‘People Are Crazy These Days’: Georgia Mother Throws Crayons at Child, Attacks Another Woman In Walmart After She Said Mom’s Children Were Loud

A Georgia mother was taken into custody following allegations of physically attacking another woman inside a Walmart after she commented on her children.

Brittany George of Gwinnett County was charged with simple assault and felony child cruelty stemming from the Oct. 26 dispute, local news reported.

That day, George was with her kids inside a Walmart located in Duluth, about 29 miles from Atlanta, when a woman approached her and told her that her children were too loud, according to the report.

Brittany George was reportedly charged with simple assault and felony child cruelty. (Photo: WSB-TV/YouTube screenshot)

Surveillance footage obtained by local outlets shows a woman dressed in black, identified as George, and a woman in orange going back and forth. George allegedly threw a box of crayons, which hit the woman’s son.

Then, according to the reports, George struck the woman in the face. Throughout the video, bystanders are attempting to break up the fight. Per the outlets, George left before police arrived at the scene. She was arrested the next day. Nobody suffered severe injuries from the incident.

“I just avoid it because people [are] crazy these days,” one shopper told WSB-TV, speaking about confronting parents in public. “I wouldn’t want to attack a child, give them PTSD, or add to his trauma.”

Per the outlet, law enforcement used security cameras and her vehicle tag to nail down George.

