People downwind of 1st atomic blast renew push for US payout

  • FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. The president of the Navajo Nation and New Mexico residents who lived downwind from the site of the world's first atomic blast are among those seeking recognition and compensation from the U.S. government for people affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. A congressional subcommittee was taking testimony Wednesday, March 24, 2021, about who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this July 6, 1945, file photo, scientists and other workers rig the world's first atomic bomb to raise it up onto a 100 foot tower at the Trinity bomb test site near Alamagordo, N.M. The president of the Navajo Nation and New Mexico residents who live downwind from the site of the world's first atomic blast are among those seeking recognition and compensation from the U.S. government for people affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. A congressional subcommittee was taking testimony Wednesday, March 24, 2021, about who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. (AP Photo/File )
  • FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, taken six miles away shows the first atomic bomb explosion at the Trinity Test Site in Alamogordo, N.M. The president of the Navajo Nation and New Mexico residents who live downwind from the site of the world's first atomic blast are among those seeking recognition and compensation from the U.S. government for people affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. A congressional subcommittee was taking testimony Wednesday, March 24, 2021, about who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. (AP Photo/File)
1 / 3

Radiation Exposure

FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. The president of the Navajo Nation and New Mexico residents who lived downwind from the site of the world's first atomic blast are among those seeking recognition and compensation from the U.S. government for people affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. A congressional subcommittee was taking testimony Wednesday, March 24, 2021, about who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. (AP Photo/File)
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation, New Mexico residents who live downwind from the site of the world’s first atomic blast and others renewed their push Wednesday for recognition and compensation from the U.S. government following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.

A congressional subcommittee was holding a hearing on who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Navajo President Jonathan Nez, the co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, a nuclear weapons consultant and an official from Mohave County, Arizona, were expected to testify.

Groups and residents have been urging lawmakers to expand the compensation program for years, and advocates say the latest push takes on added weight because the act is set to expire next year.

Communities downwind from the first atomic test in the New Mexico desert on July 16, 1945, want compensation for health effects they say have spanned generations due to fallout from the blast, dubbed the Trinity Test. They say their communities have been plagued by cancer, birth defects and stillbirths.

Advocates also point to health problems among the Native Americans who worked in uranium mines that supplied materials for the nation's weapons program.

A multibillion-dollar defense spending package approved last year included an apology to New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and other states affected by radiation from nuclear testing over the decades, but no action was taken on legislation that sought to change and broaden the compensation program.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who sponsored the spending package when he was a member of the House, organized a meeting last summer with lawmakers, former miners, survivor groups from New Mexico, Idaho and Guam and others.

“If you listen to the stories of downwinders, it’s clear that the Trinity Test unleashed a lifetime of illness and suffering for many New Mexico families,” Luján after the meeting.

The compensation program covers workers who became sick as a result of the radiation hazards of their jobs and those who lived downwind of the Nevada Test Site, where the federal government conducted several hundred nuclear explosive tests over four decades. Excluded are residents near the Trinity Site in New Mexico, others who were downwind in Nevada, veterans who cleaned up radioactive waste in the Marshall Islands and others.

The National Cancer Institute last fall issued a series of scientific papers on radiation doses and cancer risks resulting from the Trinity Test. Researchers said some people probably got cancer from the radioactive fallout that wafted across New Mexico after the bomb was detonated but the exact number is unknown.

People who were downwind of the blast in New Mexico were disappointed in the studies, saying researchers failed to do any new sampling but rather made “guesstimates” about the risks based on a review of existing scientific literature and an old fallout map. They argued that modern computer modeling may have helped provide a more accurate picture of how radioactive particles were disbursed given New Mexico’s turbulent summer weather patterns.

Recommended Stories

  • Group of men try to rob driver in southeast Fresno

    Fresno police are searching for three men who they say tried to rob another man inside his car in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.

  • Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to set tough vehicle emissions rules - letters

    Two groups of U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to reinstate tough Obama-era vehicle emissions standards through 2025 and do more to shift the U.S. toward electric vehicles, according to separate letters seen by Reuters that are not yet public. A group of more than 70 U.S. House Democrats led by Representative Doris Matsui urged Biden to set tough emissions rules that ensure "60% of the new passenger cars and trucks sold are zero-emission by 2030," while 10 U.S. senators led by Democrat Edward Markey urged Biden "to set a date by which new sales of fossil fuel vehicles will end entirely." Markey's letter, which was also signed by Senators Richard Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren, Jeff Merkley and others says it is essential "to ensure that we are on a trajectory to achieve the near-zero emission fleet that scientists have called for by 2050."

