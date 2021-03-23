Some of the people at the Colorado King Soopers were actually there to get the COVID vaccine

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
King Soopers, Boulder shooting
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

  • A witness said his family walked into the pharmacy of the King Soopers grocery store to get the COVID vaccine just before the shooting.

  • The man said the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of [his family]."

  • The family hid in a coat closet for an hour, trying to stay quiet.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Some customers at the Boulder, Colorado, King Soopers supermarket were there to get their COVID vaccines when an active shooting incident happened, ending in the deaths of ten people, including a police officer.

"I got a call that my daughter, grandchildren, and son-in-law walked into the pharmacy to get a COVID vaccine," a witness told CBS News.

According to the supermarket's website, King Soopers rolled out its vaccine program across Colorado starting February, with dozens of supermarket-linked pharmacies offering doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine to eligible people. The store also offers anti-body testing.

King Soopers is part of the Kroger grocery store company. There are nine stores in the Rocky Mountain region.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted about an "active shooter" at the Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store at around 2:49 p.m.

Police and the FBI then swarmed the scene.

The witness told CBS that he was in contact with his daughter, who said that the suspected shooter had "shot the woman in front of them."

The family ran and hid in a coat closet, staying quiet to avoid attracting the notice of the shooter. They were saved an hour later by cops who showed up to rescue them.

"This is not okay with me," the man said, adding that he was putting in a big pitch for gun control.

"When it's your family, you feel it."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • People in Colorado supermarket flee shooting scene

    Authorities in Colorado responded to a shooting at a supermarket Monday. Law enforcement vehicles and officers, including SWAT teams, massed outside the store in Boulder. Officers helped some people out of the store to safety. (March 22)

  • A man inside King Soopers during the shooting broke down in tears during CNN interview: 'It doesn't feel like there's anywhere safe anymore'

    "I didn't see a shooter, I just saw terrified faces running toward me," Ryan Borowski told CNN. "And that's when I turned and ran the other direction."

  • Pharmacies now vaccinating people with underlying conditions in NYC

    Officials announced a major expansion in vaccine access in New York City.

  • 10 people killed, including one police officer, in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado

    One police officer was killed during a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store, according to officials speaking at a Monday night press conference.

  • Colorado hoops coach after shootings near campus: 'We’ve got to figure out a way to stop this stuff'

    While his team suffered a defeat in the NCAA men's tournament, there was a much larger issue on Colorado coach Tad Boyle's mind on Monday night.

  • Shooting erupts at Colorado supermarket

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an "active shooter" at a grocery store on Monday, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed a man being escorted away in handcuffs and placed in an ambulance.Forty-two-year-old Sarah Moonshadow, who lives down the street from the supermarket, said she was at the scene."We ran at the checkout. And shots just started going off. And I heard the first one shocked me, and the second one I knew for sure it was a shot. And I said, 'Nicolas, get down' and Nicolas ducked. And we just started listening. And there was just repetitive shots. And then there was a brief, like, pause. And I just said, 'Nicolas, run' and he said, 'No, don't move.' I said 'Run right now, we have three seconds' and he started running. And then he shot towards us, like, we could feel it. And we just kept going. We just ran. And there was somebody laying in the road. And I tried to run towards him. And Nicolas pulled me away and said we have to go. And we just ran and hid behind the building... on the end over there. And my dog is stuck right in front there. And I think they surrounded it..."The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Video from the scene broadcast by local television showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

  • Trump didn't include Mike Pence in his list of 'very good' Republicans and possible 2024 presidential candidates

    Trump said he'll make his decision on whether or not to run for reelection "later." Pence is reportedly considering a bid if Trump doesn't run.

  • The bizarre saga of the fraudulent food influencer currently wanted by the FBI

    He goes by many names: Gavin Ambani, Gobind Lal Tahil, Harvey. But his real name is Hargobind Punjabi Tahilramani, and he’s currently wanted by the FBI on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and more—partially because he tried to pass himself off as a powerful food influencer.

  • 'Borat' producer says Rudy Giuliani tried to have the crew arrested after appearing to put a hand down his pants in front of a young female actor

    Speaking at a panel, producer Monica Levinson said the former New York mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump accused the crew of extortion.

