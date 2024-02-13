'People are dying and we have to step up': The fight continues to make Lake Avenue in Hamburg safer
A new report has been released suggesting changes for Lake Avenue to make it safer.
The former No. 2 pick will hit the free-agent market at 29 years old.
Former President Donald Trump is drawing international criticism for his comments on Saturday about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Here’s what he said and why it’s making U.S allies nervous.
Bologna, Italy, has imposed a speed limit in the town of 30 kilometers per hour — about 20 mph — to make it safer and “more livable.” Bologna is the capital of a region that is home to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani.
Since the stepfather-daughter duo spoke out against the skincare brand, Cetaphil has reached out and "made things right."
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates crashes, has ordered the Dawn Project organization to stop using its seal after it appeared in a Super Bowl ad that called for consumers to boycott Tesla. The NTSB said in a letter that its seal must be immediately removed from the Dawn Project's website and YouTube page, as well as any further airings of the commercial. NTSB said in a news release that it did not authorize the use of its seal and does not endorse the work of the Dawn Project.
On a brutal December day, 17% of Spotify employees found out they had been laid off in the company’s third round of job cuts last year. Not long after, music fans around the world realized that the cult-favorite website Every Noise at Once (EveryNoise), an encyclopedic goldmine for music discovery, had stopped working. Spotify data alchemist Glenn McDonald, who created EveryNoise, was one of the 1,500 employees who was let go that day, but his layoff had wider-reaching implications; now that McDonald doesn’t have access to internal Spotify data, he can no longer maintain EveryNoise, which became a pivotal resource for the most obsessive music fans to track new releases and learn more about the sounds they love.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
Kupchak is in his seventh season with the Hornets as their president of basketball operations following a three-decade run with the Lakers’ front office.
A user on the Twitter/X alternative Spoutible claims the company deleted their posts after they pushed Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy to be more honest about the nature of its recent security issue. Last week, Bouzy acknowledged a security vulnerability that he said had exposed users' emails and phone numbers at his startup, positioned as a more inclusive, kinder Twitter. In short, this vulnerability was highly exploitable and could have allowed a bad actor to take over a user's account without them knowing, as The Verge reported at the time.
Apple has launched a Vision Pro update that solves one of its most confounding issues at launch. Starting in visionOS 1.0.3, available Monday, headset owners who forgot their passcodes can reset their device and start over with a fresh install.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
The 49ers don't have a lot of big roster concerns this offseason.
Dell is holding a large sale on Amazon with discounts of up to $560 on gaming laptops. Both Dell-branded and Alienware computers are part of this event.
The plug-in hybrid BMW i8 retired in 2020 without a direct successor, but the intent wasn't to leave its spot in the range empty. BMW almost replaced the i8 with this coupe inspired by the M1.
Mercedes-Benz's future EVs will look less streamlined than its current ones, and they won't all wear the EQ name.
TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole is known for its raucous crowds.
Ford reported strong earnings and an upbeat 2024 profit outlook earlier this week. But it's the details of its new EV strategy shift that have investors most excited.
'I really do look like I have on falsies': Over 244,000 five-star fans say you'll get length, volume and zero clumps.
Business owners are getting upgraded rewards and benefits on Delta SkyMiles American Express cards — alongside increased annual fees.
Special counsel Robert Hur released a report that described Biden as "an elderly man with a poor memory" — prompting an angry response from the president.