'People are dying needlessly' judge says in sentencing Chad Brown gang members to lengthy terms

PROVIDENCE — For years, Chad Brown gang members terrorized the city with shootings and drug dealing that turned city streets into danger zones over long-brewing, indiscriminate feuds with rivals.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced four members to lengthy prison terms for operating the gang as a criminal enterprise, saying he needed to deter others from committing similar crimes and, in some cases, to keep the defendants alive. To do otherwise would be derelict in his judicial duties, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. said.

“It’s going to keep you alive for another two years,” McConnell said in sentencing Delacey Andrade, 28, to serve 11 years behind bars for participating in a Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization; a RICO charge historically is intended to dismantle organized crime.

They pleaded guilty to RICO charges: Chad Brown gang left city gripped in violence and drugs

Feud between Chad Brown and East Side gangs

McConnell lamented the shootings that have gripped the city, in this case over a baseless feud between the Chad Brown and East Side gangs.

“There has got to be a point where the gun violence stops in this city,” said McConnell, who in his youth worked with single mothers at the Chad Brown housing complex.

“The only one who can stop it is you and the other folks in Chad Brown and the East Side,” McConnell told Andrade.

Tuesday’s sentencing was unusual. Federal prosecutors brought Providence Police Sgt. Timothy McGann to the stand to walk the court through videos, social media posts, photographs and text messages they said illustrated the four defendants' crimes, disrespect for human life and proclivity for violence.

The posts revealed a rivalry between the Chad Brown and East Side street gangs that dated back to 2005, when some of the men were just teens — a dispute that increased in intensity in 2013, when a Chad Brown member, Jose “Hova” Sanchez, was shot to death.

In retaliation, two East Side members, Ryan “Moondo” Almeida and Nelson “Vamp” Sanchez, were shot to death in a 30-day period beginning on Christmas Eve in 2013.

Story continues

“This is when this conflict became wider and more dangerous,” as other gangs formed alliances with the two gangs and tensions spread citywide, McGann said.

“It’s multigenerational. They may not even know what it started about,” McGann said. The defendants had absorbed the conflict growing up in their respective neighborhoods and incorporated it into their identity, he said.

The defense lawyers objected to McGann’s testimony, arguing that exhibits should be left to speak for themselves and that prosecutors were attempting to link the men to crimes, including murders, they did not commit.

“To understand the present, we must understand the history,” McConnell said in overruling their objections.

Videos showed East Side associates tracking a Chad Brown rival through the aisles of the Walmart on Silver Spring Street, shortly before being shot at themselves. Some of the shootings took place during daylight hours with one Chad Brown member texting another about Douglas Avenue being transformed into “danger ave.”

The exhibits revealed that threats and taunts posted on Facebook Live fueled the hostilities, with some video footage showing Andrade urinating on a murder victim’s grave and members stealing keepsakes from a gravesite.

All four men pleaded guilty for their roles in the conspiracy earlier this year, just short of heading to trial. The men faced up to 20 years in prison on the RICO charge alone.

Keishon Johnson, 32 — who has the Chad Brown gang’s logo Cutthroats tattooed on his back with the words “death before dishonor” — received the longest sentence: 12 years.

“People are dying needlessly. We’re not even finding their killers,” McConnell said.

Federal prosecutors asked that all four men be sentenced to the maximum under the plea agreements. Johnson had faced 10 to 12 years in prison, under his deal.

“He’s probably the triggerman in all of these shootings,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John McAdams said in casting Johnson as the “most dangerous” of all the defendants.

Montrel Johnson, 26, received seven years behind bars, also at the prosecution’s request.

Kendrick Johnson, 31, was the only defendant to receive a measure of leniency, despite Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Daly’s characterization of him as an “instigator of violence” who replaced the rule of law with vigilante justice. He noted that Johnson had identified the killer of his closest friend, Terry Robinson, as a “tall white police officer” instead of the actual shooter at trial.

“Where are the East Side people in this?” Johnson’s lawyer, William Dimitri, observed in asking for relief for Kendrick.

McConnell observed that the probation officials who interviewed Kendrick identified him as the only defendant for whom they had hope.

Johnson attended The San Miguel School and matriculated at St. Raphael’s in Pawtucket. He entered Newbury College briefly and was accepted to Howard University.

“You’re the kind of person who should be a leader in ending this rivalry,” McConnell said in giving Kendrick Johnson six years in prison.

Kendrick Johnson, like Andrade, insisted he wanted to make positive changes in his life.

A federal grand jury indicted Andrade, brothers Kendrick and Keishon Johnson and their cousin Montrel Johnson in 2018, on racketeering conspiracy charges.

Authorities alleged that the men commit shootings, murders and other forms of retaliation against their enemies and funded the operation by trafficking cocaine, marijuana and other drugs. Members, they said, shared cars, guns and cellphones in carrying out their crimes.

“Under the pretense of dispensing justice, these defendants inflicted terror and violence on the people of Providence to serve the ends of their criminal enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a statement. “Today, they faced the actual justice that their conduct richly deserves, and our community is safer for it.”

“This case is an example of how this Office, working with our partners in law enforcement over the past several years, has focused its resources to target those who are driving violent crime,” state Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said. Assistant Attorney General James Baum participated in the joint prosecution.

Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. praised the investigators of the Providence Police Department and their Law Enforcement partners, including federal prosecutors for their “tireless work in carrying this case to justice.”

Several of the detectives that had tracked the defendants for years attended the sentencing, including Det. Theodore Michael and Sgt. John Primiano.

The RICO charge focused on four shootings in 2016 and 2017. Each of the defendants was charged with involvement in one or more of these shootings.

At the close of Tuesday’s proceedings, McConnell hailed the investigators involved involved in bringing the case “for ending this stupidity.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Chad Brown gang members sentenced to lengthy jail terms