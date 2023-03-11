People Are Draggggging Cole Sprouse For His Cringey Way Of Smoking Inside During An Interview

Reuters

HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday he is "totally opposed" to allowing Chinese battery maker CATL to access U.S. tax dollars that finance electric vehicle purchases as part of its partnership with Ford Motor Co. The blunt statements from Manchin, who wrote the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in a bid to develop a domestic EV battery industry, come amid rising tension over how the landmark legislation is implemented and who can benefit. In response to Manchin's comments, Ford defended the CATL deal and said it will own the U.S. facility making the battery and no one else will get U.S. tax dollars.