timeline. So it was not-- it's unclear to me whether that was a general conversation made. If I was married to a woman of a different color, someone would probably joke, I wonder what, you know, color the skin of a kid-- that's not a racist statement. I don't think it is at all.

- Watching it towards the end, I started wondering if Harry might come to regret it in the future, just because it had the potential to alienate him from his family so much. So I kind of-- yeah, I wonder how it will play in time. But I can completely see why they did it.

- To be honest, I think she made a lot of it up. I really--

- Do you think they should have done the interview?

- No, I don't.

- Why?

- Because it's made so much uproar for a lot of people. And it's causing so much trouble with what's going on in this world now.

- I think I would never bring anything outside my family if I would go through the same problems with my children or relatives or whatever. Try to sort it out.