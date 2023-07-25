People evacuated from apartments Monday night due to SWAT standoff in Southeast Austin

A Southeast Austin apartment complex was evacuated Monday night as about 30 emergency vehicles responded to a SWAT standoff in which a suspect with three felony warrants barricaded himself in an apartment, according to police.

Austin police, Texas Department of Public Safety, SWAT, a bomb squad, Austin-Travis County EMS and fire units all responded to the incident at 2347 Douglas St. Capital Metro buses were used to evacuate people from surrounding apartments after SWAT was called at about 9:45 p.m.

Officers with Austin police were looking for the suspect at the Douglas Landing apartment complex at about 7:30 p.m. when they saw him run into an apartment and refuse to come out, authorities said.

SWAT arrested the suspect at about 11 p.m. and "took out" three other people who were in the apartment with the suspect, police said.

Officials did not disclose the suspect's name or what his warrants were for.

Business editor David Dishman contributed to this report.

