People are climbing over Trump’s $15 billion border wall with $5 ladders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
border wall ladders trump
A man carries a ladder in order to view the border-wall prototypes under construction, looking from Tijuana, Mexico, in October 2017. Getty

  • The US-Mexico border wall is regularly breached using homemade ladders, according to a report.

  • Border Patrol officials reportedly regularly find discarded ladders beside the wall.

  • The ladders are "defeating a wall that cost $12 million a mile," one person told Texas Monthly.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

People are using $5 ladders to climb over sections of the $15 billion southern border wall built by former President Donald Trump, Texas Monthly reported.

United States Border Patrol officials who monitor the wall, which has been built along parts of the US-Mexico border, frequently find discarded ladders left by unauthorized migrants crossing into south Texas along certain parts of the wall, the report said.

The Texas Monthly report cited activist Scott Nicol, an activist, and Texas resident, who told Texas Monthly: "These ladders are probably $5 worth of hardware, and they're defeating a wall that cost $12 million a mile in that location."

He added: "Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional."

President Trump's pledge to build a wall was one of his central campaign pledges when he entered office in 2016. There have been multiple reports since then that migrants are able to climb parts of the wall and scale down the other side.

A viral video published in 2019 showed a person who had scaled the wall using a ladder then easily sliding down the other side.

The ladders, made from scrap lumber, are reportedly a common device used along the stretch of the wall between Granjeno and Hidalgo, whereas rope ladders are more commonly used further upriver.

Border Patrol agents reportedly drive their vehicles over the ladders to destroy them, tossing them into piles that become big enough that they have to be hauled off to landfill.

The stretch between Hidalgo and Granjeno was partly constructed under Trump and partly during the previous Obama administration, Texas Monthly reported, with the cost of the Trump section of the wall reaching $27 million a mile.

Trump's pledge to build a complete 1,000 mile wall along the US-Mexico border was never finished, Insider's Tom Porter reported.

He built only 80 extra miles of wall during his presidency and much of his presidency was spent reinforcing 400 miles of fences and barriers that had been installed during previous administrations.

He had pledged that Mexico would meet the cost of funding the work but the estimated $15 billion in funding instead came from federal taxes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia orders troop pullback, but keeps weapons near Ukraine

    Russia's defense minister on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases following massive drills amid tensions with Ukraine, but said that they should leave their weapons behind in western Russia for another exercise later this year. After watching the drills, Defense Minister Shoigu declared the maneuvers in Crimea and wide swathes of western Russia over and ordered the military to pull the troops that took part in them back to their permanent bases. “The troops have shown their capability to defend the country and I decided to complete the drills in the South and Western military districts.”

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

    In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) asked Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams if she could list the specific things she objects to in Georgia's restrictive new voting law. She could. "It's a long list," the Senate Democrats' Twitter account said, helping the exchange go viral on Wednesday. Kennedy and Abrams are both very smart lawyers who graduated at the top of their class at elite universities, MSNBC's Brian Williams noted Wednesday night, setting up the clip. "Is that everything?" Kennedy asked about 90 seconds into Abrams' recitation. "No it is not, no sir," she replied, laughing. We never find out where her list ended, though, because Kennedy finally threw in the towel. "Okay, I get the idea," he said "I get the idea." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltySenate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarksAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • CNN’s Don Lemon calls out Tucker Carlson for 'meltdown' over Chauvin verdict

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson was called out on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon Wednesday for his reaction to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd. Tuesday following the verdict, Carlson railed against the decision, claiming the jury only voted to acquit because they were scared. Carlson later became confrontational and abruptly ended an interview with a former New York City deputy sheriff who criticized Chauvin, and said the verdict was just. “George Floyd's brother Philonise tells CNN Derek Chauvin's conviction is historic. Attorney Ben Crump calls it a victory for equal justice. But that’s not what Fox viewers heard from Tucker Carlson,” Lemon said. “He had a meltdown over the verdict, accusing jurors of caving, afraid riots would break out if they acquitted Chauvin. Seriously.” Lemon later said he believes Carlson’s rhetoric is all about ratings and nothing more. “I don’t buy the political aspirations thing,” Lemon said, “I just think this is just about wanting more ratings and power in television. But, you know, I could be wrong. I just think it’s a ratings grift. That’s it.”

  • US troops in Syria seem to be getting hit with directed-energy attacks, and the Pentagon suspects Russia is doing it, report says

    The Department of Defense has been investigating incidents since last year, officials told Politico.

