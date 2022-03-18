People & changes: Dewberry promotes Robert Beltran to vice president in Lakeland office

Robert Beltran

Dewberry announces promotion of Robert Beltran

Robert Beltran was promoted by Dewberry to vice president in the firm's Lakeland office. Beltran is a business unit manager for the firm’s Lakeland office, which provides engineering services in the Florida water market. He has 27 years of experience and earned his master’s degree in environmental engineering (1995) and bachelor’s degree in civil engineering (1994) from Tulane University. He is a member of the American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation and president of the Florida WateReuse Association. He also serves as a planning commissioner for Polk County. Dewberry is a privately held professional services firm.

Jennifer Flores

Jennifer Flores celebrates 25 years at Wauchula State Bank

Retail banking officer Jennifer Flores celebrated 25 years at Wauchula State Bank. A lifelong resident of Hardee County, Flores has been with the bank for her entire adult life except for three years she spent with another financial institution. She served as a teller, teller supervisor and personal banker before being appointed retail banking officer to oversee management of the Bowling Green branch. Flores earned the Universal Banking Certification from Florida Banking Association in August 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: People & changes: Dewberry promotes Robert Beltran to vice president