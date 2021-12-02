People come from far and wide to see the iconic Rockefeller Tree lit up for the season
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live from New York City on Dec. 1, where people gathered in the chilly weather to watch the massive tree light up.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live from New York City on Dec. 1, where people gathered in the chilly weather to watch the massive tree light up.
At 29, Kevin Lee might have a chance to return to the UFC, but he explains why he wouldn't want to after the way he was informed of his release.
During the Teen Mom OG reunion show, Amber Portwood received surprising news from ex Gary Shirley about their daughter. Find out what led her to storm off stage.
Sarah Hyland flashes her super-toned abs and booty while on a mini birthday vacay in Big Sur—and it's all on Instagram. Strength training keeps her totally fit.
At 95, comedy icon Mel Brooks has written a memoir, "All About Me!", detailing his relationships with Carl Reiner, Gene Wilder and wife Anne Bancroft.
The potential roommate completely lashed out.
Amazon Prime's free games for December, revealed.
"Occasionally he would go on a bender or a coke binge. We had to stop production," former CEO Jeff Bewkes said of Gandolfini.
Yellowstone fans aren't happy with Rip and Beth's characters this season. They point to the Lloyd rivalry and the treatment of Carter as examples of bad writing.
"The Bachelorette" made history Tuesday night: All four of the remaining contestants are Black, a first for the "Bachelor" franchise.
From host Steve Harvey to the funniest answers, "Family Feud" is a top game show. If you've ever wondered if your family has what it takes to win Family Feud, we've got news: It takes more than just quick thinking. Contestants have a slew of rules they have to follow if they even want to compete on the game show.
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down the week's biggest news before welcoming in Lauren Carpenter to talk stretch-run players. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Welcome to Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe big MAGA civil war between Trump-loving attorney Lin Wood and former national security adviser Michael Flynn went nuclear this week and it’s causing chaos among the former president’s acolytes.As Fever Dreams previously reported, Wood has been scrambling to retain credibility on the right ever since Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse slammed him as a shoddy lawyer and accused him of betrayal and grift. He’s also been attacking fellow stop-the-steal fi
Paulina Porizkova isn’t going to stop talking about ageism, so she’s hoping people are starting to listen. Her latest Instagram post honors her aging body in a way that turns around the negative self-talk many of us hear in our heads and gives it a positive spin that we should all adopt immediately. Using a […]
I was on "The Great British Bake Off" in 2018. Here's what it was like stepping into the tent for the first time with minimal baking experience.
The Fox News host spent a few minutes recapping some of the times he has criticized Chris Cuomo, but said that this is a "kind of defense" of Cuomo's priorities.
The singer received the National Hero Award as Barbados inaugurated its first president.
You already know that the Avengers would be better off without Hawkeye and Star-Lord. Here are the worst characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of the three iterations of Groot we see in the MCU, the OG middle-aged Groot is the biggest drag.
Aaron Carter announced the split on Twitter, and claimed Melanie Martin had "been lying to me the whole time"
Donning a purple SKIMS x Fendi bikini, Kourtney Kardashian simply captioned the steamy snapshot: "life with you"