  • Politics latest news: Vaccine passport for pubs 'may be up to landlord', says Boris Johnson - watch live

    EU could cut jab exports to countries with high vaccination rates Italian authorities raid vaccine factory amid false fears AstraZeneca doses being hidden for UK Chopper's Politics: Britons must not be 'frightened' to make the 'emotional case' for the UK Philip Johnston: Lockdowns may prove to be a terrible mistake Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson hints the UK may retaliate if EU limit vaccine exports Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said it will be up to "individual publicans" whether to require a Covid vaccine passport. The Prime Minister said there was a distinction between the plans to make it obligatory for those working on the health or care sector frontline, compared with "commercial" sectors such as leisure and tourism. "There is a hierarchy between mandating something or permitting it, or forbidding it... some sectors where vulnerable elderly people are cared for there might be need for mandation," he said. However asked if such a certificate could be required for the pub, Mr Johnson told the liaison committee: "I think that that's the kind of thing - it may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, U.S. states say

    Attorneys general for 12 U.S. states on Wednesday accused Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc of doing too little to stop people from using their platforms to spread false information that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe. In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Democratic attorneys general said "anti-vaxxers" lacking medical expertise and often motivated by financial gain have used the platforms to downplay the danger of COVID-19 and exaggerate the risks of vaccination. They called on both companies to enforce their own community guidelines by removing or flagging vaccine misinformation.

  • Democrat adds pressure on Biden to review Venezuela sanction

    A U.S. senator urged the Biden administration Tuesday to lift a ban on diesel fuel swaps with Venezuela, adding to pressure from some Democrats and aid workers who argue sanctions are worsening the South American country's dire humanitarian crisis. The Trump administration in November barred non-U.S. companies from sending diesel to Venezuela in exchange for the country’s crude oil. Previously, such swaps had been exempted from U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro because of the critical role diesel plays in public transport and helping farmers move food supplies to market in diesel-powered trucks.

