People at Buckingham Palace react to Meghan and Harry's interview

The bombshell interview of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, with Oprah Winfrey was met with mixed feelings in the U.K.. Passersby outside Buckingham Palace in London shared their thoughts on it with Yahoo News.

Video Transcript

- Well, I think it was an opportunity for the duchess to get some publicity more than anything else. I really feel sad for what happened. I'm not part of the family or connected in any way as such, but I just think it was, you know, too American. Or you know, yes, there is a role and an expectation of a role. And if you don't like that, step out, and that's fine. But don't then expect anything else. And don't, you know-- I think it was just wrong what she did.

- Yes, I did watch the interview. And my heart goes out to Meghan and Harry really. I really feel sorry for them in a way that I didn't think you could feel sorry for people that are so privileged. But I just think the hatred that's been shown towards Meghan in the tabloids in the UK and amongst people like Piers Morgan is just really despicable.

- Well, everything should have kept private because it's a family matter. And those things should have been sorted out within the family and not brought into the public domain.

- Did you watch the interview on Monday?

- Yeah, I saw it. Yeah.

- What were your reactions to some of the statements that Meghan Markle made about the racism in the royal family?

- Well, some were quite shocking, if they are totally true. And some of them were bit vague, in my opinion. Because it shows when Prince Harry joined later on. So it was not the same intensity. Well, that's my opinion. But I stay to it that it should have been kept private.

- I just-- you know, I mean, look, people may have made a comment. And I think when her husband spoke, he gave a different timeline. So it was not-- it's unclear to me whether that was a general conversation made. If I was married to a woman of a different color, someone would probably joke, I wonder what, you know, color the skin of a kid-- that's not a racist statement. I don't think it is at all.

- Watching it towards the end, I started wondering if Harry might come to regret it in the future, just because it had the potential to alienate him from his family so much. So I kind of-- yeah, I wonder how it will play in time. But I can completely see why they did it.

- To be honest, I think she made a lot of it up. I really--

- Do you think they should have done the interview?

- No, I don't.

- Why?

- Because it's made so much uproar for a lot of people. And it's causing so much trouble with what's going on in this world now.

- I think I would never bring anything outside my family if I would go through the same problems with my children or relatives or whatever. Try to sort it out.

Recommended Stories

    The palace has said they will take Meghan's claim "very seriously" but deal with it privately.

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

    There is perhaps an irony in Buckingham Palace being slow to react to criticisms that the institution was passive in the face of Harry and Meghan’s growing unhappiness within 'The Firm'. When the 61-word statement finally came at 17.26 on Tuesday, nearly 40 hours after the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview first aired in the US, it was notable both for its brevity and its unwillingness to take the Sussexes’ shocking narrative as gospel. The statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.” Yet the long-awaited response did betray some clues as to the thinking behind palace gates right now. “While some recollections may vary,” more than hinted at a degree of scepticism over the Duke and the Duchess’s controversial version of events, while “the full extent” appears to suggest that they were not made fully aware of Harry and Meghan’s discontent. Expressing the Royal family’s “sadness” and “concern”, as expected, it echoed previous statements by describing Harry, Meghan and Archie as “much loved family members”. Evoking the spirit of the 94-year-old monarch’s message following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, this was once again Her Majesty speaking as both head of state and as a (great) grandmother. The Queen has always hated family conflict of any kind, and the words genuinely reflect the feeling of sadness among the Royal family that it has come to this. The suggestion that the matters raised by Harry and Meghan will be addressed “privately” could be perceived as a slight on the couple rejecting the "never complain, never explain" mantra by airing their dirty linen in public. Critics will inevitably find fault with the fact that no internal inquiry has been launched, not least when the couple not only criticised the Royals but the “institution” for failing to adequately support them. Anyone expecting a line-by-line rebuttal were always going to be left disappointed, however. Having refused to engage in a running commentary every time Harry and Meghan generate a headline, the Palace will be hoping that this statement draws a line under what has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult 48 hours for the monarchy since the abdication crisis of 1936. Hence why it took so long to be finalised. Contrary to reports the Queen had “refused” to sign off the statement on Monday night, actually she simply wanted to sleep on it.

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

    Gina Yashere does not mince words when asked her opinion of Britain's royal family, Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry, and the departure of Piers Morgan. You can see Gina every Monday night on the hit CBS comedy, "Bob Hearts Abishola," and read her new book, "Cack-Handed," available now! #Colbert #BobHeartsAbishola #GinaYashere

    With the world still reeling from the big Harry and Meghan interview, one thing to note is how astonishing it proved to the British public, given how much we knew in advance. Forget Meghan – rehearsed, polished, ever the actress – as tearily articulate as we imagined in her Little Mermaid meets Chicken Run Hameau de la Reine. No, the real shocker was Harry: blotchy with anger, twitchy with rage, his fury palpable. In place of the cheeky chappy of old, the Prince seemed like some horribly wounded animal: seething, tormented, his features contorting as he made accusation after accusation about the family he once cherished. “We’re in a lot of pain,” he declared, and that was evident. Here was a man embittered, broken, flailing about to hurt others, as he himself had been hurt. Whatever this spectacle meant to the millennial and Gen Z viewers who identify with the Sussex cause, it felt like nothing short of a tragedy for we 40-pluses who have grown to love Harry. Because we do love him, in that fond way in which we regard the young Royals we witness grow up. The image of 12-year-old Harry walking behind his mother’s coffin was seared into the collective consciousness. It meant that – when he found love – we could not have been more ecstatic; his joy, ours. Harry was the nation’s loveable rogue, full of mirth despite the horrors of his childhood, bursting with charisma, always ready with a joke and a hug. His teen rebellion was indulged, his military career respected. If not the brightest biscuit in the box, he was certainly the most kindly, the most affable. Children adored him, old people adored him, we all adored him. Now, he insists that we impose a re-reading in which the Prince Hal of old was a façade: the surface show of a man caged. The Hazzer we loved was a smiling automaton, our Prince Charming simply going through the motions, smiling at people merely “part of the job”. Meanwhile, having abandoned his home, his country, his career, friends and family, he is finally living his “real” life. So why does he look so blisteringly unhappy? Where Meghan was strategically vague in her accusations, Harry was spade-calling, all woke doublespeak about kindness while on the attack. The main targets were his formerly beloved father and brother.

  • Prince William: My Family Is Not Racist, and No, I Haven’t Spoken to Harry Yet

    Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William says he has not spoken to his brother since Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.The prince, who is second in line to the throne, broke his silence during a visit to an east London school Thursday morning. In response to a question from Sky News, he said: “We are very much not a racist family.”The Queen’s Statement Challenges Harry and Meghan to Speak Up—AgainWhen asked if he had spoken to his brother yet, William replied: “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I plan to.”The Sussexes made a series of astonishing claims about their time as working royals during the interview with Oprah, including claims of racism in the palace.The queen issued a terse statement in response, which appeared to dispute the Sussexes’ accounts of alleged questioning by a member of the royal family as to their children’s likely skin color.The couple also made comments about William and Kate during the interview. Harry told Oprah his brother (along with his father) was “trapped” while Meghan accused Kate of making her cry ahead of her wedding.Meghan and Harry alleged that there were discussions within the family about “how dark” their baby’s skin would be. Meghan said: “In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    After yesterday’s show, icon Whoopi Goldberg went viral for her one-word reaction to Meghan McCain‘s comments surrounding Piers Morgan‘s big walk-off. The View is constantly covering hot topics worldwide, so naturally, the show has been covering the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the media fallout across the pond. Yesterday morning, Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being held accountable for his rhetoric surrounding Markle for the past few years.

