How people crossed the Susquehanna River before bridges were built

There’s a newspaper story from the 1800s that tells how four-legged York and Lancaster animals changed venues.

An observer spots a red fox crossing the ice in a leisurely manner, unmolested by man or dog during a deep freeze on the milewide Susquehanna River.

An otter also crosses from Lancaster County a few days later. “Whether he too preferred York to Lancaster County, deponent sayeth not,” the newspaper reported.

We’re so accustomed to bridges crossing the river between Wrightsville and Columbia that we might not consider how man — or animal — crossed before the first span was even considered. Of course, there were an untold number of years of crossings by two- and four-leggers before workers finished the milelong covered bridge in 1814.

I’ll be talking about the fox, otter, an elephant and other pre-bridge crossings to an OLLI at Penn State York class at 3 p.m. Jan. 24 at Penn State York. Jamie Noerpel and Dominish Marie Miller of the “Hometown History” video series will extend the presentation to the bridged Susquehanna in the course, titled “Bridging the Susquehanna: Ice, Fire, Wind and Man Destroyed Four Spans, But Two Long Bridges Stand.”

Those bridges — really, their very public misfortunes — have received great attention over the years. So we are telling stories here about crossings that mainly happened before the six spans were constructed.

This portrait captures an early ferry crossing the Susquehanna River. In the day of the ferry, about 15 boats operated on the Lower Susquehanna, from Harrisburg to the Chesapeake Bay.

Dugout canoes

Early European explorers admired this Native American water craft, accomplished by taking a trunk of a tree and through a process of burning and chipping, rendered the trunk hollow.

People in the region received a glimpse of this rigorous process when Noah Platts, in his 2022 Eagle Scout project, converted a tree trunk into a canoe a couple of years ago, deploying burning techniques that Indigenous folks would have used.

A group of archaeologists took on a similar challenging project earlier this century. In 17 days, a crew of at least three people worked six to eight hours a day to produce a canoe that floated on the Susquehanna from Fort Hunter to City Island in Harrisburg.

Walking across

By this, we don’t mean a miraculous walk on the ripples, but those treks made during deep freezes when the Susquehanna is iced over, a condition that might be hard to envision today. The most we see today are major league ice floes, which do not lend themselves to crossing but would be powerful enough, as they did in 1832, to knock out the original 1814 bridge.

Still, this milelong and very cold walk served as a time-honored way, as the fox and otter showed us, to get from Lancaster to York or vice versa.

Two human crossings in this manner come from the American Revolution.

The thickness — or thinness — of ice determined the timing of mail between the Continental Congress, meeting in York, and financier Robert Morris, who preferred living in a Lancaster County house to sleeping two to a bed in some York inn.

One day in January 1778, he paid for his decision. He received a packet of wet newspapers and official letters at the Manheim home where he was lodging. A messenger from York broke through the ice in his crossing, turning his payload from Continental Congress President Henry Laurens into a soggy mess.

Then there was a band of British Army escapees from Springettsbury Township’s Camp Security in 1782. Some had scaled the stockade and following the lead of an Irish officer, Sgt. Lamb, traveled the 10 miles to the Susquehanna’s west bank.

The group initially found the ice too thin to make it across. While waiting through the night for the river to refreeze, the group met up with a British deserter, who was familiar with the area.

Finding the deserter reluctant to lead the group to the safety of the British army in New York, they set to work to entice him.

“After much entreaty, and supplying him with repeated drams of peach whiskey,” Lamb wrote, “he at last consented to guide us through Pennsylvania and the Jerseys ... .”

At daylight the next morning, the group braved the thin and broken Susquehanna ice.

“(T)he love of liberty had such a powerful effect, that we ventured with firmest resolution,” Lamb wrote, “although the ice cracked under our feet every step we took, while we marched in Indian file.”

The group safely reached the other side and eventually found its way to New York.

A century ago, seasonal ferry service ran between Marietta on the Lancaster County side to Wildcat Falls, a resort north of Wrightsville.

Rolling across

Jay Mackley of the Susquehanna Ramblers Facebook group remembers a newspaper article from his childhood of people driving their cars on the ice at Long Level. He remembers his father saying: “Those people are nuts.”

He included a picture in his post of two cars approaching the bank from the other side as well as a photograph of an auto whose tire had sunk through the ice. The bridges between Wrightsville and Columbia could be seen in the background.

And historian Scott Mingus writes that in the years before the bridging of the Susquehanna between Havre de Grace and Perryville — in the 1850s — the ice was so thick and the need so great to cross that a track for the Philadelphia, Wilmington and Baltimore Railroad was laid near the mouth of the Susquehanna in Maryland.

“In the summer, they used a special ferryboat to transport the trains across the water,” he wrote in a Facebook comment.

Fords and ferries

In the days before the four dams, the Susquehanna’s flow was different from today. Local residents knew the places that you could walk across, depending on recent rains.

Such fords emerged as a perceived problem in the Continental Congress’ visit in 1777 to 1778. Delegates were concerned with the spring thaw that British raiders would splash across at fords or commandeer ferries. If that crossing occurred, the lightly defended American statesmen were vulnerable to capture.

So Congress directed surveyors in April 1778 to explore river fords and ferries the length of the Lower Susquehanna. The engineers returned from their watery work to report that all of the fords would be difficult for attackers to cross. The water too deep, the river bottom too rocky or the river level unpredictable. Ferries could be docked on the west bank, and even with that, hilly approaches to the ferries were impassable or easily defended. The best option open to British command would be to launch flat boats from large vessels in the Chesapeake at the mouth of the Susquehanna and then march north to York.