  • Tucker Carlson’s College Yearbook Says He Belonged to Club for Harvey Milk’s Murderer

    He also referenced the Jesse Helms Foundation, named for the staunchly anti-gay conservative senator Fox News host Tucker Carlson identified himself as being part of the “Dan White Society” in his 1991 Trinity College yearbook entry. Dan White was the name of the man who killed San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, California’s first openly gay elected official, in 1978. A representative for Trinity College confirmed the veracity of the yearbook entry to TheWrap after a screenshot of it went viral on Twitter. The spokesperson pointed to a digitized version of the yearbook, which features the entry on page 186, and added that the so-called “society” didn’t seem to exist at the school and was only mentioned in Carlson’s entry. A review of the yearbook by TheWrap found no other mentions of a “Dan White Society.” “While I cannot speak to the yearbook process in 1991, current practice is that only a student’s name, home state and/or country, and the student’s major are listed with their photos,” the Trinity College representative said when asked whether Carlson submitted the identifier himself. Also Read: Tucker Carlson: Jurors Only Convicted Chauvin Because They Were Scared (Video) A Fox News representative did not immediately return a request for comment. Among the other affiliations listed in Carlson’s entry are “Christian Fellowship” and the Jesse Helms Foundation, which bills itself as “a non-profit, non-political foundation which provides quality educational lectures, training schools and events focused on the principles of our founding fathers, traditional American values and the causes which United States Senator Jesse Helms championed throughout his 30-year career.” Helms was a leader in the conservative movement and, according to a 2008 obituary, was staunchly opposed to homosexuality. For much of his career, Helms opposed federal spending on AIDS on the grounds that he believed the disease was the result of homosexual behavior. Helms’ legacy also included opposition to the civil rights movement and abortion rights, and a 16-day filibuster against establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. On Tuesday night, Carlson accused The Washington Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, of conducting “opposition research” and said the Post’s media columnist, Erik Wemple, was pulling out his old college yearbook to see if Carlson had “done anything naughty at the age of 19.” Also Read: Lachlan Murdoch Stands by Tucker Carlson After Anti-Defamation League Calls for His Firing “Jeff Bezos had one of his minions, a mentally unbalanced middle-aged man called Erik Wemple, pull our dusty college yearbook and call around and see if we’d done anything naughty at the age of 19,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “That sounds like fun. Let us know if you hear any good stories. But before Bezos drops any more of his billions on opposition research, he should know that it will not affect any election outcome. This is a news show, not a political campaign. No one here is running for anything or plans to.” A spokesperson for the Post declined to comment. It’s not yet clear what exactly the Dan White Society was or whether Carlson will address this latest controversy during his 8 p.m. ET show Wednesday night. What is clear, however, is that Carlson believes inappropriate old yearbook content is fair game for criticism: In 2020, he called Virginia Governor Ralph Northam “Governor Klan Robes Blackface,” referring to a previously uncovered set of yearbook photos showing the then-student in a Ku Klux Klan costume and blackface. Read original story Tucker Carlson’s College Yearbook Says He Belonged to Club for Harvey Milk’s Murderer At TheWrap

  • Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine

    The court document outlining the new charges lists 19 new victims — including 11 law enforcement officers — that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of trying to kill during the attack. In 2013, Colorado lawmakers banned the sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than 15 rounds in response to mass shootings the year before at a suburban Denver movie theater and at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

  • House votes to limit president's ability to impose discriminatory travel bans

    The House voted 218-208 on Wednesday in favor of curbing presidential power to institute broad international travel bans on the basis of religion.Why it matters: The legislation was first introduced last year after former President Trump issued a travel ban covering several Muslim-majority countries. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The No Ban Act would inhibit the sitting president’s power to control immigration by requiring that travel bans be temporary and subject to congressional oversight, among other limitations. The House also passed the Access to Counsel Act, which would ensure that certain immigrants are able to access a lawyer when detained by Customs and Border Protection. It passed 217-207.What they're saying: "The Muslim ban will forever be a moral stain on our country’s history," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in a statement."As the only member of Congress to come from one of the previously banned countries, I am thankful for the opportunity to help lead this effort and safeguard the United States as a land of hope and opportunity." What to watch: Members of the House are now urging the Senate to pass the No Ban Act, though the measure is not expected to advance.Of note: The White House expressed its support for the bill earlier this week, saying, “The prior administration’s haphazard misuse of this authority highlights the need for reasonable constraints," per AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with information on the House passage of the Access to Counsel Act. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

    Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to continue their ban on earmarks — or money for special projects — but "the whole debate was pretty much for show because GOP senators can take earmarks with or without the ban," Politico reports. Senate rules allow earmarks, and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) reportedly told his colleagues at their private lunch, "You can't stop me." Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also said she plans on trying to nail down earmarks for projects in Maine. House Republicans dumped their earmarks ban last week. Several Senate Republicans expected to run for president, including Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), and Josh Hawley (Mo.), have decried earmarks as wasteful and corrupt. But here's "a fun little side drama to all of this," Politico added: Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), a fan of earmarks, had been telling appropriators that his pal [former President Donald] Trump was about to weigh in with a letter endorsing the controversial practice — giving cover to Republicans worried about blowback. But some Republicans snickered at Graham’s assurance, wondering whether Trump even knew what an earmark was. More likely, they speculated Graham was trying to make it seem like Trump supported earmarks. Whatever the case, the promised letter from Trump never materialized. [Politico] Whatever Trump's views on earmarks, or lack thereof, former Vice President Mike Pence's new organization tweeted they "just make it easier to enact the Biden-Harris-Pelosi-Schumer agenda." Presumably, he meant that in a bad way. Senate Republicans also approved a resolution to oppose raising the debt ceiling without corresponding spending cuts. That resolution is also nonbinding, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called it "aspirational," but if Republicans follow through, it could set up another high-stakes debt ceiling showdown this summer. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • GOP fails to censure Waters with nation on edge over Chauvin verdict

    Nearly a half-dozen centrist Democrats had privately considered backing the effort to reprimand Waters, according to multiple congressional sources.

  • The legal war between the Saudis and their former spymaster

    The family of a former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile and locked in an international feud with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman say they have become pawns in the kingdom’s efforts to bring the spy chief home. Now, an attempt by the family to appeal the convictions has failed, according to Saudi authorities. The Jabri family alleges that Saudi authorities interfered in the legal process, including circumventing appeals proceedings, which Riyadh denies.

