'People, children are under the wreckage': In latest civilian attack, Russia strikes maternity hospital

A Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol left 17 people wounded on Wednesday, the latest attack against civilians as the Kremlin continues its assault on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Russian troops had made a “direct strike” on the maternity hospital, calling it an “atrocity” and said: "People, children are under the wreckage.".

“How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

The U.S. and NATO have resisted Zelenskyy’s pleas to establish a no-fly zone, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Wednesday that U.S. interference could escalate the war.

A series of blasts on the complex in Mariupol destroyed the front of one building, shaking the ground in the port city that has come under heavy Russian attack, according to the Associated Press. At least 17 people were wounded in the blast, AP reported.

“We have certainly seen those reports,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “It is horrifying to see the type of barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country.”

So far, about 2 million people have fled Ukraine as part of a growing refugee crisis. Cease-fires around several Ukrainian cities were announced to try to give civilians an opportunity to escape before fighting restarted.

In Mariupol, the city council posted a video on social media showing the battered buildings.

"The destruction is enormous," the city council posted on Telegram. "The building of the medical institution where the children were treated recently was completely destroyed. Information about the affected children is being clarified."

Air strike adds to mounting civilian casualties

Those injured in the strike on the maternity hospital are the latest civilian casualties in a war that already has injured or killed more than 1,000 civilians.

As of March 8, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported 1,424 civilian casualties, including 516 civilians killed and 908 injured since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

The true civilian toll of the war, though, is still unclear. The U.N. said its totals likely are an undercount of civilian casualties, and they have not been updated yet to reflect Wednesday's blast in Mariupol.

Most of those civilian casualties have been the product of explosive weapons with the ability to inflict damage across a wide area and in different regions of Ukraine, according to the U.N., "including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes."

So far, at least 37 children have been killed and another 50 have been injured in the war.

“There are very credible reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate. Targeting civilians is a war crime and it’s totally unacceptable. We need real humanitarian corridors that are fully respected," NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said recently. "We made clear for months that President (Vladimir) Putin would pay a high price for renewed aggression against Ukraine and that price is exactly what he’s paying now.”

Maternity hospital, other civilian attacks condemned

The attack on the hospital complex in Mariupol drew widespread condemnation from advocates for refugees and humanitarian aid.

International Rescue Committee CEO David Miliband called out the strike and similar attacks on evacuation corridors meant to provide civilians safe passage out of the warzone.

“The targeting and bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine is a horrifying testament to illegality and impunity as well as inhumanity," he said in a prepared statement.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell called attacks against civilian and civilian infrastructure "unconscionable," calling for an immediate halt to those strikes and for a cease-fire that allows humanitarian groups to reach children in need.

“The children of Ukraine desperately need peace," she said in a prepared statement.

Robert McConnell, co-founder of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, called evacuation corridors for refugees "killing zones." He has advocated for a "limited no-fly zone" and said the U.S. and NATO must act to stop Putin.

A "humanitarian no-fly zone" could be patrolled to ensure save passage for civilians, he said, without engaging in open conflict.

“There is a war going on, and it's much bigger than Ukraine and to pretend otherwise is foolhardy," McConnell said.

