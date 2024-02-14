‘We the people don’t speak out as much as we need to’: Democratic candidate forum held in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Democratic Club of Smith County and the party held a candidate forum on Tuesday giving voters the opportunity to talk with local and state Democratic primary candidates.

“Voting is like a tractor trailer. If you wanna go backward you put it in “R” but if you wanna go forward and get this thing moving, you gotta put it in D,” Kendall Scudder, vice chair for Finance for the Texas Democratic Party, said.

Hector Garza, the Smith County Democratic Chair, said tonight’s forum was important for voters to interact with the candidates and hear their beliefs on key issues.

“We the people don’t speak out as much as we need to. We need to tell our legislators, our federal, our state, our local leaders what we are looking for, what we want, what our needs are,” Garza said.

At the candidate forum, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, Thierry Tchenko, Steve Keough, Meri Gomez, Carl Sherman and Heli Prilliman were all present as they vie to become the democratic nominee for the 2024 election against Incumbent Senator Ted Cruz, who’s held the position since 2012.

According to a poll from Emerson College Polling and Nexstar Media published on Jan. 18, 2024, 29% of Democratic primary voters plan to support U.S. Rep. Colin Allred while only 7% support Gutierrez, but a larger percentage of voters remain undecided.

However, in a hypothetical general election between Allred and Cruz or Gutierrez and Cruz, they are statistically tied.

In an election between Cruz and Allred, 42% would support Cruz and 40% would support Allred. Between Cruz and Gutierrez, 41% Cruz and 40% Gutierrez.

During Tuesday’s forum, Gutierrez spoke on gun violence issues including the need for stricter gun regulations after watching how law enforcement handled the Uvalde school shooting.

“I’ve seen everything that happened in Robb Elementary. I’ve seen all those children dead, all that gore and all of that carnage, images that I can’t take out of my mind. I had to sue the state to be able to get that information. The fact is, DPS had failed. We had law enforcement at every level fail,” Gutierrez said.

As a response to the aftermath of the school shooting, Gutierrez said stricter gun laws need to be placed.

“We need an assault weapons ban with certain exceptions. We need extreme protective orders. We need age limits. We need universal background checks. We need common sense gun safety solutions. The fact is, loose Republican gun laws have got us to where we are today, where any man or woman can walk down the street with an assault rifle on their shoulder. And there’s not one thing that a cop can do about it. It’s simply wrong,” Gutierrez said.

Cody Grace, who failed to secure the District 6 seat in 2022, losing to Matt Schaefer by nearly 47% votes, is back wanting to bring new representation in Smith County.

“I think that our representatives don’t focus on these opportunities that we should be focusing on because we have opportunities for school growth, we have opportunities for economic development that just aren’t being addressed,” Grace said.

During Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent visit to Eagle Pass, Abbott claimed the Lone Star Operation has been successful in deterring migrants from crossing the southern border due to increase patrol and added physical barriers.

Grace said he does not stand with the republican border agenda of adding razor wires and buoys.

“I think those physical barriers create opportunities for cartel violence because it funnels people into certain areas, and it just creates a supply and demand problem where the cartels know exactly where people will go through. So they control those specific areas. When it’s a more open border, it creates the less problems,” Grace said.

The candidates urge people to vote during early voting starting Feb. 20 and Election day is March 5.

