People on the Caribbean island where a volcano went off are being evacuated on cruise ships - but not without a COVID-19 vaccine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
St Vincent volcano eruption 2
Citizens watching ash plumes from La Soufrière. Reuters

  • People on the island of St Vincent are hoping to be evacuated by cruise ship.

  • The island was hit by a volcanic eruption last week, making much of it uninhabitable.

  • Some neighboring islands are only accepting evacuees who have taken a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

People on the volcano-stricken island of St. Vincent will only be evacuated to neighboring island if they've been vaccinated against COVID-19, the island's prime minister said.

Cruise ships have been dispatched to the island that is being evacuated after 4000-ft high volcano La Soufrière, erupted on Friday.

But people have to be vaccinated before they board the cruise ship, according to Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said in a press conference the day after the eruption.

"The chief medical officer would be identifying the persons already vaccinated so that we can get them on the ship," Gonsalves said.

Over 16,000 people are being evacuated from the "red zones" - the parts of the island in most danger. This map shows the danger zones on the island:

Some are due to be temporarily re-housed in the neighbouring islands of St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, and Antigua.

But most of the islands would require vaccination before they take anybody in.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Gonsalves said: "If people are willing to welcome you at a time of COVID-19, they will wish you to have the highest level of protection possible."

St. Lucia is not requesting people to be vaccinated to come, he said, but they may require vaccination on arrival.

"We have to manage all of this during the time of COVID-19," Gonsalves said on Sunday, "we have managed the pandemic quite well. We have had only 10 deaths COVID-19 deaths," he told NBC 6 news.

The eruption on Friday left the island struggling with power and water cuts. The island is covered in deep volcanic ash that is starting to harden on the ground, emergency officials on the island said in a tweet on Sunday.

Some people don't want to evacuate, Gonsalves said.

This could be because of a fear of vaccination, which may in turn put them off receiving other government help in the wake of the eruption.

"People are very scared of the vaccine and they opt out of coming to a shelter because eventually they would have to adhere to the protocol," said opposition politician Shevern John, according to Reuters.

Gonsalves has warned that it could be up to four months before people are allowed to return home.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • More flee volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent

    More people fled their homes on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Sunday as La Soufrière volcano rumbled loudly for a third day and the heavy weight of its ashfall damaged some buildings. The eruption Friday of La Soufrière prompted many people to evacuate their homes, and others who had remained in place sought shelter elsewhere Sunday. The volcano's rumbles were heard in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south.

  • Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

    Hundreds of thousands are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.

  • India's daily virus infections are world's highest but crowds gather for festival

    NEW DELHI, (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked on Monday to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections. With 168,912 new cases, India accounts for one in six of all new infections globally, although the figure is still well below the U.S. peak of nearly 300,000 new cases on Jan. 8. In the northern city of Haridwar, nearly a million devotees thronged the banks of the Ganges, a river many Hindus consider holy, to participate in the months-long 'Kumbh Mela' or pitcher festival.

  • Relief effort in St Vincent under way after volcano erupts

    About 16,000 people have had to flee their homes after La Soufriere volcano erupted on the island of St Vincent in the Caribbean.

  • Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges

    The Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The Kumbh Mela, which runs through April, comes during India's worst surge in new infections since the pandemic began, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 new cases per day. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party say the festival has been allowed at a time when infections are skyrocketing because the government isn't willing to anger Hindus, who are the party's biggest supporters.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • CEOs at top 300 companies earned more during the pandemic

    Pay rise of 15 per cent for executives of biggest firms despite fallout from Covid

  • Online grocery Weee's Larry Liu on delivering in a pandemic

    Virtual grocery shopping became more popular during the pandemic lockdowns, and Weee, a startup focused on Asian grocery delivery, was no exception. Its founder, Larry Liu, came to the U.S. from China as a young engineer nearly two decades ago. Q: Why did you start Weee?

  • AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga fails in COVID-19 study

    The Farxiga data did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said. AstraZeneca has had a rollercoaster ride with its coronavirus vaccine, as nations restricted its use after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots. However, the company has also been working on developing new treatments and re-purposing existing drugs to prevent and treat coronavirus infections.

  • ‘Trouble filling our schedules’: Rural clinics, pharmacies seek to fill open vaccine slots as hesitancy looms

    The number of counties with unfilled vaccine appointments at chain retailers Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid grew about 60% this week over last week.

  • 3 states will open vaccines to all adults this week; Florida reports single-digit deaths: Live COVID-19 updates

    The majority of states have lifted vaccine restrictions to all adults in recent weeks. as the nation moves closer to Biden's goals. Latest COVID news.

  • Volcano eruption in St. Vincent brings new worries: Destruction of parts of the country

    The eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which saw the eruption of its La Soufrière volcano for the first time in 42 years, woke up Sunday to heavy ash fall everywhere, more explosive eruptions, minor earthquakes overnight and a new worry: the possible destruction of communities from heavy flows of lava droplets and hot gas.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Cyclone damages Australian towns and cuts power to 31,500

    A destructive cyclone has damaged several towns on Australia's western coast, shattering windows, snapping trees and knocking out power. Tropical Cyclone Seroja crossed the Western Australia state coast south of the tourist town of Kalbarri with winds gusting up to 170 kph (106 mph) shortly after dark Sunday, officials said Monday. Around 70% of buildings in Kalbarri, a town of 1,400 people 580 kilometers (360 miles) north of the state capital Perth, had been damaged, Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

  • Jordanian prince makes first public appearance since arrest

    Jordan's Prince Hamzah on Sunday made his first public appearance since he was placed under house arrest last week, reciting Quranic verses together with King Abdullah II at the graves of their forefathers. Abdullah has attempted to signal in recent days that the situation is under control. The conflict had escalated into the most serious public rift in the ruling family in decades, although Hamzah has denied any wrongdoing.

  • Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

    Dubai is parting with a longstanding requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. In 2016, Dubai loosened rules prohibiting daytime alcohol sales.

  • EXPLAINER: Iran atomic sites targeted by diplomacy, sabotage

    Iran's nuclear program has been targeted by diplomatic efforts and sabotage attacks over the last decade, with the latest incident striking its underground Natanz facility. The attack Sunday at Natanz comes as world powers try to negotiate a return by Iran and the U.S. to Tehran's atomic accord. Iran’s nuclear program actually began with the help of the United States.

  • Rapinoe's penalty kick gives US 1-1 draw with Sweden

    The United States’ 16-match winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Carli Lloyd's 300th national team appearance. Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe's penalty kick pulled the United States even in the 87th. The draw extended the U.S. team's unbeaten streak to 38 games.

  • St Vincent volcano: Ash rains down on Caribbean island

    Thousands of people in Saint Vincent have been evacuated after the La Soufrière volcano erupted.

  • Canadians are flocking to US border cities to take advantage of a travel loophole - and it's creating lucrative opportunities on both sides of the closed border

    Lucrative niche industries including flying helicopters over the border and international car rides are booming in cities like Buffalo, New York.