The Susquehanna ferries had been around since 1730. In fact, John Wright’s ferry between Columbia and Wrightsville filled a gap for pioneers moving along the Great Wagon Road from Philadelphia to settle in York County, elsewhere in Pennsylvania or move into the Shenandoah Valley and other points south.

The Penns, proprietors of Pennsylvania, gave Wright the nod. And not to be outdone the next year, rival Thomas Cresap, a controversial settler representing Maryland, created Blue Rock ferry connecting Lancaster County’s Washington Boro with Long Level. At their peak, about 15 ferries operated in the Lower Susquehanna between Harrisburg and the Chesapeake Bay

Wright used canoes strapped together, flatbottom boats and rafts. Animal powered ferries — essentially powered by horses on treadmills — later were put into use.

A ferry between Columbia and Wrightsville likely was used to transport a precious cargo in late September 1777. When the Continental Congress, in flight from Philadelphia, met in Lancaster on Sept. 27, members resolved: “That the Treasury Board direct the treasurer, with all his papers, forms, &c. to repair to the town of York, in Pennsylvania.”

That meant the new nation’s moveable wealth — gold coins, for example — and likely the Declaration of Independence and other seminal documents were ferried over the Susquehanna.

And there was even more precious cargo about 17 years later — as in President George Washington. The commander in chief was on his way back to Philadelphia after quelling the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794. He wrote in his journal: “… I rode yesterday afternoon thro’ the rain from York Town to this place, and got twice in the height of it hung, (and delayed by that means) on the rocks in the middle of the Susquehanna, but I did not feel half as much for my own situation as I did on acct. of the Troops on the Mountains … .”

Ferries still crossed the Lower Susquehanna until about a century ago.

The best-known ferry connected excursionists from Marietta on the Lancaster side to Wildcat Falls, north of Wrightsville. There, they enjoyed eating at a lodge next to the falls and taking in the coolness of the cascading water.

As part of his Eagle Scout project in 2022, Noah Platts ignites a fire to convert a tree trunk into a dugout canoe in the summer of 2022. The flames turned the wood into charcoal, which he scraped off with an adz. The burning of a trunk as part of the process of hollowing out a tree trunk was a practice used by Native Americans to make dugout canoes.

Boats of all kinds

We’ll choose three boats of varied sizes and uses and fortunes here.

Ferries, if running, and a bridge were available, but 71-year-old military hero Jacob Dritt climbed aboard a boat in Long Level on a cold and windy December day in 1817. He and a companion did not make it across the icy Susquehanna to Lancaster, the strong currents capsizing the boat. His body was recovered in Maryland weeks later.

His experience shows the risks of the Susquehanna and points to the bravery of oarsman Robert Loney and other navigators, who transported freedom seekers across the river. The freedman is connected with the Mifflin family, whose Hellam Township home will become an Underground Railroad interpretative site later this decade. Part of the site work will be to create a pedestrian path that enslaved people seeking freedom might have taken from the Mifflin House down to the river where they would meet up with Susquehanna-savvy Loney and then relative safety across the river.

Then there’s a contemporary excursion craft, the Chief Uncas, used to transport visitors from Susquehanna National Heritage Area’s Long Level headquarters for a river tour. That 1912-vintage boat is dry docked in the winter, understanding what the unpredictable river can do to a wooden craft.

Between the bridges

When the bridges were out — victims of ice in 1832, fire in 1863 or wind in 1896 — other means were deployed to cross.

In their raid to the Susquehanna in 1863, Gen. John B. Gordon’s Confederate brigade, stopped by the burning bridge, considered a creative solution.

They explored crossing the river on the narrow breast of a low-head dam constructed just below the mouth of Kreutz Creek. That 1840 dam, the first to impound the Susquehanna, was there to create a slackwater pool. Mules on towpaths on the bridge’s south side towed canal boats across the river from the Susquehanna & Tidewater Canal in York County to the Pennsylvania Canal on the east bank.

The Confederates decided against crossing because of the likelihood that Union artillery on the Lancaster side would rake their exposed position.

In times of peace, one can imagine fishermen crossing on the dam to favorite pools along its length.

The bridge company was in no hurry to rebuild the burned bridge with a war on. So, until the new bridge crossed in 1869, ferry service was brisk.

Among the ferrymen’s most challenging customers were the circuses that toured, even in time of war. And the most challenging of the circus performers was Hannibal, the War Elephant, billed as the largest animal exhibited in America at that time. He was part of the traveling Thayer and Noyes Circus and on his way from Lancaster to York to provide a diversion in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War and President Abraham Lincoln’s death.

A newspaper reported about Hannibal’s crossing, the largest passenger at 15,000 pounds to ever ferry across the Susquehanna at that time: “He felt his way aboard the craft at Columbia and then stood firm and erect until his landing at Wrightsville.”

The 65-year-old Hannibal, indeed, survived that crossing. But his days on earth were limited. A month after his dangerous Susquehanna excursion, he ate poisonous berries in Bedford County, became ill and died.

All this and more happened when the Lower Susquehanna rippled without bridges.

Sources: Susquehanna National Heritage Area’s River Roots blog; YDR files; Neal Otto Hively, Journal of York County Heritage, 2017; Wandering in York County blog; Universal York blog, James McClure’s “East of Gettysburg,” and “Nine Months in York Town.”

Jim McClure is a retired editor of the York Daily Record and has authored or co-authored nine books on York County history. Reach him at jimmcclure21@outlook.com.

