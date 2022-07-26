'People are dying needlessly' judge says in sentencing Chad Brown gang members to lengthy terms

Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
·6 min read

PROVIDENCE — For years, Chad Brown gang members terrorized the city with shootings and drug dealing that turned city streets into danger zones over long-brewing, indiscriminate feuds with rivals.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced four members to lengthy prison terms for operating the gang as a criminal enterprise, saying he needed to deter others from committing similar crimes and, in some cases, to keep the defendants alive. To do otherwise would be derelict in his judicial duties, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. said.

“It’s going to keep you alive for another two years,” McConnell said in sentencing Delacey Andrade, 28, to serve 11 years behind bars for participating in a Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization; a RICO charge historically is intended to dismantle organized crime.

They pleaded guilty to RICO charges: Chad Brown gang left city gripped in violence and drugs

Feud between Chad Brown and East Side gangs

McConnell lamented the shootings that have gripped the city, in this case over a baseless feud between the Chad Brown and East Side gangs.

“There has got to be a point where the gun violence stops in this city,” said McConnell, who in his youth worked with single mothers at the Chad Brown housing complex.

“The only one who can stop it is you and the other folks in Chad Brown and the East Side,” McConnell told Andrade.

Tuesday’s sentencing was unusual. Federal prosecutors brought Providence Police Sgt. Timothy McGann to the stand to walk the court through videos, social media posts, photographs and text messages they said illustrated the four defendants' crimes, disrespect for human life and proclivity for violence.

The posts revealed a rivalry between the Chad Brown and East Side street gangs that dated back to 2005, when some of the men were just teens — a dispute that increased in intensity in 2013, when a Chad Brown member, Jose “Hova” Sanchez, was shot to death.

In retaliation, two East Side members, Ryan “Moondo” Almeida and Nelson “Vamp” Sanchez, were shot to death in a 30-day period beginning on Christmas Eve in 2013.

“This is when this conflict became wider and more dangerous,” as other gangs formed alliances with the two gangs and tensions spread citywide, McGann said.

“It’s multigenerational. They may not even know what it started about,” McGann said. The defendants had absorbed the conflict growing up in their respective neighborhoods and incorporated it into their identity, he said.

The defense lawyers objected to McGann’s testimony, arguing that exhibits should be left to speak for themselves and that prosecutors were attempting to link the men to crimes, including murders, they did not commit.

“To understand the present, we must understand the history,” McConnell said in overruling their objections.

Videos showed East Side associates tracking a Chad Brown rival through the aisles of the Walmart on Silver Spring Street, shortly before being shot at themselves. Some of the shootings took place during daylight hours with one Chad Brown member texting another about Douglas Avenue being transformed into “danger ave.”

The exhibits revealed that threats and taunts posted on Facebook Live fueled the hostilities, with some video footage showing Andrade urinating on a murder victim’s grave and members stealing keepsakes from a gravesite.

All four men pleaded guilty for their roles in the conspiracy earlier this year, just short of heading to trial. The men faced up to 20 years in prison on the RICO charge alone.

Keishon Johnson, 32 — who has the Chad Brown gang’s logo Cutthroats tattooed on his back with the words “death before dishonor” — received the longest sentence: 12 years.

“People are dying needlessly. We’re not even finding their killers,” McConnell said.

Federal prosecutors asked that all four men be sentenced to the maximum under the plea agreements. Johnson had faced 10 to 12 years in prison, under his deal.

“He’s probably the triggerman in all of these shootings,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John McAdams said in casting Johnson as the “most dangerous” of all the defendants.

Montrel Johnson, 26, received seven years behind bars, also at the prosecution’s request.

Kendrick Johnson, 31, was the only defendant to receive a measure of leniency, despite Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Daly’s characterization of him as an “instigator of violence” who replaced the rule of law with vigilante justice. He noted that Johnson had identified the killer of his closest friend, Terry Robinson, as a “tall white police officer” instead of the actual shooter at trial.

“Where are the East Side people in this?” Johnson’s lawyer, William Dimitri, observed in asking for relief for Kendrick.

McConnell observed that the probation officials who interviewed Kendrick identified him as the only defendant for whom they had hope.

