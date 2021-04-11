People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace — and saving big

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sigrid Forberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace &#x002014; and saving big
People are flocking to the reopened Obamacare marketplace — and saving big

On Jan. 28, about a week after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, the fledgling administration announced the first in a planned series of key health reforms.

The president ordered the temporary reopening of healthcare.gov, the federal government's Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance marketplace.

To millions of people in COVID-stricken America, the move promised a fresh chance to secure an affordable health plan.

Early success

Healthcare.gov website
txking / Shutterstock.com

Now, two and a half months later, we're getting an indication of the measure’s popularity.

Last Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that 500,000 people had purchased Obamacare plans during the first six weeks of the Biden-mandated special enrollment period, which runs until Aug. 15.

Most notable, perhaps, is that these new enrollments occurred before generous new Obamacare subsidies — which were passed as part of Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill — took effect on April 1.

As a result of those subsidies, HHS estimates that about 6.8 million are eligible for coverage on healthcare.gov with no premiums at all and that 1.3 million could get coverage for less than $50 a month.

So there's every reason to believe that, in the months ahead, many more Americans will be taking advantage of the opportunity to save big on health care costs.

How do the new subsidies work?

Health insurance form with stethoscope in top view
Suphaksorn Thongwongboot / Shutterstock

Biden’s bill ensures enrollees will pay no more than 8.5% of their income on health coverage — down from the previous 10%. Lower-income policyholders will be given subsidies that completely eliminate their premiums.

The new rules also extend help to those earning more than 400% of the federal poverty level, which works out to about $51,000 for individuals and $104,800 for a family of four.

The changes will qualify about 15 million uninsured Americans for financial assistance and offer 9 million people with subsidized plans even more help.

On average, you’ll see your premiums decrease about $50 a month. And anyone making more than $51,000 will be able to find coverage for about $1,000 less per month than before the bill was passed.

With that kind of money returned to your pocket, you could make a long-delayed purchase, put a dent on some lingering bills or finally get control of your debts.

What do I have to do?

Older man types on laptop, sitting at kitchen table
Theera Disayarat / Shutterstock

If you’re already an Obamacare policyholder, the reduced premiums won’t just show up in your health care account.

To get your discount, you’ll have to go back to the website where you bought your health insurance plan and confirm that you want the new, expanded tax credit for your existing plan.

Unless you update your preferences, you’ll keep paying your current price until next spring, when you’ll get the difference back in the form of a refund on your 2021 taxes.

And if you haven’t bought your plan through the ACA marketplace, you’ll have to go back and cancel it and switch to an eligible plan.

What about the no-premium plans?

Senior man is standing in the kitchen of his home with bills in one hand and a cup of tea in the other. He has a worried expression on his face.
DGLimages / Shutterstock

For lower income households, the relief bill offers no-premium plans with retroactive coverage to Jan. 1. Unfortunately, it’s going to take a few months to set up those benefits.

Those rates are unlikely to appear on the healthcare.gov site until this summer, meaning eligible Americans may have to split the application process into three separate steps by signing up for a plan, then getting the new income-based subsidies and finally applying for the special unemployment benefit once it’s ready.

What to do if you need money right now

Man planning family finance and using calculator
Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

Most people will have to wait several months or a year to see the difference in their bank account.

If your bills are piling up now and you need a little relief, you may want to consider folding your loans into a single, lower-interest loan to give yourself some breathing room and help get out from under your debt sooner.

And if you want to add a little more to your monthly budget, you have more options.

Recommended Stories

  • McEnany on Biden: 'Everything coming out of the administration is anything but moderate'

    Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls the Biden administration 'anything but moderate,' and suggests the Radical Left is 'really running the show.'

  • Fed's Powell: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'

    (Reuters) -The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, but some risks remain, particularly any resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said. In a brief preview of a longer interview with CBS' news magazine program "60 Minutes" set to air in full on Sunday night, Powell echoed both his recent optimism about the economy and a now-familiar warning that COVID-19 remains the main risk. "We feel like we're at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly, so the principal risk to our economy right now really is that the disease would spread again," Powell said.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called police to their California home 9 times in as many months

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced a challenging start to their new lives in California, having to call authorities to their Montecito home nine times over the course of just as many months. The famous couple moved to their Golden State residence with their 1-year-old son Archie in July 2020, after reportedly living with their friend, Tyler Perry, in his $18 million Los Angeles ...

