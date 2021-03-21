'People die or they leave': Putin fails in promise to repopulate Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Theo Merz
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Siberian Federal District - Alexei Druzhinin&#xa0;/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Siberian Federal District - Alexei Druzhinin /TASS

Even before the pandemic struck, Gorokhovets, a picturesque medieval church town some five hours’ drive from Moscow, was dying. As other businesses struggle, at least one sector is growing: the settlement recently saw the opening of its third funeral parlour.

“People either die or they leave,” said Yulia Balandina, the manager of one of the funeral homes.

Ms Balandina, pictured below, estimates that coronavirus has increased her workload by around 10 per cent. Other funerals she has arranged in recent months point to different, long-standing problems in Russia: a father, mother and daughter who died on the same day after drinking bootleg alcohol together, and depressingly regular suicides among young men.

Russia’s population fell by almost 600,000 over the last year to 146 million, according to official statistics, in its sharpest decline in the past 15 years. This month, Russia reported its first fall in life expectancy since 2003.

While the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for much of that fall, broader economic instability in Russia has also played a role, along with a generational echo of the disastrous drop in birth rates during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

How many people have been vaccinated in Russia?
How many people have been vaccinated in Russia?

Those figures pose a significant problem for President Vladimir Putin, who has said he is “haunted” by the prospect of a dying Russia and has made addressing an ongoing demographic crisis one of the priorities of his two decades in power.

From the mid-2000s the downward trend did reverse, on the back of an improving economic situation and government efforts to reduce alcohol consumption.

Authorities offered greater financial support for couples with several children and even revived a Soviet tradition of awarding medals to particularly prolific parents. The powerful, Kremlin-linked Orthodox Church also sought to promote an ideal of large families.

But now the picture is bleaker. The state statistics agency Rosstat has provided three possible scenarios for the next 15 years. The most optimistic of these, which has been rejected by independent experts as unrealistic, projects the population will grow to 150 million people by 2036.

The most pessimistic predicts a slump to 134 million, a fate that could await the country unless major changes are forthcoming. Mr Putin last year announced plans to offer parents extra state funding from their first child, which has previously only been offered to families with two children or more.

Alexei Raksha, an independent demographer and former Rosstat employee who was forced out last year after he criticised official reporting of coronavirus figures, said targeted grants alone would not be enough to address the decline.

“I don’t see any future if things continue as they are. We will not see any economic growth, we will not see any growth in real disposable income - and that is a key factor for fertility.

“I don’t see anything new that will even come close to returning first-children fertility to a Soviet level.”

Over the next ten years, he predicts Russia’s population will drop by as much as five million, as mortality outstrips the birth rate and migration fails to make up the shortfall.

Yulia Balandina, the 34-year-old manager of a funeral parlour in Gorokhovets
Yulia Balandina, the 34-year-old manager of a funeral parlour in Gorokhovets

'It's depressed, it's dying'

Dzerzhinsk, the closest major city to Gorokhovets, has, like many regional industrial centres, been steadily shrinking since the 1990s. Once the major producer of chemicals for the Soviet Union, factories have closed or downsized, and the population has dropped by some 50,000, to 230,000 people.

“It’s depressed, it’s dying,” said Svetlana, a 60-year-old former factory worker walking on the city’s main square, who declined to give her last name. She said the rot set in with Mikhail Gorbachev’s economic ‘perestroika’ reforms of the late 1980s, which loosened centralised control over many businesses lead to the collapse of the USSR, and the region has never recovered.

“If it weren’t for perestroika, there would be 300,000 people here now,” she said. “They need to bring back the industry. If there’s no industry, there’s no Dzerzhinsk.”

Svetlana
Svetlana

Svetalana Tselyunova, above, a 30-year-old social worker taking her young daughter to the park, moved to Dzerzhinsk from elsewhere in the region, which is one of the fastest-dying in Russia. In the village where she grew up the local school, workers’ club and cinema have all closed over the last decade.

A mother of one, Ms Tselyunova said she would like to have a larger family, but that this would not be possible “unless the circumstances change”. In Dzerzhinsk her income is just £200 a month, plus child benefits of around £50, and she struggles to balance work with childcare.

