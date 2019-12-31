People in Colorado and Nebraska say they've seen mysterious swarms of giant drones in the sky. 19 organizations have said they're not responsible.

US Air Force

People across six counties of rural Colorado and Nebraska have reported seeing mysterious swarms of drones in the night sky over the last several weeks.

People have told local police departments that the drones' wingspans are about 6 feet across and come in swarms of 17 to 30.

There are very few videos or photos of the drones, and of the few there are, the images are grainy and dark.

No one has claimed responsibility for the drones yet, but several organizations have said they don't belong to them.

They have been seen in six counties across northeast Colorado and west Nebraska, including Colorado's Yuma, Phillips, and Washington counties. Each time, the drones were seen seemingly flying in grid patterns between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Local and federal governments have no idea where the reported drones are coming from, but officials said the drones appear to be safe. The drones also appear to be following federal flying laws — commercial drones don't need to report their flight plans as long as they stay below 400 feet and above 200 feet.

No one has claimed responsibility for the drones yet, but several organizations have said they don't belong to them. Journalist Allison Sylte with the CBS affiliate 9News in Denver helped compile the list.

Here's everyone who has denied responsibility for the drones:

The Federal Aviation Administration told The Denver Post that it had no idea where the drones were coming from.

told The Denver Post that it had no idea where the drones were coming from. The Air Force , the Drug Enforcement Administration , and US Army Forces Command denied responsibility.

, the , and denied responsibility. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management told Insider that the drones do not belong to the organization and while it is "not actively engaged" in the investigation, it has offered support to local jurisdictions.

told Insider that the drones do not belong to the organization and while it is "not actively engaged" in the investigation, it has offered support to local jurisdictions. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) told 9News that it is unaware of drone operations taking place in northeastern Colorado.

told 9News that it is unaware of drone operations taking place in northeastern Colorado. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) , which has a drone program, told 9News that it is not conducting any work in Colorado and does not own any drone fleets like the ones described.

which has a drone program, told 9News that it is not conducting any work in Colorado and does not own any drone fleets like the ones described. Xcel Energy , which uses drones to inspect electricity and natural gas lines, told 9News that the drones spotted in Colorado and Nebraska don't belong to the company.

, which uses drones to inspect electricity and natural gas lines, told 9News that the drones spotted in Colorado and Nebraska don't belong to the company. Amazon , which uses drones for its Prime Air delivery service, told 9News that it is not responsible for the drone fleets.

, which uses drones for its Prime Air delivery service, told 9News that it is not responsible for the drone fleets. Google , which also has a drone delivery service, told 9News that it is not responsible for the drone fleets.

, which also has a drone delivery service, told 9News that it is not responsible for the drone fleets. A spokesman for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association told 9News that the drones were "interesting," but he didn't know whose they were.

told 9News that the drones were "interesting," but he didn't know whose they were. Black Swift Technology , a Denver-based company that researches the atmosphere and conducts area mapping, told 9News that it does not own any drones like the ones described.

, a Denver-based company that researches the atmosphere and conducts area mapping, told 9News that it does not own any drones like the ones described. Drone mapping company Measure denied responsibility for the drones to 9News.

denied responsibility for the drones to 9News. Drone mapping company Juniper Unmanned denied responsibility, telling 9News that the drones it owns don't fly at night.

denied responsibility, telling 9News that the drones it owns don't fly at night. The Colorado Department of Transportation denied responsibility, and also told 9News that it doesn't fly drones at night.

denied responsibility, and also told 9News that it doesn't fly drones at night. Drone mapping company Adventure UAV told 9News that it is not responsible for the drones.

told 9News that it is not responsible for the drones. Ride share app Uber , which has an FAA waiver to fly drones at night, told 9News that it does not fly drones in Colorado.

, which has an FAA waiver to fly drones at night, told 9News that it does not fly drones in Colorado. Zipline International , which delivers medical supplies via drone, told 9News that it is not responsible for the drones.

, which delivers medical supplies via drone, told 9News that it is not responsible for the drones. Flytcam Motion Pictures, which has an FAA waiver to fly drones at night, told 9News that it is not responsible for the drones.

NASA and SpaceX didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

