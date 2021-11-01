People feared trapped in Nigeria high-rise collapse in Lagos

·1 min read
Injured person in an ambulance
A picture from the site of the collapse shows one person who has been treated for injuries

Several people are feared trapped after a high-rise building under construction collapsed in Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos, witnesses say.

At least three people have died, according to the authorities.

Images from the scene show crowds gathering close to a huge pile of rubble. Police are struggling to cordon off the area.

Some workers and locals have been using bare hands to move concrete slabs to reach people trapped.

A digger is also at the scene.

"It is a 25-storey building still under construction. Many workers are trapped under the rubble. We are trying to rescue them," Oke-Osanyintolu, the head of the Lagos state emergency management agency is quoted as saying by the AFP agency.

Lagos has seen several building collapses in recent years.

The causes of this incident are still unclear, but residents have joined rescue operations and have criticised the authorities for not responding quickly, Reuters news agency reports.

The building collapsed at 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT) and witnesses said rescue teams turned up 90 minutes later.

Ikoyi building collapse: 21-storey-building fall for Lagos wit fear say many dey trapped
Efforts to dig through the rubble have begun

Some of the workers at the site said their colleagues were still trapped in the rubble, AFP reports.

"I feel so bad because the people that are inside they have family," one of them identified as Latif Shittu said.

In 2019, 10 people died after a school collapsed in Lagos.

And in September 2014, 116 people died when a six-storey building collapsed in Lagos during a service given by a celebrity televangelist.

Building standards have often been criticised and the Lagos state authorities recently launched a new scheme to improve certification.