“I don’t see any future for Russia as a state in its current form,” said Mr Raksha, who added that he had resisted pressure to revise up his demographic predictions when he worked at the national statistics agency.

“We have been told continuously via TV that Russia is Putin and Putin is Russia. Does this state propaganda mean that Russia is heading towards inevitable decline as well? I hope not.”

Gorokhovets is a picturesque medieval church town about five hours drive from Moscow
Gorokhovets is a picturesque medieval church town about five hours drive from Moscow

In Gorokhovets, funeral home manager Yulia Balandina painted an equally downbeat picture. “Nothing changes here, I don’t see any chance for rebirth,” she said.

“You have to have a dark sort of humour to get through it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden Reportedly Suspends Staffers Over Marijuana Use, Disregarding Previous Promises of Overlooking

    White House staffers have reportedly been suspended or asked to resign due to their past marijuana use, despite initial promise it would be overlooked.

  • Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus

    Bill and Esther Ilnisky spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries, including stints in the Caribbean and Middle East before preaching for 40 years in Florida. “It is so precious, so wonderful, such a heartwarming feeling to know they went together,” Milewski said, then adding, “I miss them.” Bill Ilnisky grew up in Detroit, deciding at 16 to devote his life to God, Milewski said.

  • The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore

    In his National Review article “Three Wars, No Victory — Why? (February 18, 2021),” Bing West, my former colleague at the Pentagon and the Naval War College, lays out a compelling case for why the U.S. — which he argues is the most powerful country in the history of the world — has lost the three major wars it has fought over the past 50 years: Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Bing divides blame for each of these losses among three hubs; namely, the military, the policy-makers, and the popular mood among the people of the country. He argues correctly that the policy hub, or the policy-makers, were primarily responsible for the failures. While I have some experience in each of these conflicts, having served in Vietnam and having visited Iraq three times and Afghanistan once, it does not match that of Bing, who is one of the bravest people I have ever known. However, I still believe that he presents a sometimes incomplete and misleading picture of why we lost these three wars. For example, in analyzing the Vietnam disaster, he ignores the fact that the war was fought under false pretenses. President Johnson received congressional authorization in 1964 to begin the massive escalation in Vietnam in response to an alleged attack by the North Vietnamese on an American ship in the Gulf of Tonkin. But, even before the congressional investigation, it was clear to any experienced naval officer that what the administration claimed had happened was bogus. I remember my commanding officer in VP-1, who had flown combat missions in WWII and Korea, telling us that the attacks did not happen the way it was claimed. This was something that Vice Admiral James Stockdale, who was Bing’s and my boss at the War College and who received a medal of honor for his courage as a POW in Vietnam and who was in the area at the time, also affirmed. As did a naval officer who convinced Senator Wayne Morris (D., Ore.) to become one of the two senators who voted against the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. (Both lost their next election.). When this came to light, it also increased opposition to the war among the American people. Another reason we failed in Vietnam is that the war was never winnable in the first place. Bing argues that our poor military strategy from 1965–1968, bad policy decisions, and the popular mood doomed the Vietnam War. These factors played a role, but in truth only heightened an already existing reality. A reality made clear to me in 1966, when my colleagues and I got lost coming back from a meeting with SWIFT-boat officers in the northern part of Cameron Bay, South Vietnam. As we rode around aimlessly trying to find our way back to our base, we came upon a Catholic monastery. A priest there gave us directions and fed us. But as we were leaving, one of the monks asked me in French (which I had studied in school) why we thought we were going to make out any better in Vietnam than the French. President Eisenhower was conscious of this when he refused to bail out the French at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, even though most of his national-security advisers, including then–Vice President Nixon and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Radford, recommended it. But Army chief of staff General Matthew Ridgeway, who prevented us from losing in Korea, helped convince Eisenhower not to intervene, because he, like the monks I met, believed Vietnam was unwinnable. Similarly, the majority of the American people turned against the war in Vietnam not just because there was a draft, as Bing correctly points out, but because of how the privileged were able to avoid the draft, thus leaving it to the lower class to bear most of the burden. For example, the four most recent presidents who could have served in