"When You Don't Care If You Get Fired": People Are Sharing The Red Flags That You Desperately Need To Quit Your Job

Even if your job is pretty okay, there are always going to be bad days (or even bad weeks) where you find yourself wondering if the grass is greener somewhere else. But how can you tell if you're just having a bad day or it's really time to move on?

I quit

NBC / Via giphy.com

Recently, u/john_thezipper asked people on Reddit to share the telltale sign that it's time to quit their job, and the comments came flooding in. Here are a few of the top replies:

1. "I've only ever walked out from one job. I decided to quit when I started getting to work early but ended up late because I would sit in my car dreading to go in."

—u/haublice

2. "When you dread going to bed because you know you have to get up and go to work tomorrow."

—u/thewharfartscenter_

3. "When the paycheck is late or bounces."

—u/glassbreaker33

Rihanna singing pay me what you owe me

Roc Nation / Via giphy.com

4. "On Thursday, my boss let me know I have to prove I’m worth my barely livable wage, so we’re going to have a meeting every day next week to see how I’m going to make the company more money. I had two interviews today."

—u/lucaskss

5. "My personal favorite was waking up every morning trying to remember if I had any meetings on my calendar or if I could call in sick without it being noticed too much. Every. Morning. I was the director of sales at my location in a very large company. I just couldn't deal with any aspect of the job anymore and the projects I was working on were starting to fall apart. I was having a really hard time finding a way to care about that."

—u/unverifiedstatistic

6. "Getting gaslight by a boss and seeing management close ranks to protect each other."

—u/anitaneen

gaslighting verb manipulating someone to believe they are crazy often by painting their reactions as incredibly off base

The Opposite of Hate / Via giphy.com

7. "When they layoff the nicest, most loyal and experienced person in your department. They told me it was about his salary and nothing more. If they are cutting costs like that…time to go. It’ll only get worse."

—u/wadjet_winter

8. "If they refuse to respect your health or your family’s."

—u/lilmisscantbestopped

Story continues

9. "When I feel so bitter and disillusioned that I know I can’t continue there anymore."

—u/frescapades

man holding his head in his hands

Netflix / Via giphy.com

10. "When I get an offer for more money."

—u/topramenfordays

11. "When you don't care if you get fired."

—u/haha7125

"When the thought of being fired is actually comforting, lmao."

—u/stwilvment

12. "Invasive thoughts about work while at home and off the clock."

I quit

Starz / Via giphy.com

13. "When things don’t change, there’s no progression in your position, and those with less experience are getting promoted to better positions over the ones with experience. Hence why I submitted my request for a lay off this afternoon. Too many options out there to stay stagnant."

—u/eat_shiznit

14. "When the new person who was just hired is making more money than you."

—u/smitty537

15. "I'm a mechanic. One day I was at a yard sale, looking at some old tools. I started chit-chatting with the seller and he asked me where I worked. I hesitated for a minute, then said, 'I work for ...... one of the local tree services.' He replied, 'You work for (company name), don't you?' I replied, 'Yes, how did you know?' He said, 'You were too ashamed to admit it.' He was right. I put in my notice the following week."

—u/mister_tripod

I don't think I can work here any longer

NBC / Via giphy.com

16. "When I start crying on the drive home."

—u/lazynotdoingthings

17. "Management changing hands constantly."

—u/fgh9192279

18. "When all you can think about is how frustrated you are, or how much you wished you weren’t there, or how much you hate your coworkers."

—u/larrygiggles

let me out

Apple TV+ / Via giphy.com

19. "I am OUT if someone in authority has anger issues or yells at employees."

—u/psykokittie

20. "When I start absolutely hating even waking up in the morning. I don’t like working in general, but when I start hating life every single day, I’m leaving."

—u/cricket102120

21. "When you are bringing home your frustration and it's impacting your personal relationships."

—u/cnewman11

man smashing his computer in a cubicle

NBC / Via giphy.com

22. "Everyone should be looking constantly just to see what the market currently is. Money wise, I'm leaving as soon as I can make a significant amount more than I currently do unless I really like everything else about my job then I'm going to try and get a raise and see what happens. Other than money, the fastest way I'm looking for a job is when management starts going on a micro managing crusade. I don't need you hovering over me all day. Give me some metrics to hit and leave me to do my job."

—u/yourmo4321

23. "When they mention that 'we are all family here.'"

—u/makaveliga

24. "When they start giving you more responsibilities with a flashy new title, without any raise in pay."

—u/hachey97

buh bye

NBC / Via giphy.com

25. "I think for me it was when it physically hurt to get out of bed in the morning and get to work. My body would just tighten up. Back then, I had not yet learned to separate my personal life from work bullshit. Things at my jobs consumed me for a long time until I realized this is unhealthy. I have to not care anymore."

—u/returnofthegaybear

26. "I was having a root canal. The doctor asked why I was smiling. Told him because I wasn’t at work. That’s when I knew it was time to quit."

—u/andyt70114

27. "When I start having nightmares about the job."

—u/sunshineinmypockets6

woman crying in bed

NBC / Via giphy.com

28. "When your boss happens to 'forget' about your planned vacation and wants you to work. Especially when it was discussed months ahead of time."

—u/zealousidealworld7996

29. "When a customer talks to you like garbage/assaults you/does anything to treat you like a non-human and management does not do anything about it."

—u/cicadaqueen

30. "When they say, 'and if you don’t like it, there’s the door.' I always take the door. It’s my hard red line."

—u/reasonable-matter-12

I'm done

TV Land / Via giphy.com

31. "When none of the employees have been there a year, but all the managers have been their 20+ years."

—u/piperpipeher

32. "Not getting year-over-year pay increases to match inflation."

—u/badnewshabit

33. "When my manager starts to call me outside of my working hours."

—u/otherwise_chemical82

I'm on vacation we need to have boundaries

Fox / Via giphy.com

34. "When the perks have just about all gone and they threaten to take the last one."

—u/afsalameda

35. And finally, "When I just feel it my gut. It’s like a failing relationship when you finally face the uncomfortable truth that things are no longer working."

—u/the-opinionated-fish