  • Coronavirus latest news: South Africa variant can 'break through' Pfizer's vaccine

    Half of people in England live in areas that are Covid free Why Europe's approach to AstraZeneca jab differs from ours Two-thirds of pubs lack outdoor space to open on Monday Private Covid tests to be subject to quality checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. The vaccine appeared to be less effective against the South African variant, researchers noted. Crucially, however, the study shows that the variant does not spread effectively, they say. It is believed that this reduced effectiveness may also only occur in a short window of time. Results from the study showed that there were no reported cases of B.1.351 in fully vaccinated individuals who had received their second dose more then 14-days prior. Follow the latest updates below

  • CBD sales are soaring, but evidence is still slim that the cannabis derivative makes a difference for anxiety or pain

    Hundreds of CBD products – including gummies – are now on the market. Frederic J. Brown via Getty ImagesMany people have turned to cannabis and its derivatives as they search for pandemic relief, and one of the most widely available ones is CBD. It is also legal. You can buy oils, tinctures, capsules, gummies, cosmetics and even toilet paper said to contain the molecule. Martha Stewart has a line of CBD products, and some companies are marketing CBD products for holiday gifts. And, you can even buy CBD products for your pet. An investment bank has estimated that this market will be worth US billion by 2025, even though many of the products that allegedly contain CBD may not contain any CBD all. And, if they do, the amount often is far less than the amount stated on the product bottle or box. The CBD craze started in 2018, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Epidiolex, the first drug containing CBD, used to treat two rare and severe types of childhood epilepsy. Since that approval, research on the possible medical applications of CBD has risen sharply. But while the ads boasting its benefits are ubiquitous, there is still much we scientists don’t know, including whether CBD can actually reduce stress and anxiety. That said, as a neuroscientist who studies childhood anxiety disorders and the neurobiology of stress and anxiety, I am encouraged by some of the preliminary research. For example, pre-clinical studies show that CBD can reduce fear and anxiety-related behaviors in mice. Neuroimaging studies in humans show that CBD can reduce activity in the amygdala and anterior cingulate cortex, brain regions associated with stress and anxiety. Yet more research must take place before we can be certain. Early evidence suggests CBD could help with inflammation and some arthritic conditions. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images What is CBD? CBD is only one of more than 100 cannabinoids and other molecules found in the marijuana plant (Cannabis Sativa). Cannabinoids are known as signaling molecules: They interact with other molecules in the body, including the brain. For example, THC, the plant’s most abundant cannabinoid, interacts with brain receptors to cause the “high” feeling. Cannabinoids can also impact the immune system; this may help alleviate inflammation, arthritic conditions and neuropathic pain. CBD, the plant’s second most abundant cannabinoid, does not contain THC, and therefore does not have psychoactive effects. There is no high. CBD also doesn’t seem to bind strongly with typical cannabinoid receptors. Instead, it interacts with other signaling molecules in the brain and throughout the body. For example, CBD may act on the serotonin system, particularly serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, which are involved in signaling pathways that regulate pain, depression and anxiety. Evidence suggests that CBD may interact with the body’s own natural cannabinoid system – the endocannabinoid system – to boost levels of anandamide, the “bliss molecule,” our body’s natural version of THC, perhaps changing the way people think and feel. And CBD may act with the body’s natural opioid system. This would explain some of the reported pain-relieving qualities. Yet with all of these potential effects, we still don’t understand how CBD works to alleviate pain, anxiety, inflammation and even epilepsy, the only disorder for which a drug containing CBD has been FDA-approved. In medicine, to see if something works, a randomized placebo-controlled trial is the gold standard. Several clinical trials are underway to see if CBD works for anxiety, COVID-19-induced stress, and for the treatment of anxiety disorders – worldwide, the most common mental disorder. There are several types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety, which relates to excess worrying about everyday life, and social anxiety disorder, which includes intense fear around social interactions. Symptoms of anxiety can also vary, including feeling tense, irritable or jumpy, and also feeling that your heart is racing, sweating, headaches, stomachaches and insomnia. Recent studies show that COVID-19 has exacerbated some already existing mental health problems. And, even for people without a history of mental health problems, a COVID-19 diagnosis increases the risk of anxiety and other psychiatric disorders. Preliminary and recent studies on the potential for CBD to reduce stress and anxiety are promising. Two small preliminary studies, for instance, tested