Vietnam avoided that war and the draft by dubious means. Bill Clinton pretended to join the Army ROTC; George W. Bush used political connections to get into the Air National Guard, when President Johnson made it clear that the reserve component would not be activated to fight the war; Donald Trump, of course, had his family physician claim he had bone spurs, (Trump himself cannot remember which foot); and Joe Biden claimed that the asthma he had in high school prevented him from serving even though he brags about his athletic exploits while in high school. Similarly, in his analysis of why we did not win in Iraq, Bing ignores the fact that the Bush administration got the U.S. into war falsely claiming that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, in criticizing the Obama administration for withdrawing from Iraq in 2011, Bing ignores the fact that Obama had no choice. He did this because in 2008 the Iraqi government, which we had helped install, made it clear to us that it would not sign a Status of Forces Agreement unless we agreed to withdraw completely by the end of 2011. I saw this firsthand when I worked in the Obama campaign and in the summer of 2008 met with Hoshyar Zebari, the Iraqi foreign minister. When I asked him about the agreement to withdraw, he told me it was a non-negotiable demand. When I relayed this to Denis McDonough, who was on the campaign trail with Obama and eventually became his chief of staff, he was surprised and asked me if I was certain about what I heard. In 2009, while on a visit to Iraq, I brought this up with several Iraqi government officials in the parliament and the executive branch and received the same answer. Finally, in December 2011, when Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Malaki came to Washington to finalize the deal, I and several others, including Obama’s first national-security adviser General David Jones and future Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, met with him. I asked him directly if there was anything President Obama could have done to keep the troops in Iraq. He essentially said that Bush made an agreement and the U.S. must stick to it. At the meeting, Jones said Obama was willing to leave 10,000 troops. Bing also ignores the fact that the Bush administration never publicly or privately praised Iran for its help in Afghanistan but actually publicly criticized that nation. I saw this myself. On 9/11, I was working at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. After the attacks, the Iranian ambassador to the U.N. invited me to dinner and told me to let our government know that Iran detested the Taliban and would be willing to help us in Afghanistan. I relayed this to the Bush administration, and Bush’s representative to the Bonn Conference in December 2001, which established the Karzai government, told me that the Bush administration would not have succeeded without the Iranians. Iran’s reward? In early 2002, Bush put the country on the axis of evil. It is an understatement to say that as a result Iran no longer played a positive role in the region. Finally, in his Afghanistan analysis, while Bing correctly points out that our military could never transform Afghanistan, he is wrong to argue that we should remain indefinitely in the country to avoid damaging our reputation. Many who fought in this 20-year war already believe our reputation is damaged and want us to leave before it is damaged further. Sunk-costs logic should not apply here. How bad will it be if we agree to leave on May 1, as Trump agreed to, and the Taliban takes over, especially for women? When I visited Afghanistan in 2011, I asked a Taliban official how they would treat women if or when they took over. He told me not to worry — that they would not treat them any worse than our allies, the Saudis. Bing’s article should be read by all those who believe that the U.S. can develop and sustain democracies by using military power. However, they should keep in mind that there are some other factors that also play into this decision.

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

    The Idaho Legislature voted Friday to shut down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Lawmakers in the House and Senate made the move to recess until April 6 with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut. “The House has had several positive tests, so it is probably prudent that the House take a step back for a couple weeks until things calm down and it’s not hot around here for COVID,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said before the votes.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • Supply bottlenecks leave ships stranded, businesses stymied

    A trade bottleneck born of the COVID-19 outbreak has U.S. businesses anxiously awaiting goods from Asia — while off the coast of California, dozens of container ships sit anchored, unable to unload their cargo. The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the supply chain since early 2020, when it forced the closure of factories throughout China. The seeds of the current problems were sown last March, when Americans stayed home and dramatically changed their buying habits — instead of clothes, they bought electronics, fitness equipment and home improvement products.

  • How ‘Owning the Libs’ Became the GOP’s Core Belief

    The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party’s way of life.

