'People, children are under the wreckage': In latest civilian attack, Russia strikes maternity hospital

Rick Rouan, Joey Garrison and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol left 17 people wounded on Wednesday, the latest attack against civilians as the Kremlin continues its assault on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Russian troops had made a “direct strike” on the maternity hospital, calling it an “atrocity” and said: "People, children are under the wreckage.".

“How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

The U.S. and NATO have resisted Zelenskyy’s pleas to establish a no-fly zone, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Wednesday that U.S. interference could escalate the war.

More: Russia threatens US with sanctions; artillery strike ravages maternity hospital: Live Ukraine updates

A series of blasts on the complex in Mariupol destroyed the front of one building, shaking the ground in the port city that has come under heavy Russian attack, according to the Associated Press. At least 17 people were wounded in the blast, AP reported.

“We have certainly seen those reports,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “It is horrifying to see the type of barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country.”

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

So far, about 2 million people have fled Ukraine as part of a growing refugee crisis. Cease-fires around several Ukrainian cities were announced to try to give civilians an opportunity to escape before fighting restarted.

In Mariupol, the city council posted a video on social media showing the battered buildings.

"The destruction is enormous," the city council posted on Telegram. "The building of the medical institution where the children were treated recently was completely destroyed. Information about the affected children is being clarified."

More: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Air strike adds to mounting civilian casualties

Those injured in the strike on the maternity hospital are the latest civilian casualties in a war that already has injured or killed more than 1,000 civilians.

As of March 8, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported 1,424 civilian casualties, including 516 civilians killed and 908 injured since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

The true civilian toll of the war, though, is still unclear. The U.N. said its totals likely are an undercount of civilian casualties, and they have not been updated yet to reflect Wednesday's blast in Mariupol.

Most of those civilian casualties have been the product of explosive weapons with the ability to inflict damage across a wide area and in different regions of Ukraine, according to the U.N., "including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes."

So far, at least 37 children have been killed and another 50 have been injured in the war.

“There are very credible reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate. Targeting civilians is a war crime and it’s totally unacceptable. We need real humanitarian corridors that are fully respected," NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said recently. "We made clear for months that President (Vladimir) Putin would pay a high price for renewed aggression against Ukraine and that price is exactly what he’s paying now.”

Maternity hospital, other civilian attacks condemned

The attack on the hospital complex in Mariupol drew widespread condemnation from advocates for refugees and humanitarian aid.

International Rescue Committee CEO David Miliband called out the strike and similar attacks on evacuation corridors meant to provide civilians safe passage out of the warzone.

“The targeting and bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine is a horrifying testament to illegality and impunity as well as inhumanity," he said in a prepared statement.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell called attacks against civilian and civilian infrastructure "unconscionable," calling for an immediate halt to those strikes and for a cease-fire that allows humanitarian groups to reach children in need.

“The children of Ukraine desperately need peace," she said in a prepared statement.

Robert McConnell, co-founder of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, called evacuation corridors for refugees "killing zones." He has advocated for a "limited no-fly zone" and said the U.S. and NATO must act to stop Putin.

A "humanitarian no-fly zone" could be patrolled to ensure save passage for civilians, he said, without engaging in open conflict.

“There is a war going on, and it's much bigger than Ukraine and to pretend otherwise is foolhardy," McConnell said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian maternity hospital rocked by Russian airstrike, 17 wounded

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. nuclear watchdog chief heading to Turkey site of Russia-Ukraine meeting

    U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will fly on Thursday to the Turkish city of Antalya, where the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine plan to meet, he said on Wednesday, strongly suggesting he would discuss Ukrainian nuclear safety with them. Since a building at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught fire after clashes nearby Grossi has been pushing for a trilateral meeting between himself and envoys from Russia and Ukraine to secure commitments to protect the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

  • Huawei board members resign over silence on Ukraine

    The two directors are unhappy about the the company's failure to quickly condemn Russia's invasion.

  • Seattle nurse helps Ukrainian refugees at Romanian border as crisis grows

    A nurse from Seattle is on the frontlines of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, helping those who are trying to flee to neighboring Romania — a country he fled as a refugee himself in 1989.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine prepares potential move of sensitive data to another country -official

    The Ukrainian government is preparing for the potential need to move its data and servers abroad if Russia's invading forces push deeper into the country, a senior cybersecurity official told Reuters on Wednesday. Victor Zhora, the deputy chief of Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, emphasized his department was planning for a contingency, but that it is being considered at all suggests Ukrainians want to be ready for any Russian threat to seize sensitive government documents. "We are preparing the ground," Zhora said.

  • Sugar Falls on Signs of Ample Supplies as Broader Markets Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Raw sugar futures fell the most in five weeks on signs of ample supplies amid a plunge in broader commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultThere’s a rebounding crop in B

  • South Korea: Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president

    Yoon Suk-yeol (R) beat the ruling party's Lee Jae-myung (L) following a close-run race.

  • Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    False and misleading info about the Russian invasion of Ukraine has spread rapidly on social media. Here's a roundup of USA TODAY's fact checks.

  • Stocks Surge Most Since 2020, Oil Sinks With Bonds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks staged a ferocious rebound from the war-induced rout, with European equities notching the biggest rally since the pandemic bottom in March 2020 and U.S. shares jumping the most since June of that year. Oil sank more than 10% and Treasuries dropped. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChin

  • Some House Democrats revolt over states losing COVID cash in huge government spending bill, forcing Pelosi to drop it to avoid a shutdown

    Democrats were forced to eject $15 billion in new coronavirus relief funding after a last-minute blow up on repurposing previous stimulus aid.

  • Seattle nurse helps Ukraine refugees at Romanian border as crisis grows

    A nurse from Seattle is on the frontlines of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, helping those who are trying to flee to neighboring Romania — a country which he fled as a refugee in 1989. Ben Sterciuc, a geriatric specialist who runs Vital Solutions — a nonprofit organization he founded 10 years ago to provide accessible health care to impoverished communities in East Africa and Pakistan — is on the ground at the Romanian border. He spoke to Yahoo News about the current situation there.

  • Wartime market volatility on display as stocks surge, dollar and oil plunge

    It was a day of big reversals across global markets Wednesday as oil and other commodities retreated alongside traditional havens, while equities global bounced sharply.

  • Biden meets with CEOs of Micron, HP, Medtronic in push for spending on chip manufacturing

    President Joe Biden meets Wednesday afternoon with executives from big U.S. tech companies, as he continues his push to get billions of dollars for semiconductor manufacturing.

  • Reversing Trump, Biden reinstates California authority to set pollution standards for cars

    The Biden administration on Wednesday restored California's authority to set its own tailpipe emission standards for cars and light trucks, reversing a policy put in place by former President Donald Trump.

  • Congressional leaders reach government funding deal with almost $14B in Ukraine aid

    Congressional leaders struck a deal on a massive government spending bill that would prevent a shutdown and provide nearly $14 billion in Ukraine-related aid.

  • "It's medieval:" Russian shelling destroys Mariupol children's hospital

    Russian shelling in the port city of Mariupol has killed at least 1,170 people and destroyed a children's hospital that also housed a maternity ward, Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov said Wednesday.Driving the news: The city is under "continuous Russian shelling," Orlov said, adding that at least 47 people have been buried today in a mass grave. "It's medieval," he added, the Guardian reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Putin is intent on having Ukraine w

  • In his first ad of Senate campaign, McCrory hits Budd over Putin comments

    Former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd are the top GOP candidates in the May 17 primary.

  • Tesla to pay Ukrainian employees for 3 months if they're called to fight

    Tesla will pay Ukrainian employees for up to three months if they are asked to return to their country to fight, CNBC reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: "For any Tesla employees who is a Ukrainian national and has been asked to return to Ukraine for active duty as a reservist, we will maintain their employment and salary for 3 months, with a view to assessing after this period as needed," according to an e

  • Why are gas prices so high?

    Prices at the pump hit an all-time high in the U.S. on Tuesday, as President Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports.

  • Kyiv governor calls fight for city 'Judgement Day'

    STORY: New recruits to Ukraine's territorial defense forces in Kyiv got a lesson on Wednesday in newly-arrived weaponry, meant to punch a hole through a Russian tank.And this instructor, who only gave his name as Alex, told Reuters these men were ready to welcome the Russian army when it tries to take the city."Russians can enter Kyiv but they're not gonna leave it. They're all gonna be burned up here."Many expected Kyiv to quickly fall in the early days of the war.But more than two weeks into the Russian invasion - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - Moscow's military missteps and tenacious Ukrainian resistance has kept the capitol from changing hands."Of course, we understand and see that the enemy wants to seize Kyiv, we understand that very well."Oleksiy Kuleba is the governor of the Kyiv region."Of course, they were not able to seize Kyiv immediately; their aim was to do so in two or three days. This is a well-known fact. They failed because of the heroic actions of our armed forces and ordinary people who stood up to defend our city, our country."He spoke to Reuters about the struggle ahead in almost apocalyptic terms."For us, this is Judgment Day. It is a struggle between good and evil. And either way, we would die, but we would not let them seize our city."Sounds and symbols of Ukrainian resolve spring up around the city.On Wednesday, the remaining musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performed the Ukrainian and the European Union anthems. The show was broadcast live on Ukrainian TV.The conductor called the concert an action for peace.That is the message here: praying for peace; preparing for battle.

  • Homes, grocery stores damaged in Mariupol amid Russian invasion

    Satellite images released Wednesday show extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in and around the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.