whether CBD reduced anxiety in individuals with social anxiety disorder and in healthy volunteers. A public speaking test was simulated; those given CBD reported lower anxiety compared to those given a placebo (sugar pill). But we must wait for results of larger clinical trials to know if CBD works, and under what conditions. Dozens of marijuana or CBD-laced food products are now available. Lauri Patterson via Getty Images Popularity outpaces science In November, voters in four states – Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota – voted to join 11 other states to legalize recreational cannabis use in the U.S. But the rise in legalization and decriminalization of cannabinoids, along with their widespread popularity, significantly outpaces the science. There is more research today on the potential medical applications of cannabinoids than ever before – including 6 million from the National Institutes of Health, along with million on CBD in the year 2020. Still, this is a relatively new area of medical research. CBD was discovered in 1940; the body’s own endocannabinoid system wasn’t discovered until 1992. This is shocking given that humans have been using cannabis and cannabis-based products for thousands of years. Evidence suggests medical use of cannabis dates back to ancient times, including around 2700 B.C., when Emperor Shen Nung – known as the father of Chinese medicine – was exploring cannabis use to treat over 100 different ailments, including gout, rheumatism and malaria. But today, doctors, nurses and other medical providers are generally not well prepared to answer patients’ questions about potential risks, benefits and applications. This may be because cannabis and CBD are not a part of standard medical education. For example, a 2017 survey of medical residents and fellows in St. Louis found that 84.9% reported receiving no medical education about cannabis. Government restrictions also contribute to the lag. Cannabis is still illegal at the federal level. In 2016, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration affirmed its classification of cannabis as a Schedule I drug. That put it in the same category as deadly and addictive drugs: opioids (like heroine and oxycodone). This is in stark contrast to research that shows cannabis is relatively safe and with a low potential for abuse. But because of this federal classification, scientific and medical study of cannabis is tightly regulated. Researchers need a special license from the DEA to study it. Physicians may also feel poorly trained because more and higher-quality research is needed before they make recommendations to their patients. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Researching CBD and other cannabis derivatives is also difficult. CBD products are currently unregulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This means CBD is not considered a dietary supplement, and marketed CBD products cannot make any health-related claims. This also means there’s no oversight on what’s in CBD products, which is why they are frequently mislabeled. This creates a “Wild West” environment for consumers. So should you try CBD for stress and anxiety? The bottom line: It’s too early to tell. Those CBD gummies might just be an expensive placebo. In the meantime, turn to evidence-based treatments for stress and anxiety relief – like good old-fashioned exercise.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hilary A. Marusak, Wayne State University. Read more:CBD: Rising star or popular fad?No, CBD is not a miracle molecule that can cure coronavirus, just as it won’t cure many other maladies its proponents claimCannabis: Misinformation about CBD can be life-threatening Dr. Marusak is supported, in part, by grants from the National Institute of Mental Health.

  • Youngest royals give the Queen reason to smile as she faces life as a widow

    They are the two great-grandchildren that Prince Philip never got to meet. Born just 40 days apart, Princess Eugenie and her cousin Zara Tindall paid special tribute to their grandfather before his death by naming their newborn sons after him. Eugenie’s firstborn, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born on February 9, and Zara’s third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, born on March 21, will forever bear the hallmark of their royal heritage. For the Queen, as she faces life as a widow at nearly 95, the babies will bring welcome joy at a time of great sorrow. Having not been able to see much of her elder grandchildren when they were growing up because she spent so much time overseas when the likes of William and Harry were young, the sovereign now relishes family time. Over recent years, she has grown especially close to her youngest grandchildren, the Earl and Countess of Wessexes’ children, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn, who are regular visitors to Windsor Castle, living just 10 miles away at Bagshot Park. Royal aides used to speak of stepping over tricycles and roller skates as the youngsters would spend precious weekends with “Granny and Grandpa”. The arrival of no less than 10 great-grandchildren over the past decade has delighted the Queen – not least when many are already showing signs of sharing her passion for dogs and horses. Her eldest grandchild Peter Phillips’s daughters, Savannah, 10, and Isla, eight, are already keen amateur riders, along with his sister Zara Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia, seven.

