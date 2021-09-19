People evacuated on Spanish island of La Palma after volcano eruption warning

Borja Suarez
·1 min read

By Borja Suarez

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) - Around 40 people with mobility problems and some farm animals on the Spanish island of La Palma were evacuated to safer areas on Sunday after scientists warned of the rising risk of a volcanic eruption.

Scientists recorded a series of earthquakes reaching 3.8 magnitude in the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island, according to the Spanish National Geographical Institute.

The vulnerable people and farm animals were evacuated from Las Manchas, Fuencaliente, La Bombilla, El Remo and Puerto Naos, the Canary Islands government said, but the island remains on yellow alert, the second lowest of a four-level alert system.

Solders have been deployed to help with the evacuation, the defence ministry said.

Authorities have not ordered the general evacuation of up to 35,000 people who live near the volcano.

"The earthquakes are becoming more forceful and the magma is pushing steadily towards the surface. There is a greater chance of an eruption which means authorities decided to evacuate some people," said a spokesman for the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

After scientists recorded a series of 4,000 tremors, authorities declared a yellow alert for eruption on Sept. 14 [L8N2QJ3E2]

Authorities on Friday advised people in those areas to prepare an emergency backpack with vital supplies and a mobile phone in case an evacuation is ordered.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; additional reporting Borja Suarez; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How To Make Apple Volcanos

    Amy Blaubach, of Little Sprouts Academy, showed Jason DeRusha how kids can have a little fun with apples this fall.

  • 7 First Alert Forecast 11p.m. Update, Friday, August 18

    7 First Alert Forecast 11p.m. Update, Friday, August 18

  • General tries to distance botched Kabul airstrike from ‘over-the-horizon’ strategy

    A top U.S. general attempted to distance the August airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 10 Afghan civilians from the “over-the-horizon” strategy the Biden administration has cited as a means of combating terrorism in the country.

  • Madewell Is Having a 20 Percent Off Sitewide Sale—﻿Here's 12 Fall Essentials to Buy Now

    Working on getting your fall wardrobe together? Madewell (one of our all-time fav effortless clothing brands) has got you covered. From now until September 27, Madewell...

  • Calls for evacuation in Detroit where building collapsed

    People living near where a building collapsed in Detroit are calling on the city to evacuate the area.

  • Thousands march in Ukraine for LGBT rights, safety

    Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv, some carrying banners reading “Fight for right!” Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and laws against LGBT hate crimes. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova urged radical groups to refrain from violence.

  • La Palma on volcano alert after seismic activity eases

    Scientists worry a volcano may erupt on the Spanish Island of La Palma.In recent days, nearly 400 million cubic feet of magma have seeped into the Cumbre Vieja national park, south of the island.And in the past weeks, more than 4,000 tremors have been detected near the Teneguia volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in Spain that last erupted in 1971.The "swarm" of earthquakes, and the shallowness of the seismic activity, has authorities on edge.They declared a yellow alert for volcanic eruption, the second of a four-level alert system.And they have told residents, like this shopkeeper, to be prepared for an evacuation."I've been told to have some clothes packed, to have my insurance card, medication, ID, and the title deeds ready to take with us, because nobody knows what can happen. The moment they tell us to get out, we'll leave."Any evacuation plan if activated would involve moving 40,000 people.In the meantime, scientists are doing everything they can to understand the activity beneath the ground.This scientist is injecting a syringe into the earth, extracting gas in order to analyze it in the lab.She says she hopes to find out what type of gas there is, especially those of volcanic origin, and its concentration to understand anomalies causing the recent activity.

  • Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires

    Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. Diky, who lives most of the time in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought $6,000 worth of wrapping from Firezat Inc. in San Diego, enough to cover his 1,400-square-foot (130-square-meter) second home on the edge of the small California community of Meyers.

  • Tracking the tropics

    Post tropical Odette continues to move away from the United States and Tropical Depression Sixteen formed over 600 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, but the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring 1 other area in the tropics.

  • New tropical depression forms; Odette well offshore

    Forecasters announced the formation of a new tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night, as the former tropical storm named Odette headed well offshore of Nova Scotia in Canada. Tropical depression Sixteen was located 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, forecasters said. Forecasters expected it to become a tropical storm on Sunday, at which time it would be named Peter, the next name on the list.

  • Wildfire reaches Giant Forest; fate of giant sequoias unknown

    The KNP Complex fire reaches the edge of the Giant Forest, which is home to about 2,000 giant sequoias.

  • ‘They screwed up our lake’: tar sands pipeline is sucking water from Minnesota watersheds

    The Anishinaabe people are rallying to save their lakes and their traditional wild rice harvests Low water levels mean rice harvesters can’t paddle their canoes to their traditional harvesting areas. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images Along the eastern boundary of the White Earth Indian Reservation in north-western Minnesota, Indigenous Anishinaabe wild rice harvesters Jerry and Jim Libby set down a row of wooden pallets into the mud just beyond the dock of Upper Wild Rice Lake. It was a c

  • Weak La Niña may re-emerge, WMO says. Here's what that might mean for Canada

    The World Meteorological Organization puts the odds of a weak La Niña re-emerging at around 40 per cent.

  • Rain and snow follow wind in Western Montana this weekend!

    Snow accumulation possible Sunday night through Monday in southwest mountains

  • Tropical Storm Odette forecast to bring dangerous surf along the East Coast

    The storm was not forecast to spin close to any land areas, but is expected to kick up some dangerous surf along the East Coast over the next couple of days.

  • Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico

    Here marks the genesis of New Mexico’s centuries-old tradition of sharing water through irrigation systems known as acequias. Once an acequia commissioner and now a U.S. congresswoman, Leger Fernández knows how hard it is to tell farmers they won't get all the water they need — or maybe none at all. “There was always a sense of accomplishment but now what we’re witnessing is we can’t do it all the time anymore because we don’t have the water,” she said during a tour with acequia officials.

  • 11-year-old girl bitten in suspected ‘rare’ shark attack, Texas officials say

    The girl was visiting South Padre Island from Colorado.

  • Potent fall-like storm soaks B.C. coast, leaves thousands in the dark

    The first significant storm in months is nearing its end in southern British Columbia after cutting to power to thousands and bringing soaking rainfall totals Friday to many locales.

  • Rising seas, sinking land: Life on this Hurricane Ida-battered Louisiana barrier island may never be the same

    Experts say the choices faced by residents and leaders of Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida mirror what other communities will deal with as oceans rise.

  • Invasive lanternflies devour vineyards, swarm the plants around homes, and invade new areas: 'They're little Draculas'

    Invasive lanternflies are creating a nightmare for winemakers and spawning a wave of hatred among homeowners as they expand across the country.