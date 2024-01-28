For people with dementia and their caretakers, Phoenix-area groups ease challenges

Carol Carpenter, 75, was an avid watercolor painter, dancer and musician. She and her husband, Jack Carpenter, 76, traveled the world, visiting art galleries and museums and seeing theater.

Then, in 2019, Carol was diagnosed with dementia.

The couple now keeps the adventure alive through a routine filled with local outings, ranging from grocery store trips to antique shop visits to concerts. On the days they go to Scottsdale Arts' Memory Lounge, sometimes Jack gets to see a glimpse of the "old Carol" again, he said.

"It's sort of like letting your hair down for me as the caregiver," Jack said of the Memory Lounge. "Everybody's on equal footing as far as expressing themselves in any way that they choose to express themselves. And without critique."

Scottsdale Arts' Memory Lounge program, where people with mild to moderate memory loss can attend classes exploring various art forms, received $7,500 from the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign. It was among over 150 nonprofits that received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic this past year.

Several Season for Sharing nonprofits provide support for people experiencing memory loss and respite for caregivers, including:

Banner Alzheimer's Foundation in Phoenix received $10,000 to provide culturally sensitive dementia education, outreach and support for 3,000 people throughout Arizona.

Sun Health Foundation in Surprise received $7,500 to help more than 2,000 families caring for a loved one with dementia access personalized patient care plans, caregiver support groups and other support services.

Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix received $10,000 to support its Dementia Care and Education Campus, which provides activities to enhance the quality of life for 325 people living with dementia in Maricopa County.

Service providers say memory loss programs are in significant need throughout the state, as they expect Arizona's population of people with dementia to grow significantly in the coming years.

Marty Finley, a memory care navigator for Sun Health Wellness, said memory loss is a "family disease" because it "impacts everybody."

"There's so many people, especially here in Arizona, who are impacted by dementia," Finley said. "If it hasn't affected them or their family yet, it will affect somebody that they know."

Sun Health Foundation

Chris Cavaletto is a caregiver for her mother, 80, who was diagnosed several years ago with mild cognitive impairment, an early stage in the loss of memory or other cognitive functions.

She has worked with her brothers to make sure their mother is well cared for and before her mother moved to Arizona in August, she spent years coordinating doctor appointments across time zones so that she could be virtually present for them.

"I have seen a change in my physical health and my mental health since this has come on," Cavaletto said. "It is a huge challenge. It's stressful for the whole family."

Cavaletto has been a regular at Sun Health's dementia caregiver support group. If she ends up skipping a session, Cavaletto said, it feels like she's letting go of her self-care and missing out on "little coping skills."

"No one really understands it unless they're going through it," Cavaletto said.

Without support from fellow caregivers, in addition to advice from memory care navigators like Finley, Cavaletto said she would "be a total mess."

"I was so frustrated every time I talked to her because we would have the same conversation four times in one phone call," Cavaletto said. "I have learned how to be with my mom and actually cherish the time we have with her, not be frustrated."

Hospice of the Valley

Sheldon Levitt, 75, has frontal temporal dementia and goes to Hospice of the Valley's adult day program three times a week.

His wife, Bonnie Levitt, 74, uses the time to run errands. It gives her a "sense of peace," she said, knowing her husband gets to enjoy mentally stimulating activities and "camaraderie" with other people experiencing memory loss.

"They work from everybody's strengths, and they do make everybody feel vital. And that's important," Bonnie said.

The nonprofit's Dementia Care and Education Campus, which hosts the adult day program, has also helped Bonnie find a community of her own. "After dropping our guys off," Bonnie said, some of the women caring for their husbands have brunch or lunch together.

She also attends support group sessions at the campus Memory Café twice a week, where caregivers can get advice and bond over shared experiences.

"It is a community there, and it takes a village," Bonnie said.