  • Why the Shinnecock Tribe Is Clashing With the Hamptons' Elite

    For two decades, the Shinnecock Indian Nation has tried and failed to open a casino near Manhattan in the hope that a gambling hall would be an economic engine to wrest them from poverty and fund social programs. Now the tribe has its eye on a new location: its home in the Hamptons. The Shinnecock Hamptons Casino is expected to rise on the tribe’s reservation here on the East End of Long Island as early as 2023. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But some of the tribe’s neighbors are uniting in opposition against placing the casino in this summer getaway known for staid, shingled summer homes owned by wealthy and influential homeowners, who fiercely guard the area’s low-key feel. They regard the casino, which would feature bingo slots and poker, as a distasteful element as unwelcome as franchise restaurants and big box stores — which have been kept out to preserve the area’s character. Tribal leaders of the Shinnecocks said they have no choice but to build on the reservation and to start construction this summer, in an effort to get a jump on competitors seeking state licenses to build other casinos in or around New York City. “This is about the preservation of our people,” said Bryan Polite, the tribe’s chairman. “The story of the Shinnecocks is one of struggle and perseverance, and that’s what’s happening right now.” The new casino plan comes as the country grapples with social and financial inequity issues with regard to many disenfranchised and oppressed groups, including Indigenous peoples. On the Shinnecock reservation, one person in five lives below the poverty line in a sparse mix of modest houses and ramshackle trailers. From a scruffy shoreline, the Shinnecocks can gaze across the bay at workers landscaping the lawns of huge Southampton summer mansions. It is a stark inequity that tribal leaders hope can be improved by the financial lifeline of a tribally run casino. Because the reservation is sovereign land, free from government regulations, the planned Shinnecock Hamptons Casino cannot be blocked by local zoning laws and restrictions. That has not stopped a group of roughly 200 homeowners from forming the Hamptons Neighborhood Group and setting up a website with the motto: “Keep the Hamptons the Hamptons!” The group called the casino out of character with its residential surroundings and said it would lead to increased traffic, as well as possible noise problems, disturbances and crime. They have begun discussing with tribal leaders the possibility of finding another location that might also benefit the tribe. “A lot of us are bleeding-heart liberals and sympathetic to the oppressed, and we understand their attempt for economic development,” said a homeowner in the group, James Wacht. “But it’s not the right location.” The Southampton town supervisor, Jay Schneiderman, said many local residents oppose the casino plan, and some have vowed to move away if it is built. He said he respects the tribe’s rights but added, “I cannot think of a worse location to build a casino.” Alan Woinski, a gambling industry analyst and consultant, said the Shinnecocks’ proposal could cause enough of an uproar to pressure Gov. Andrew Cuomo to offer the tribe a deal to build a more lucrative casino elsewhere. Polite said the tribe would certainly not rebuff an offer to find a more lucrative location. “We would have preferred to have a Las Vegas-style casino close to Manhattan, but modest returns are better than no returns,” Polite said. Shinnecock leaders would not disclose financial details, and it remains unclear how profitable the 76,000-square-foot casino might prove to be. The casino on the reservation won approval from the federal National Indian Gaming Commission after the Shinnecocks failed to get state support for a casino near Manhattan. That approval mandates that the casino must operate as a smaller Class 2 gaming facility — on reservation land only — with only bingo slots and a limited poker option. Those restrictions and being 80 miles away from Manhattan could put the Shinnecocks’ casino at a disadvantage with competitors. When the Shinnecocks began trying to open one of the first casinos in New York state roughly 20 years ago, they cited studies reporting that, with the local market wide open, such a gambling facility would be likely to be one of the most lucrative casinos in the country. Members envisioned their fortunes turning as they had for the Mohegans and Mashantucket Pequot tribes in Connecticut, which benefited from the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, two of the largest casinos in the country. As the Shinnecocks’ proposals failed, more than a dozen other casinos opened across the state, including three downstate — Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Islandia, in Suffolk County, is some 40 miles to the west — that would certainly affect the tribe’s potential customer base. Jake’s 58, which opened in 2017, is among the highest earning video-lottery betting sites in the state and is seeking state authorization to double its existing number of 1,000 video lottery terminals. Shinnecock leaders are eager to open their casino quickly, with the state set to issue three new licenses in 2023 for full-scale casino locations in or near New York City. These licenses are being sought by large casino operators and would further siphon potential customers from a casino in Southampton. “We were at the table before those guys were and somehow we got overlooked,” said Seneca Bowen, 32, a tribal trustee, as he viewed the planned casino site one day earlier this month. The tribe, which is expecting up to $6 million toward economic relief and social programs from the Biden administration’s stimulus package, is embarking on the casino with Tri State Partners, which has worked with the Seminole tribe on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Of the roughly 500 casinos opened by Indian tribes across the country, some have succeeded in lifting tribes out of poverty while others have disappointed with meager profits or even closed because of competition, poor location or disputes with financial partners, Woinski said. Even with a limited profitability because of size and gaming restrictions, the Shinnecock casino’s location would probably yield reliable revenue, he said. “It’s the Hamptons,” he said. “And also, there are no other casinos there, so people will go.” That’s what residents surrounding the reservation worry about. Shinnecock leaders said they were open to working with the homeowners group as long as it did not derail the casino plan. Polite called the project vital to the survival of the Shinnecocks and dismissed the opposition as “hysteria created anytime we try to do anything.” Compared to the planned casino, he said, “You have houses around here that are three times that size.” Striding the parcel of land where the casino would be built, Randy King, 58, vice chairman of the tribe, said members do not want an opportunity to pass them by. As casino attempts failed through the years, he said tribal members wondered, “When is the arc of justice going to swing our way?” The first white settlers arrived in the Town of Southampton, the oldest English settlement in New York, in 1640. In the centuries since then, the tribe has had repeated disputes with the town and has seen its land steadily shrink to its current 900-acre reservation. It has sued seeking reparations and the return of thousands of acres, including the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, where the U.S. Open has been played five times. Of the tribe’s 1,600 members, some 720 live on the reservation, where the median household income is about $30,000, less than a third of the median income in surrounding Suffolk County. The tribe’s existing income streams range from the annual Labor Day powwow to smoke shops selling untaxed cigarettes to the large electronic billboards on tribal land along Sunrise Highway. Casino revenue would help economic development and welfare on the reservation by funding social programs and improvements as well as creating jobs, Polite said. The possibility of cash stipends for families has not been decided yet, but casino revenue would help the tribe expand its family assistance fund to help members with such expenses as rent, food, utilities and car payments, he said. Money would also go to a new recreational center and expansion of the tribal security force, Polite said. “It’s significant revenue for us, and it will make an immediate impact and change the quality of life here overnight,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 3rd dose may be needed 18 months from last COVID vaccine jab: MOH official

    While vaccines can protect you against COVID-19 for up to 18 months, a booster dose may eventually be needed.

