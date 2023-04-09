People in Cheltenham object to plans for 5G mast in village

More than 100 people have objected to plans for a 55-foot tall 5G mast.

A network company wants to install the mast along with six antennas, two equipment cabinets and an electric meter cabinet in Swindon Village, near Cheltenham.

The proposed site is on an area of grass just a few yards from the historic Church of St Lawrence.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Limited said the mast will provide reliable connection to the area.

Ward councillor Bernie Fisher (Liberal Democrats) said the proposed mast site was "ridiculous".

He has called for the proposals to be referred to the council's planning committee so that councillors can decide whether or not to grant permission.

Mr Fisher said: "If you'd tried to pick a worse place to put it it'd be hard to find one. It's absolute nonsense."

The Church of St Lawrence is a Grade II-listed building

The network company needs permission from Cheltenham Borough Council to put up the mast, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

They said the proposed mast will fill the gap in service provision and provide "high-quality, reliable, advanced 3G, 4G and 5G" coverage in the area.

"The proposed new mast has been sited and designed in order to provide 5G coverage and to fill the hole in coverage for this mobile network," documents submitted in support of the proposals said.

"At present it is paramount that digital connectivity is supported and maintained throughout the country," it added.

