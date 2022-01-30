People Are Calling Out "Normal" Workplace Things That Are Actually Toxic, And You'll Be Surprised By Some Of These

We recently wrote a post about the most toxic things coworkers do , and in the comments, readers from the BuzzFeed Community also shared a ton of signs that a workplace in general is toxic.

Here are some of the most eye-opening ones:

Note: Some responses were pulled from this Reddit thread by u/halosfan27.

1. "When managers/supervisors treat their employees like sh*t, rather than actually managing them."

"If you just get angry at your employees when they do something wrong, make a mistake, etc., you’re actually the problem. Why be a supervisor if you can’t effectively teach and communicate with your employees?"

—shyraanichole

2. "Working for a married couple duo. (For example, I worked for a vet who was the husband, and he made his wife — who had zero experience in anything — the practice manager.) I’ve done it more than once, and it is a 0/10 every time for me."

—arcticshoals86

3. "When no one ever smiles. I get a lot of people have RBF and aren’t required to smile all day long, but if I walk through my entire workplace and not one person looks even remotely enthused, then I probably am in a toxic environment."

"At my last job, you could go weeks without even hearing someone laugh in the break room because everyone was so dead." —u/azcardsfan2056 Peopleimages / Getty Images / iStockphoto

4. "When the owner of the company expects their employees to be as dedicated to the job as they are. I'm sorry, but this is your baby — not mine."

"I'll do the job at hand, but I'm not going to lose sleep at night over it. 🤷🏼‍♀️"

—sweety7946

5. "A dirty employee bathroom. Check the ply on the toilet paper, too. If it looks like Soviet-era wood pulp, end the interview and scoot out of there."

—u/blaspheminCapn

6. "Having an off-the-clock group chat was something I didn’t sign up for at my last job. The atmosphere gave me anxiety to begin with, and every time I’d get a non-work-related group message from them, I’d want to throw my phone."

"Maybe I’m just old, an introvert, or both, but please give me personal space, LMAO."

—mk1989

7. "When open work spaces or cubical walls are so low, everyone can not only see you, but also everything you're doing on your computer."

"Not only can the noise level be distracting, but I find being surrounded by people, their noise, and having no privacy like that really uncomfortable and distracting. There's nothing wrong with giving employees a little privacy!" —absurda42 Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

8. "I was at Home Depot briefly, and as soon as I'd started, they were constantly trying to get me to contribute to potlucks and gifts for people. Like WTF, you're paying me minimum wage."

"I need some of that money for rent and stuff. I can't spend it all on being your friends."

—meaganhibbert1

9. "When employees try to scare new hires. I used to work in a department where the first time someone would train, people would try to horrify them by telling them their worst work stories."

"It was such a bizarre hazing ritual, and because of it, we lost a lot of new people who thought that those worst stories were everyday deals. Then, the folks who shared those stories would complain about not being fully staffed. Here's a fun fact: If you give people time to learn their job, answer their questions, and don't chase them off, it's easier to be fully staffed!"

—rads4135

10. "The whole idea that you HAVE to be in an office 40 hours a week."

"If you can work remotely, why do you have to be in THAT building? And if the work is being done well, who cares how long it takes?"

—rvinson926

11. "A high employee turnover is a quick way to determine that it's not a good place to work."

—u/ManCrisp

12. "Changes for the sake of changing. I’m all for innovation and new ideas in the workplace, but I believe that they should be done with a purpose."

"If no one is sure why something is changing, then it’s a sign that management is spinning their wheels and just hoping that something will stick."

—u/azcardsfan2056

13. "Culture of fear. When nobody takes risks, and everybody has a C.Y.A. mentality."

"Then, when something goes wrong, everybody scrambles to throw someone under the bus."

—u/shatteredarm1

14. "I work in a place that touts a 'flexible schedule,' but if you're not in the office by 9 a.m. you're getting phone calls, texts, and emails on both work AND personal phones asking where you are. Micromanagement."

—u/Visions_of_Gideon Karl Tapales / Getty Images

15. "Any business that says, 'We’re a family here.' Red flag."

—arcticshoals86

16. "When they put as many tasks as they can on the newer people and call it training."

—u/Shadowy13

And finally...

17. "When it feels like you're in school again."

"If there's actively petty drama, it means either the boss doesn't know or doesn't stop it. Either way, it's no good. Also, the moment you start getting criticized for anything not related to your work (looks, intelligence, etc.). You shouldn't be getting paid to be bullied."

—u/Notasupervillan

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.