Johnson attended The San Miguel School and matriculated at St. Raphael’s in Pawtucket. He entered Newbury College briefly and was accepted to Howard University.

“You’re the kind of person who should be a leader in ending this rivalry,” McConnell said in giving Kendrick Johnson six years in prison.

Kendrick Johnson, like Andrade, insisted he wanted to make positive changes in his life.

A federal grand jury indicted Andrade, brothers Kendrick and Keishon Johnson and their cousin Montrel Johnson in 2018, on racketeering conspiracy charges.

Authorities alleged that the men commit shootings, murders and other forms of retaliation against their enemies and funded the operation by trafficking cocaine, marijuana and other drugs. Members, they said, shared cars, guns and cellphones in carrying out their crimes.

“Under the pretense of dispensing justice, these defendants inflicted terror and violence on the people of Providence to serve the ends of their criminal enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a statement. “Today, they faced the actual justice that their conduct richly deserves, and our community is safer for it.”

“This case is an example of how this Office, working with our partners in law enforcement over the past several years, has focused its resources to target those who are driving violent crime,” state Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said. Assistant Attorney General James Baum participated in the joint prosecution.

Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. praised the investigators of the Providence Police Department and their Law Enforcement partners, including federal prosecutors for their “tireless work in carrying this case to justice.”

Several of the detectives that had tracked the defendants for years attended the sentencing, including Det. Theodore Michael and Sgt. John Primiano.

The RICO charge focused on four shootings in 2016 and 2017. Each of the defendants was charged with involvement in one or more of these shootings.

At the close of Tuesday’s proceedings, McConnell hailed the investigators involved involved in bringing the case “for ending this stupidity.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Chad Brown gang members sentenced to lengthy jail terms

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. should fine airlines over staff-linked flight cancellations - senators

    Two U.S. senators have urged the U.S. Transportation Department to fine airlines that delay or cancel flights because of staffing or operational issues, the latest push by lawmakers to convince regulators to get tough on the aviation industry. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Alex Padilla asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter released on Tuesday to take a harder line with airlines in the face of thousands of flight cancellations this summer. The department should use its authority "to impose fines designed to change airlines’ calculus about harming consumers to pad their own profits," the senators said, noting Buttigieg can order airlines and ticket agents to stop unfair or deceptive practices and may issue fines of up to $37,377 per violation.

  • Firefighters make progress against California's largest wildfire near Yosemite National Park

    The Oak Fire erupted Friday in Mariposa County, where a state of emergency was declared Sunday. It's the state's largest fire this year.

  • Wichita city council, police clash over possible decriminalization of marijuana

    Some council members say police resources would be better spent going after more dangerous crimes, but others say taking away all punishment would send the wrong message.

  • EXCLUSIVE: This US Congressman Says Veterans' Fight For Medical Marijuana Is A Fight For Freedom

    What sets veterans apart from all the others not having access to medical marijuana? The system. Veterans obtain their healthcare via the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which is a federal agency. As a federal agency, the VA is not allowed to recommend or prescribe a substance that is considered illegal under federal law. With cannabis being a Schedule 1 drug, it falls under this category, making it inaccessible to military veterans. These and many other issues were discussed and explained

  • What if it happens here? Terrebonne teachers train to deal with school shootings

    "I realize y'all may not have signed up for that," Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet told teachers, "but welcome to the real world we live in today."

  • Police identify suspects involved in chase & shootout that left 2 dead, K9 hurt in Jacksonville

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified three suspects who were involved in Friday’s police pursuit and subsequent shootout that happened near the Jacksonville Zoo.

  • A released bank robber left his halfway house to rob a Miami bank that he hit before

    A Miami bank robber returned to the scene of the crime after his release from federal prison, robbing one of the same banks that led to his conviction in 2011.

  • Muncie police officers' excessive force trial reset for January

    The January trial would come nearly three years after Muncie officers were first indicted on charges stemming from excessive force allegations.

  • Ex-Broward deputy acquitted after video revealed him banging teen’s head to the ground

    A jury on Monday found a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy not guilty of battery after he was caught on video slamming a teen’s head to the pavement during a 2019 arrest.

