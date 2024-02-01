‘People are so excited’: Mineola Country Club looks forward to it’s future with groundbreaking ceremony

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — In August the clubhouse for the Mineola Country Club burned down, now the members have hope as they broke the ground for the new and improved facility.

It’s a new beginning for Mineola Country Club members.

“The day this club burned, we kept hearing bigger and better,” said Board President Dan Carroll. “That became the battle cry.”

Now that is a reality, as board members broke ground on its future clubhouse on Wednesday.

“People are so excited about the prospect of the building as it’s coming,” said Club Manager Alan Brock.

The new facility will be approximately 6800 square feet, standing on the same spot as the old one.

“We’re going to build to serve more people at one time,” said Brock.

It will feature a new restaurant with a state-of-the-art kitchen, a modern pro shop, an improved bar and lounge area with outdoor patio and even a possible golf simulator.

“If it works out, for people to come and either to practice on or play on courses that you can put into the computer,” adds Brock.

Once the facility is up and running, members think the new building could take the golf course and their city to new heights.

“[When] we build this faculty, we will be a premiere golf course in East Texas,” said Carroll.

Construction could start as early as next week and it’s expected to be completed in about 9 to 10 months.