  • Biden and U.S. Corporations are tougher on Georgia than China

    Dan Bongino and Steven Mosher discuss how the Biden administration has given China a pass, while criticizing Georgia

  • Biden pledges stronger U.S. role in Paris Climate Accord as architect Kerry wants a loftier pact, period

    President-elect Joe Biden marked the five-year anniversary of the Paris climate-change pact on Saturday, pledging to increase the U.S.'s ambition toward the voluntary global agreement that the Trump administration had quit.

  • Trump tells Republican donors he'll help win Congress in 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump vowed to help Republicans win seats in Congress in 2022 elections but lashed out at two top party figures, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, at a donor retreat on Saturday. At a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club for Republican National Committee donors in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump made clear he is still irked at his inability to hang on to the White House despite losing the Nov. 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden, who is now president. McConnell drew Trump's ire in the aftermath of the election for stating the obvious - that Biden had won the presidency - and the two remain at odds.

  • "I am praying they get this right": Chauvin trial leaves cities across America on edge

    The impact of the Derek Chauvin trial is reverberating far beyond the walls of the downtown Minneapolis courtroom.The state of play: With the trial set to enter its third week, activists across America are watching the proceedings unfold with heavy skepticism that what they perceive as justice will be served. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePlus, nearly a year after George Floyd’s death, cities are continuing to confront heightened tensions in their communities while taking steps to curb use of force among law enforcement and hold them accountable for unfair treatment of people of color."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and local Black Lives Matter activist.In Denver, where protests over Floyd’s death renewed attention to the 2019 police killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers recently introduced two bills aimed at preventing both tragedies from happening again.One bill would, among other things, limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force, allowing it only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted.The other responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine — a powerful sedative McClain was injected with after officers used a chokehold on him — outside of hospital settings.The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports.Meanwhile, in Charlotte, Kass Ottley, a 56-year-old grandmother and one of the city’s most prominent activists, has been dealing with stomach pains while watching the trial. She’s sure they’re from the stress. "I am praying they get this right," Ottley told Axios last week. "Because if not, the reaction is going to be like nothing we’ve ever seen before."Flashback: Both Ottley and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings said the Chauvin trial brings back memories of the 2015 mistrial of officer Randall "Wes" Kerrick, who shot an unarmed Black man named Jonathan Ferrell 10 times in September 2013. Like the Chauvin case, it seemed like clear-cut murder to many, including then-police chief Rodney Monroe, who arrested Kerrick within 18 hours of the incident.The city settled a civil suit with Ferrell’s family just two months before the trial, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on criminal charges."I really thought we were going to get this right. This is going to be the one to change everything,” Ottley said of the Kerrick trial, echoing what many across America are saying about the Chauvin trial.In Des Moines, the city passed an ordinance last June that prohibits racial profiling by police. It also created a new committee to make recommendations about how to further improve police enforcement.But tensions remain high, frequently leading to calls to restore decorum during the city’s virtual meetings. Relations between the public — especially activists — and city officials have become so fraught that Mayor Frank Cownie is now pursuing new rules for City Hall.That includes a weapons ban and the installation of metal detectors before the city resumes in-person meetings later this year. Across Tampa Bay, organizers and activists felt anxious and hopeful but also jaded as the trial started.Jae Passmore, who has been on the front lines of recent protests and was roughly arrested by Tampa police during a demonstration downtown last summer, said she was avoiding watching the trial."It's a tale as old as time," Passmore said. "From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Eric Garner, I don't need to re-traumatize myself with the acknowledgment that this country doesn't care about Black life by watching this trial."This story contains reporting from Axios Charlotte's Michael Graff; Axios Denver's Alayna Alvarez; Axios Des Moines’ Jason Clayworth; and Axios Tampa Bay’s Ben Montgomery. Yacob Reyes contributed to this report.This is an Axios Local collaboration. If you live in Charlotte, Denver, Des Moines, Tampa Bay or the Twin Cities, sign up to receive newsletters designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 3 Things to Do Now If You're Retiring in the Next Decade