  • United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after a 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

    A flight from Newark to Miami had to make an unexpected stop in Charleston after a "disruptive" man bit and punched passengers, USA Today reported.

  • 'I would give birth to a dead child'

    When Polish doctors told Paulina that her unborn baby had no kidneys and would not survive birth, she felt her only option was an abortion.And until two months ago, she would still have had a chance at being granted one. But a ruling imposed in January means that terminating pregnancies due to fetal abnormalities is no longer legal in Poland. Essentially, there is now a near-total ban on abortions there."Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hands, having a child. But I would have nothing. I would give birth to a dead child and that pain would be a thousand times worse."Polish law now only considers incest, rape, or a threat to a mother's life and health as valid grounds to terminate a pregnancy.29-year-old Paulina, who wishes to remain anonymous, realized her only option was to find a doctor willing to say that giving birth posed a threat to her health.A fortnight after she learned of her baby's condition, abortion rights activists helped her find a psychiatrist prepared to say that she needed a termination on mental health grounds. Her abortion went ahead."These people are heroes. That they aren't afraid of the consequences of this sick country that they live in. They are brave and they're here to help people and not to serve politicians."Support groups told Reuters that Paulina is one of just a dozen or so women who have managed to have an abortion on these grounds since the ruling came into effect.Several doctors and lawyers Reuters spoke to, like gynaecologist Maciej Socha, maintain that abortions on mental health grounds are lawful."If a patient has a brain tumor and continuing the pregnancy threatens her life and health, we can end the pregnancy. If a patient has psychiatric reasons to terminate pregnancy, then in my opinion, this should be enough to end such a pregnancy."But psychiatrist Aleksandra Krasowska says some medics are concerned over the legal implications of recommending a termination.Under Polish law, women who undergo an illegal abortion face no penalty, while a doctor can be jailed for up to three years."It is impossible to work, it is impossible to treat patients in a situation when doctors acting in good faith and in the best interest of the patient can be made criminally responsible."Of the four doctors who agreed to support Paulina's case for an abortion, only Krasowska was willing to be named by Reuters.Many government officials and conservative groups question the legality of aborting on the grounds of mental health.Poland's Ministry of Health told Reuters in a statement that a specialist in the appropriate field should determine if a pregnancy threatens the life of the mother, depending on the woman's illness.But it did not say if it considered mental health issues sufficient grounds for an abortion.Poland has seen nationwide protests over the ruling in recent months, which morphed into an outpouring of anger against the country's nationalist government and the powerful Catholic Church.

  • Colorado baker sued again over alleged LGBTQ bias

    A Colorado baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple went on trial Monday in yet another lawsuit, this one involving a birthday cake for a transgender woman. Autumn Scardina attempted to order the birthday cake on the same day in 2017 that the high court announced it would hear baker Jack Phillips’ appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina, an attorney, requested a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside in honor of her gender transition.

  • Krispy Kreme offers a free donut to people who get vaccinated

    Beginning Monday, customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. Krispy Kreme can receive a free original glazed donut throughout the remainder of 2021.

  • Ten dead, including a police officer, in Colorado grocery store mass shooting

    A partially clothed white male was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs with blood covering his leg

  • Trump's first tweet about a 'Chinese virus' caused an increase of anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter, study finds

    The study comes after a massive increase in attacks on Asians in the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Multiple people killed in supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado

    Police said "multiple people," including a Boulder police officer, were killed and a person of interest is in custody after reports of an active shooter situation Monday afternoon at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Watch the latest press conference here.

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • Ikea France on trial over claims it spied on staff, clients

    Ikea’s French subsidiary and several of its former executives went on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers. Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information. The unions alleged that Ikea France paid to gain access to police files that had information about targeted individuals, particularly union activists and customers who were in disputes with Ikea.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: '90s heartthrobs everyone was obsessed with

    The '90s were full of iconic movies, TV shows, and music that produced some of the most swoon-worthy heartthrobs we've had in decades.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why housed Angelenos are a major obstruction to solving homelessness

    Blaming failed leadership for L.A.'s homelessness crisis ignores the fact that housed residents so often revolt over efforts to help unhoused people.