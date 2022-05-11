Here are the people facing charges in the indictment that includes rapper Young Thug

Channel 2 Action News has obtained the sweeping 88-page indictment that outlines years of criminal activity by alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang that rapper Young Thug is affiliated with.

Atlanta rappers Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was arrested at a Buckhead home Friday on racketeering and gang charges. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, turned himself in overnight.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has accused members of the YSL gang of creating “havoc” in Atlanta since 2015, engaging repeatedly in violent crime.

Twenty-eight people, including Young Thug, were named in the indictment, which presents a timeline of events dating back to 2015 that include numerous murders, attempted murders and other crimes.

The indictment details the 2015 murder of Donavon Thomas Jr. as well as the attempted murder of rival rapper YFN Lucci by alleged members of the YSL gang that were incarcerated with him.

Here are the names of the people included in the indictment and the charges they face:

Kahlieff Adams aka Bobby Hunt -- RICO charges, attempted murder participation in criminal street gang

Martinez Arnold aka DUKE -- RICO charges

Derontae Bebee aka BEE -- RICO charges, theft by receiving stolen property, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, gun charges

Damekion Garlington aka DEE or SXARFAXE -- RICO charges, attempted murder, participation in criminal street gang, murder, gun charges

Damone Blalock aka BALI -- RICO charges

Javaris Bradford aka TUDA -- RICO charges and murder

Justin Cobb aka DUWAP -- RICO charges and murder

Cordarius Dorsey aka POLO and JUICY -- RICO charges and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Christian Eppinger aka BHRIS -- RICO charges, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, theft by taking, attempted murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a crime and gun charges.

Miles Farley aka SLATO aka LIL MILES -- RICO charges, murder, participation in criminal street gang activity and gun charges.

Jevon Fleetwood aka 4TRAY or PSYCHO -- RICO charges.

Quantavious Grier aka UNFOONK -- RICO charges and theft by receiving stolen property

Marquavius Huey aka QUA -- RICO charges, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual and gun charges.

Deamonte Kendrick aka YAK GOTTI -- RICO charges and murder.

Sergio Kitchens aka GUNNA -- RICO charges.

Wunnie Lee aka Slimelife Shawty -- RICO charges.

Demise McCullum aka NARD -- RICO charges and murder.

Tenquarius Mender aka NARD or STUNNA -- RICO charges, possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual, participation in criminal street gang activity and gun charges.

Walter Murphy aka DK -- RICO charges.

Jayden Myrick aka SETTRIP and JAYMAN -- RICO charges, attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, participation in criminal street gang,

Quamarvious Nichols -- RICO charges, murder, participation in criminal street gang activity and gun charges.

Rodalius Ryan aka LIL ROD -- RICO charges

Antonio Sledge aka MOUNK TOUNK -- RICO charges and gun charges.

Trontavious Stephens aka TICK or SLUG -- RICO charges

Shannon Stillwell aka Shannon Jackson aka SB -- RICO charges, murder, participation in a criminal street gang, gun charges

Antonio Sumlin aka OBAMA -- RICO charges, murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, gun charges

Jeffrey Williams aka YOUNG THUG -- RICO charges, participation in criminal street gang activity

Jimmy Winfrey aka ROSCOE -- RICO charges, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, participation in criminal street gang and gun charges.



