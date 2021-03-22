People who don't get a $1,400 direct payment by March 24 can expect mailed checks, Treasury says

Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·2 min read
coronavirus relief bill cares act stimulus check
Bill Oxford/Getty Images

  • Treasury said people waiting for $1,400 stimulus payments on March 24 can expect theirs by mail or prepaid debit card.

  • The IRS and Treasury are moving swiftly to issue tens of millions of direct payments.

  • Singles earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income qualify for the full amount.

Americans who don't receive a $1,400 direct deposit by March 24 can expect either a mailed check or a prepaid debit card, according to the Treasury Department.

The cabinet agency said in a statement that a second round of stimulus checks were sent out on Friday with a pay date of Wednesday, March 24. People waiting for checks after that date will likely receive theirs by mail.

"Taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card," Treasury said on Monday.

The Biden administration along with Congress approved $1,400 stimulus checks earlier this month, the third wave of federal payouts over the last year. The IRS started issuing the payments only a day after the rescue package was signed into law.

The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it had already deposited 90 million checks, amounting to $242 billion. It also said 150,000 paper checks were mailed.

Singles earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income qualify for the full amount, along with couples making up to $150,000. Each adult dependent is eligible for a check as well.

But the stimulus check amounts shrink much more quickly above those thresholds. Individuals earning more than $80,000 and couples making above $160,000 will receive zero.