  • For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial

    Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC is headed to court-martial on a sexual assault charge. The decision marks the first time an Air Force general has faced such a trial, Military.com reports. Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing. Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making "unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim," who is not a service member or Defense Department employee, in August 2018, Military.com reports. A charge sheet from last November obtained by Military.com provided more specific details about the off-duty incident, including the accusation that Cooley kissed the woman on the mouth without her consent. Read more at Military.com. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didSenate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

  • New rules allowing small drones to fly over people in U.S. take effect

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that final rules announced in December took effect on Wednesday allowing for small drones to fly over people and at night, a significant step toward their eventual use for widespread commercial deliveries. The FAA said its long-awaited rules for the drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, will address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to enable their identification from the ground. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday the rules "are an important first step in safely and securely managing the growing use of drones in our airspace, though more work remains on the journey to full integration" of drones.

  • Murkowski to join Democrats in confirming DOJ nominee despite fierce GOP opposition

    Vanita Gupta was never really in danger of being blocked from serving as associate attorney general (the Justice Department's No. 3 position), so long as she had the backing of all 50 Senate Democrats. But the upper chamber's GOP still put up a fierce fight by trying to paint the Biden nominee as a "radical" who would weaken law enforcement, as Politico reported earlier this week. In the end, though, Gupta's confirmation is set to move forward, and Vice President Kamala Harris won't be needed to cast a tie-breaking vote. Instead, Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-Alaska) will cross the aisle. On Wednesday, Murkowski joined Democrats in voting to advance Gupta's confirmation, and she said she'll stay the course when the final vote comes around. Murkowski explained that after looking at Gupta's record and sitting down with her, she was convinced by the "passion that she carries with the work she performs" as well as her determination to serve in the post despite the contentious nomination process. "I am going to give the benefit of the doubt to a woman who I believe has demonstrated through her professional career to be deeply, deeply committed to matters of justice," Murkowski said on the Senate floor. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didSenate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

  • Mexico plans 17 shelters for children on southern border

    Mexico said Wednesday it is planning to set up 17 shelters for underage migrants along the country’s southern border, as well as some along the northern border with the United States, amid a wave of child migrants coming from Central America. The shelters will largely be set and run by Mexico’s child welfare agency, which may use some of its own existing day care centers or other facilities. “We have decided to strengthen actions on the southern border, it is better to take precuationary measures on the southern border, to protect children,” the president said.

  • Sinkholes fill Turkey's breadbasket in drought

    Sinkholes wide enough to swallow a bus dot the drought-stricken breadbasket of the Turkish plains, worrying farmers as they spread and creep closer to residential homes.

  • 'He was guilty.' Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction

    An alternate juror at the trial of Derek Chauvin said she agreed with the jury's decision to convict him in George Floyd's death, saying she saw Chauvin as the leader of officers at the scene and that he brushed off warnings by bystanders that Floyd was in danger. “I felt he was guilty,” Lisa Christensen said on “CBS This Morning” in a story aired Thursday. Christensen was one of two alternates dismissed by Judge Peter Cahill after Monday's closing arguments.

  • The livestream launch of the MyPillowGuy's "free speech" social media site is a glorious disaster, everyone

    We’re on Day Two of Mike Lindell’s livestream “launch” of Frank, the MAGA cultist MyPillow CEO’s new “free speech” “social media” “platform.” We feel compelled to use so many quotations because there are many addendums to that statement. “Launch” is being generous, given that technical difficulties made it initially impossible for visitors to sign up for the service—Mike blames this on Antifa hackers, for what it’s worth (which is nothing). “Free speech” needs an asterisk, too, because Lindell at one point alleged, “You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain.” So there’s that. “Social media” also needs clarification, because: see “launch.”

  • South Korean president: Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North Korea

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized former President Trump's attempts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, telling the New York Times he "beat around the bush" with North Korea and "failed to pull it through."Why it matters: Moon, now in his final year in office, called denuclearization a "matter of survival" for South Korea and urged President Biden to resume negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a standstill of nearly two years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “I hope that Biden will go down as a historic president that has achieved substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearization and peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon told the Times.“He beat around the bush and failed to pull it through,” he said of Trump. “The most important starting point for both governments is to have the will for dialogue and to sit down face to face at an early date.” Moon also called on the U.S. to cooperate with China on North Korea and other issues, warning that if "tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalize on it."Context: Talks between the U.S. and North Korea and unprecedented engagement between Trump and Kim quickly soured after the two countries couldn't reach a substantive agreement on denuclearization and drawing down sanctions.After Biden assumed office, North Korean quickly rebuffed his attempts to restart negotiations and warned the U.S. to "refrain from causing a stink" if "it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years."North Korea also conducted its first major weapons test since Biden took office in March by firing two ballistic missiles into the East Sea.Go deeper ... Biden's blinking red lights: Taiwan, Ukraine and IranLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.