  • Heartbreaking missed layup in final seconds spoils UC Santa Barbara's March Madness upset bid

    Amadou Sow's layup bounced in an out with four seconds remaining, and Creighton survived.

  • Zack Snyder Revealed His Original Plan Was to Make Superman's Son the Next Batman

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder revealed that his long-term 'Justice League' plan was to have Superman's son become the new Batman.

  • Kris Jenner Addresses Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorcing in New Interview

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's decision to divorce was announced in February after seven years of marriage. They share four children together.

  • Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

    India's health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the most new infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people were testing positive for COVID-19 daily around the site of the weeks-long Mahakumbh that began this month and peaks in April in the Himalayan holy town of Haridwar, next to the Ganges. In a letter to the state government of Uttarakhand, where Haridwar is located, the ministry told local authorities their daily coronavirus testing of 55,000 people in Haridwar was not enough given the large numbers of pilgrims expected, and that cases were already rising.

  • ‘City of Lies’ Review: Johnny Depp Solves the Notorious B.I.G.’s Murder in a Misshapen Detective Thriller

    Imagine if "Zodiac" were about Notorious B.I.G, and instead of Jake Gyllenhaal it starred Johnny Depp, and instead of being good it was bad.

  • Inside 'devastating' end to VCU's season as COVID-19 wipes team from NCAA men's tournament

    For more than 48 hours, the NCAA tournament returned to precisely what we fondly remembered. Then, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and everybody was reminded that March Madness is anything but certain.

  • Biden administration to launch cyber attacks on Russia as feud with Putin escalates

    The Biden administration is preparing a series of aggressive cyber attacks on Russia in a major shift in tactics designed as a warning shot to rival powers. The attack, which is expected in the next fortnight, is in retaliation for the SolarWinds hack, the large-scale infiltration of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last year that was traced back to the Kremlin. It comes after Joe Biden this week engaged in a war of words with Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president a "killer", while the White Houses attacked China for rights abuses in a tense opening of face-to-face talks. The US will not target civilian structures or networks, but the hack is instead designed as a direct challenge to Mr Putin, Russia’s President, and his cyber army, The Telegraph understands. The White House confirmed it will take “a mix of actions” - both “seen and unseen” - although it did not provide specifics on when and how it would do so. Any such move would mark a different tact taken by previous administrations, which have largely acted defensively against Moscow’s cyber warfare. Donald Trump took a much more cautious approach on Russia, being careful never to directly criticise or challenge the regime.

  • Twitter says it made an error in suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene's account

    Twitter says its automated technology made an "error" in suspending Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) account for 12 hours, which began around 1 a.m. Friday morning, according to her office.Why it matters: Greene's office on Friday alleged that Twitter gave "no explanation" as to why the account had been suspended. A Twitter spokesperson told Axios on Friday that our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error," adding, "This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A resolution introduced on Friday to expel Greene from the House, led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), has over 70 cosponsors. But the measure is a long-shot without Republican support. Greene has already been removed from her committee assignments. She's also caused several upsets in the House by calling for motions to adjourn while there is still business to be done, prompting time-consuming votes. Greene, whose account was also suspended in January, has faced backlash for her controversial comments and previous support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Asian Americans in Atlanta fear for their safety after spa shootings

    Yahoo News spoke to a number of members of Atlanta’s Asian American community, most of them women, who said that they are on high alert in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly rampage.

  • Critics of Brazil's president being targeted by security law

    Police in Brazil are starting to employ a dictatorship-era national security law against critics of President Jair Bolsonaro, while lawyers and activists rally to provide them with legal help and accuse the government of trying to silence dissent. On Friday, demonstrators challenged police in the capital by parading with anti-Bolsonaro signs a day after four protesters were detained. The national security law, which dates from 1983, near the end of the country's military dictatorship, makes it a crime to harm the heads of the three branches of government or expose them to danger.

  • Zack Snyder Reveals What Would Have Happened In the Movies After His Justice League

    The director unloads his grand plan for the DC Cinematic Universe, if he’d stayed at the helm.