  • GOP-Led States Oppose ‘Just About Everything’ From Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- From Atlanta to Phoenix, Republican-led states trying to thwart Joe Biden’s policy agenda are rewriting a legal strategy Democrats used to block Donald Trump in court.The new administration has been targeted in more than half a dozen complaints during its first two months in office, on issues including immigration, the use of federal Covid-19 relief funds and the Keystone XL oil pipeline. On Wednesday, Wyoming and Louisiana led more than a dozen states suing over a climate-change initiative that halts oil and gas leases on federal land.And more lawsuits are on the way.“We’ve gone from being on defense to being on offense,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, policy chairman for the Republican Attorneys General Association.Suits are being filed by Republican attorneys general in conservative-leaning federal districts, where they hope for trials before Trump-appointed judges. Big GOP-led states including Texas, Florida and Ohio will be “critically important” in leading fights against major Biden policies because they have deep pockets and staff, while smaller states such as Indiana and Alabama target issues of more local concern, such as religious freedom, Marshall said.The goal of the legal strategy is to champion conservative political issues and “essentially push back on just about everything regulatory coming out of Washington,” especially with Democratic majorities in Congress, said Paul Nolette, a lawyer who heads the political science department at Marquette University in Milwaukee. “They’re revved up and ready to go.”It’s too soon to know how successful they’ll be. But a new crop of Trump-appointed judges -- including a 6-3 conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court -- may be receptive to Republican arguments, and Democrats have left behind legal precedents for flexing state power after their many challenges to Trump policies.With Biden moving quickly on his agenda since taking office in January, some states are determined to fight back. In addition to filing lawsuits in jurisdictions with conservative majorities on appeals courts, GOP attorneys general have joined forces on Supreme Court briefs and written letters to federal agencies announcing opposition to various moves by the new administration.“There has to be a way to make sure that everybody stays in their lane -- particularly, as we do now, when you have a federal government that’s under the control of one political party,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who is chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, said in an interview. “You saw our colleagues on the other side file lawsuits on everything. We’re trying to be more strategic.”While states fighting federal policy in court isn’t new, attorneys general have stepped up their party-line activism in the past two decades, reflecting their expanded power in shaping public policy as the U.S. became more polarized politically. State-led litigation by Democrats accelerated during the Trump years, after Republicans mounted challenges to Barack Obama, including over the Affordable Care Act.Sharpening ArgumentsBanding together allows states to share resources, sharpen their legal arguments and amplify specific issues with the public and the courts, said Misha Tseytlin, who was Wisconsin Solicitor General from 2015-2018 and worked with then-Attorney General Brad Schimel, a Republican.Getting involved in such national cases also makes political sense for elected attorneys general, who can raise their profile or champion issues popular locally.“We often joke that AG stands for aspiring governor,” said Jonathan H. Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. “How much is that going to be true in these cases?”Initially, the GOP-led states are focusing on Biden’s “prolific” use of memorandums and executive actions, at least those that have actual teeth, Alabama’s Marshall said. They’ll next turn their attention to new rules and regulations issued by government agencies, he said.In an early win, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton succeeded in blocking Biden from freezing deportations for 100 days, dealing a setback for the president’s broader effort on immigration reform. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton ruled Feb. 23 that the administration’s plan wasn’t rationally justified and would impose greater detention costs on the state.Failed Vote ChallengeHowever, Texas also led a group of GOP attorneys general in a failed lawsuit challenging the November presidential election, one of dozens filed by Republican states and the Trump campaign that were rejected by the courts -- including conservative judges appointed by Trump. The Republican Attorneys General Association’s executive director stepped down in January after reports that an offshoot of the group helped organize the Trump rally that turned into a deadly insurrection at the Capitol.Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, said his Republican counterparts have focused more on partisan political issues than serious legal claims. “That’s why they’re going to lose more frequently than they win,” Ford said.There’s also the risk that competition within the group will test collaboration, with attorneys general jockeying for the lead position on big lawsuits or racing to be the first with a press release on a new case. During the Obama years, big states including Texas spearheaded group litigation because they’re the ones with the resources and staff to handle multiple cases at once. But some still opted to wage legal fights on their own.“There’s a lot of personalities,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who took office in January and has led new litigation on Keystone XL. “Not every state AG has the same priorities that Montana does. Not every state is a natural-resource state. Depending on the issue, you’re going to have different allies.”Useful PrecedentRepublicans may benefit from arguments made by Democrats in getting the Supreme Court to rule against Trump policies involving the census and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, said Scott Keller, a former Texas solicitor general now in private practice. Both cases established tougher standards for government officials to explain and justify their actions -- precedents that can be used to challenge Biden, Keller said.Working as a group also allows states more flexibility in seeking favorable court jurisdictions for their lawsuits, said Corinne Snow, a former Justice Department lawyer under Trump who now specializes in environmental and natural resource litigation at Vinson & Elkins LLP. Trump appointed more than 200 judges to the federal bench during his term.“These aren’t judges who are guaranteed to rule in our favor, but they have the right judicial philosophy, and that is to rule on the law and not make the law,” Alabama’s Marshall said.(Updates with climate-change lawsuits filed Wednesday.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How states can increase capital access for black real estate developers

    Harvey Yancey, H2DesignBuild Owner, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss challenges facing black real estate developers.

  • UFC 260 betting preview: Can Francis Ngannou's power overcome Stipe Miocic's sheer ability?

    Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.

  • Couples who filed taxes together could get stimulus checks in two payments, IRS says

    Some people have reported getting partial payments.

  • Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

    A reputed leader in the Oath Keepers militia group discussed forming an "alliance” and coordinating plans with another extremist group, the Proud Boys, ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to new court papers. The court filing — detailing messages from Kelly Meggs, described by authorities as the leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers — is the first time prosecutors have suggested that the members of the two far-right extremist groups were communicating with each other before coming to Washington. Meggs is among 10 members and associates of the Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

  • Michigan park closes road for a month to let blue-spotted salamanders cross

    The emergence every spring of blue-spotted salamanders in Marquette's Presque Isle Park, and their trek to their breeding pools, is full of peril.

  • Maya ruins in Belize offer peek at ancient wealth inequality

    An examination of numerous houses excavated at two sites in southern Belize is providing insight into gaping wealth inequality in ancient Maya cities - a disparity that researchers believe was closely linked to despotic leadership. Archaeologists on Wednesday said they studied remains of 180 homes in the medium-sized city of Uxbenká and 93 homes in the smaller nearby city of Ix Kuku'il, which both flourished during the so-called Classic Maya period from roughly 250 to 900 AD. During this time, the Maya produced soaring pyramids and wondrous works of sculpture and painting, employed hieroglyphic writing and excelled at calendar-making and mathematics.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • The DOJ is considering rare sedition charges for Capitol rioters, but it could backfire

    Prosecutors have brought sedition charges only a handful of times in the past half-century. The January 6 insurrection could bring them back.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

    The exodus from Charlotte to Buffalo continues.