  • Exclusive: U.S. and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

    U.S. and Taliban officials have exchanged proposals for the release of billions of dollars from Afghan central bank reserves held abroad into a trust fund, three sources familiar with the talks said, offering a hint of progress in efforts to ease Afghanistan's economic crisis. Significant differences between the sides remain, however, according to two of the sources, including the Taliban's refusal to replace the bank's top political appointees, one of whom is under U.S. sanctions as are several of the movement's leaders. Freeing up cash may not solve all of Afghanistan's financial troubles, but it would provide relief for a country hit by a slump in foreign aid, persistent drought and an earthquake in June that killed 1,000 people.

  • Central KY man sentenced to five years in federal prison for $400,000 worth of stolen mail

    He had $400,000 worth of stolen mail including checks, money orders, gift cards, and greeting cards.

  • Prisons chief deflects blame for failures, angering senators

    With just days left in his tenure, the embattled director of the federal prison system faced a bipartisan onslaught Tuesday as he refused to accept responsibility for a culture of corruption and misconduct that has plagued his agency for years. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, testifying before the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, insisted he had been shielded from problems by his underlings — even though he’d been copied on emails, and some of the troubles were detailed in reports generated by the agency’s headquarters. Carvajal, who resigned in January and is set to be replaced next week by Oregon’s state prison director Colette Peters, blamed the size and structure of the Bureau of Prisons for his ignorance on issues such as inmate suicides, sexual abuse, and the free flow of drugs, weapons and other contraband that has roiled some of the agency’s 122 facilities.

  • NC Congresswoman: The US Senate must not deny women access to birth control.

    US Rep. Kathy Manning: Politicians are going after our right to use birth control. It must be federally protected. | Opinion

  • State Police K-9 shot and killed during standoff with armed suspect in Fitchburg

    Police dog was shot during a standoff with an armed suspect on Oliver Street in Fitchburg.

  • Meet the two teenage hotshot golfers who will play in Tuscaloosa's Epson Tour event

    Molly Brown Davidson, 16, of Birmingham, and Emerson Blair of West Point, MIssissippi, have been granted exemptions to play in pro Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic.

  • Wild cheetahs to be reintroduced to India 70 years after their extinction in the country

    Cheetahs were nearly driven to extinction in India when a maharaja — or Hindu prince — hunted down the last one in the country in 1952, but a new India-Namibia effort may reintroduce the big cats back into the wilds of India again. India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change posted the announcement on July 20, stating that the Government of India and Government of the Republic of Namibia have “entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on wildlife conservation and sustainable biodiversity utilization, today, for establishing the cheetah into the historical range in India.” Happy to share that India has signed a historic MoU with Namibia to promote Wildlife Conservation and Sustainable Biodiversity Utilization.

  • Arizona prisons violate First Amendment by banning The Nation magazine issues, ACLU claims

    The ACLU is demanding the Arizona Department of Corrections review policies around banned publications after banning issues of The Nation magazine.

  • What's Black in Marvel? Black Panther 2, Blade, Secret Invasion, and More

    Over the weekend, at the San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige a.k.a. the HMMIC (that’s Head Marvel Man-In-Charge) revealed Marvel’s robust TV and film slate for the upcoming phases of the Marvel Cimenatic Universe, which included long-awaited titles like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, season 2 of Loki, The Marvels and more. But of course, since y’all know how we get down ‘round these parts, let’s dive right into some of the Blackity-black centric projects that are headed to a big and small screen n

  • Abortion opponents push to remove ballot drop boxes ahead of Kansas amendment vote

    But Republican officials reject their claims of voter fraud and say Kansas elections are secure.

  • Taiwan president oversees drills on warship, lauds determination for defence

    SUAO, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen boarded a naval warship on Tuesday for only the second time in her six years in office, where she lauded the military's determination to defend the island while overseeing its largest annual naval and air exercises. The military drills, which simulate the repulsion of an invading force, coincide with air-raid exercises across the island as it boosts combat preparedness in the face of rising military pressure from China. Beijing's growing assertiveness towards the island it claims as its own, combined with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have renewed debate about how to boost defence and prompted authorities to step up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack.