‘People complaining at interest rates today should have tried having a mortgage in the late 1970s’

A general view shows a row of houses in London, Britain, 26 May 2023 - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Today’s homeowners are facing more pain as mortgage rates soar after higher than expected inflation and bring much higher expectations of future borrowing costs.

Nationally, homeowners will have to spend nearly an extra £9bn in interest over 2023 and 2024 as they are forced to refinance at rates that are double what they are used to, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

With millions facing rate shocks and affordability concerns, even in the country’s most affluent regions, Telegraph readers were quick to share how they experienced even worse mortgage misery back in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s when they had to contend with even higher rates.

Here’s a selection of the best of the discussion:

‘We had to pull in our belts and live within our monthly means’

Steve Langley: “In the 1990s and our parents’ generation in the 1960s, we had to pull in our belts and live within our monthly means. Even if that meant having a 12-year-old car held together with tape, and ‘holidays’ meant staying with relatives for a wet weekend - that’s what enabled us to keep our homes.”

‘I got through it, by living a very simple lifestyle’

Southcoast Soul: “Sky subscription. Gym membership. Spotify. Netflix. Snazzy German car on lease. Latest shiny Apple product on a monthly contract. Posh veg to the door.

“The list of essential monthly outgoings seems to grow exponentially.

“I don’t necessarily blame the consumer - they are simply the target of great marketing - but at some point, you have to say it’s got out of hand.

“My early mortgage years were a nightmare. Interest at over 15 per cent and minimal understanding from lenders, but I survived it by directing every penny I could at the mortgage and I got through it, by living a very simple lifestyle.”

‘People complaining at high interest rates today should have tried having a mortgage in the late 1970s’

Giles Wadsworth: “I’m sorry, but this is not ‘pain’. People complaining at high interest rates today should have tried having a mortgage in the late 1970s, when the Bank of England base rate was as high as 17 per cent.

“Around four per cent is ‘normal’ and people taking out a mortgage in the last 10 years should have realised this and factored it into their ability to repay their mortgage. No sympathy.”

‘I feel we have raised a generation who feel a holiday is a right not a luxury’

Graham Fisher: “I can remember 15/16 per cent mortgage rates - one cancelled holidays, stopped all entertaining and took a second job just to survive.

“I’m afraid I feel we have raised a generation who feel a holiday is a right not a luxury and expect their home to come fully equipped with all new gadgets rather than waiting until they can afford them. They will learn that living on credit cards is a route to potential disaster.”

‘You just have to sit tight and weather the storm which invariably passes’

Anne Smith: “I bought my first flat in 1987 when mortgage interest rates went up to 14 per cent. I just stayed in and ate beans and potatoes. However, I concede I didn’t have the costs of Starbucks and Netflix. You just have to sit tight and weather the storm which invariably passes.”

‘I remember how tough it was in the 1980s’

What Ever: “I’m fed up with youngsters complaining about their mortgages. They should be grateful for their running water and plentiful supply of avocados. I remember how tough it was in the 1980s, paying 16 per cent interest rates on my mortgage and only surviving by foraging for raspberries.”

‘When you took out a mortgage, you planned for a potential increase’

John Davison: “Many have been through this before. In the 1980s the mortgage rates jumped. In those days, we were paying up to 15 per cent on a mortgage, much higher than current rates.

“When you took out a mortgage, you planned for a potential increase (though on occasion not as big an increase as occurred). The very high rates at the time mitigated against any forward planning.

“I am not sure anybody really cared then about our plight, and I don’t think many will care now.”

‘Things will improve today, as they did for us’

Quercus Robur: “Rates went up to 16 per cent in 1987 and so we had to cut back. We still don’t have Sky and gym memberships, which are a complete waste of money.

“Things will improve today, as they did for us. We now have two properties worth around £4 million, all excess cash went to reducing the mortgages.”

‘People today should consider themselves lucky’

Brian Ford: “People today should consider themselves lucky.

“At the end of the 1980s, mortgage rates went up to 18 per cent. I lost my business and my home. I had to start again. No help anywhere.”

‘One car for the family and UK holidays’

Ian Beckett: “I remember interest rates of 15 per cent plus, having one car for the family and UK holidays. Indeed, we only had a single foreign holiday (camping in France) with the children in all the time they lived with us.”

‘In the early 90s our mortgage was three quarters of our take home pay’

Liz Morgan: “In the early 90s, our mortgage went up to £900 a month, which was about three quarters of our take home pay. You just cut your cloth. It passes as interest rates and property prices balance over time.”

‘We were the “make-do and mend” generation’

Pauline Maridor: “I recall a mortgage interest rate of 17 per cent in the 1970s. We were the ‘make-do and mend’ generation. No smartphones, TV packages, gym memberships or anything which is considered essential in today’s world. An annual holiday abroad, not even considered.

“I wonder how many people make use of their kitchens nowadays, given the plethora of food deliveries?

“Time to economise.”

‘We couldn’t afford anything else except a cheap car to get to work to pay the mortgage’

S Dudley: “Our first mortgage rate was 14 per cent. Owning a house was the big benefit in the 1970s and we couldn’t afford anything else except a cheap car to get to work to pay the mortgage.

“We compared ourselves with our parents’ level of living and counted ourselves fortunate. No one in my family ever did anything but rent.

“The memories of much poorer times were very quickly eroded with rising prosperity.”

‘In 1979, our mortgage interest rate went from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent’

K Clifton: “In 1979, our mortgage interest rate went from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent. We asked our building society manager what we could do. He said pay it. We managed. We had to.”

‘I just can’t understand what’s happening now’

Carlos Simas: “It is quite sad but, we lived when the mortgage rate was 14.5 per cent.We just cut costs and lived within our means. I had a low salary and yet we were able to keep the wife home for a few years to look after the babies.

“I just can’t understand what’s happening now. Could it be that young people just want to live better - have two cars and go on holidays?

“One can’t reproach younger generations for wanting more than they can afford, but there are going to be a lot of broken hearts in the near future. This bloody war has not helped.”

‘Thereafter, we always fixed the mortgage rate for as long as we could’

Old Wirralian: “We moved house in 1988 on a 10.25 per cent mortgage. Within two years that had leapt to 15 per cent and it was pretty nasty, especially supporting two teenagers, one in the sixth form and about to start university.

“Luckily, my wife and I were both working full time, but it was still hard going for a while as we’d stretched ourselves financially to move in ‘88.

“Thereafter, we always fixed the mortgage rate for as long as we could.”

How do you think today’s mortgage crisis compares to the past? Tell us in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.