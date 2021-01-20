People are dragging Kim Kardashian for describing life as 'paradise' on a day the US recorded a record number of COVID-19 deaths

Libby Torres
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was called out on social media for what many felt was an insensitive post. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

  • People are dragging Kim Kardashian West for calling life "paradise" as the US struggles with a record number of coronavirus deaths.

  • On Tuesday, the reality star captioned a bikini photo, "This is more than life...this is paradise."

  • While she appeared to be quoting Jeremih's song "Paradise," commenters called her out for seemingly ignoring the worsening pandemic.

Kim Kardashian West quoted a song referring to life as "paradise" in a recent Instagram post, and people called her out for seemingly ignoring the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West shared an image of herself posing in a bikini in front of a pool to her social media accounts. In the caption, she quoted Jeremih's 2015 song "Paradise."

"This is more than life... this is paradise," the reality star wrote.

Kardashian West's followers on social media took issue with the fact that the star's post came as the US had just surpassed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19.

And plenty of commenters on both Twitter and Instagram referenced an infamous moment from season six of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

In the episode, Kardashian West, who was distraught over losing a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean, gets called out by sister Kourtney Kardashian, who tells her, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

Representatives for Kardashian West declined Insider's request for comment.

This isn't the first time the reality star has been called out for her behavior during the pandemic.

In October, Kardashian West shared photos from her birthday celebration on a private island, and people on Twitter accused her of being "out of touch."

Kardashian West explained in a series of captions that she'd taken a select group of friends and family on the trip after "weeks" of quarantining and "health screens."

According to the reality star, she wanted to celebrate her 40th birthday "with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today."

And even though Kardashian West said she realizes "that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now" and she is "humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," some Twitter users still took issue with her taking an expensive trip to a private island in the middle of a deadly global pandemic.

