'People don’t see how the environment is connected': Effort joins Rochester groups

What is the community conversation like around environmental issues in the greater Rochester area? How connected are the groups that work on health, climate, ecology, recycling?

Those questions were on my mind as I made my way through a bit of wet February snow Thursday to Phyllis Wheatley Community Library for a discussion on the results of an analysis on local environmental justice. Rochester Ecology Partners, led by Chris Widmaier, presented findings of their analysis of local environmental organizations, along with the more formal introduction of a directory of more than 100 organizations.

The analysis and directory encompassed a nine-county area: Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Yates, Seneca and Wayne counties.

I had met with Widmaier ahead of the announcement at Rochester Ecology Partners’ Park Avenue office, and he discussed the need to create something of value beyond the report. The directory fills the role, and is composed of organizations self-identified as “dedicated to improving community well-being and the environment for all in the Greater Rochester area.”

These broader criteria succeeded in gathering a broader array of environmental groups than you would think; not just the Audubon Society, but the Breast Cancer Coalition and Foodlink.

Chris Widmaier, executive director of Rochester Ecology Partners, leads a walk around Washington Grove in Rochester with students participating in the Seneca Park Zoo Society's Urban Ecologist program Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

One of the major insights derived from the analysis, which involved building the directory and then a short survey and extended interview with interested parties, was the need for an intersectional definition and understanding of environmental organizations.

So, what does that mean? The analysis found a spread of activities and areas of focus disconnected from the traditional view of an environmental organization but focused on creating a healthy environment for both people and nature.

As one unattributed quote in the analysis put it: “People don’t see how the environment is connected to other larger challenges like educational opportunity, health and wellness, economic opportunity.”

A survey of 250 groups in Rochester: Environmental analysis

In creating the directory, Rochester Ecology Partners approached about 250 organizations in the nine-county area, and let them decide for themselves if they wanted to participate and if they viewed themselves as environmental organizations.

“Built into that was all of the community building of our advisory group connecting with each other, us connecting with these groups … and then thinking about what would be the best way to keep people connected and get people connected,” Widmaier said.

The project was funded in part by the Rochester Area Community Foundation, and Simeon Banister, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, spoke during Thursday’s discussion.

“I’m excited that we’ve now got some recommendations, we’ve got some insights,” Banister said. “And to be perfectly honest, I’m most excited that we’ve got a list … That list connects us with all kinds of folks that are doing really smart and really good work in our community.”

Other key insights included there being no “one-size” approach for environmental organizations in the region, a lack of resources for those engaging in environmental work, and people wanting opportunities to collaborate and connect, but leadership and structures need to be improved.

The directory can be found at rochesterenvironment.com and the analysis is available at rochesterecologypartners.org.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and has increased his daily step count significantly with help from his dog. Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Ecology Partners: New directory unites NY groups