    You'll need a hefty retirement account to support you, and you must do everything possible to be fully financially prepared once you leave work. Here are three steps you should take now to prepare for your impending retirement. Once you hit 50, the government wants to give you a little extra help saving for retirement, in the form of catch-up contributions.

  • Revealed: how retirement brought the no-nonsense Duke of Edinburgh the simple pleasures he craved

    He had spent most of his adult life cosseted in palaces and castles, but craved modesty and simplicity, and in retirement Prince Philip finally, briefly, got his own way. His private nirvana was the quiet, peaceful home he made for himself at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where he could live out his years reading, painting, birdwatching, carriage-driving and entertaining his closest friends. “I reckon I’ve done my bit,” he said in an interview to mark his 90th birthday, “so I want to enjoy myself a bit now, with less responsibility, less frantic rushing about, less preparation, less trying to think of something to say. “On top of that, your memory’s going, I can’t remember names and things,” he admitted. “It’s better to get out before you reach the sell-by date.” Painting, sport, writing – the hobbies that made Prince Philip tick The Duke of Edinburgh was surely alone in believing he had reached his “sell-by date”, even when he did finally retire in 2017, but no one, and certainly not the Queen, would dispute that he had “done his bit”. By the time the Duke stepped down from his full-time role in August 2017, when he attended a rain-sodden parade in front of Buckingham Palace in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, he had completed 22,219 solo engagements, as well as countless others with the Queen.

  • Prince Philip's death has left 'huge void' in Queen Elizabeth II's life: Prince Andrew

    “I think the way I would put it is we have lost almost the grandfather of the nation,” somber Prince Andrew, wearing a black suit and tie, said.

  • South African variant may evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa may evade the protection provided by Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is very low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Biles hints that Paris, not Tokyo may be last Olympics

    Four-time gold medalist Simone Biles may be sticking around for the 2024 Paris Summer Gamesafter she competes in the delayed Tokyo Olympics(SOUNDBITE) (English) SIMONE BILES, U.S. GYMNAST, SAYING: "Honestly, right now my main focus is the Olympic games. Then after I have a tour that we've put together. So I'm really excited to go around the U.S. with all the girls and do that 36-city tour.”After winning team, floor and vault gold at the 2016 Rio GamesBiles had given every indication that Tokyo would her final competitionBut her French coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi have other ideas(SOUNDBITE) (English) SIMONE BILES, U.S. GYMNAST, SAYING: “And then afterwards I'm not so sure because Cecile and Laurent are from Paris. And so they've kind of guilted me into at least becoming a specialist and coming back, but you know the main goal is 2021 Olympics, tour, and then we'll have to see."

  • Add an Exercise Ball to Your Routine to Sculpt Your Core and Boost Mobility

    Also known as stability balls, Swiss balls, yoga balls, or physio balls, these large, inflatable globes can be extremely useful in helping you to reach your fitness goals (that’s why you’ve seen them at the gym or at a physical therapist’s office). What kind of workouts are exercise balls used for? An exercise ball can assist in targeting these muscles by creating some wobbliness that your body has to compensate for, says Gonzalez.

  • A year after COVID, personal finances are not so grim for millions of Americans

    Despite historic job losses and financial insecurity, most Americans fared well during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The U.S. is having a 'vaccination job boom' as confidence in the job market plummets

    The number of job vacancies soared to nearly 15 million by mid-March, up from 10 million before the pandemic began.

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • 5 things to know heading into Saturday’s Masters action: Accuracy is still key at Augusta

    Augusta National is playing fast and firm and if the rain holds off the forecast is calling for gusty conditions, which could cause havoc.