David Hookstead

Security,

Can this fix it?

People Can't Stop Talking About This Viral 'Game Of Thrones' Alternate Ending

An alternate “Game of Thrones” ending has gone viral online, and it’s substantially better than the real version.

Twitter user Khaled Comics posted a video of Bran turning into the Night King in the final moments of the show and revealing he waged into Daenerys before her slaughter of King’s Landing.

Honestly, it’s about a billion-and-a-half times better than the actual ending. Give it a watch below:

Can somebody from HBO please explain to me how some random guy on Twitter can get his viral ending to be much better than the actual ending millions of dollars were spent on?

It doesn’t make any sense, but it’s just further proof of how bad the original ending was for millions of fans around the world.

