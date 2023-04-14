People Who Earn Six-Figure Salaries Are Revealing What They Do And How They Found Their Jobs, And It's Like A Virtual Career Fair

Reuters

(Reuters) -A federal appeals judge in Washington is under investigation by her own court for allegedly failing to carry out her duties and refusing to respond to other judges' concerns, court officials at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Friday. An order signed by Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore said a three-judge committee had determined that Judge Pauline Newman, who is 95, may "suffer a disability that interferes with her ability to perform the responsibilities of her office." Newman is also under investigation for misconduct for refusing to cooperate with the probe or submit to a medical evaluation, Moore said in the order, dated Thursday.