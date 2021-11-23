People are flooding airports for the holidays
Jillian Angeline shares the holiday rush in Newark.
She took off his last name from her Instagram bio.
The "Speed" costars had a casual conversation in which Bullock told Reeves she had never had the treats, and he fixed that a few days later.
As of now, Wendy still isn't scheduled to return to her infamous purple chair on the set of The Wendy Williams Show anytime soon.
The couple made their public debut on Nov. 5 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championship in California
From Cardi B to Coi Leray, here's the most memorable red carpet moments from the 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B.
Bobby Flay and Food Network were rumored to be parting ways after the chef's three-year contract expires at end of 2021
Chloe Bailey's toned abs and legs looked totally killer as she performed at this year's AMAs. The 23-year-old singer runs thrice a week to keep in shape.
In the original Ghostbusters movies, Winston Zeddemore was meant to have a larger role that was cut. Ghostbusters: Afterlife starts to make up for that. The post How GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Gives Winston the Story He Deserves appeared first on Nerdist.
The student didn't expect her mom to react this way.
Ever since their romance became public, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under the media’s microscope. And following the couple’s early 2020 decision to take a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, it feels like the scrutiny has grown exponentially. The Duchess of Sussex herself has spoken candidly […]
Back in Yellowstone’s third season, when the sweet-natured, perpetually in-over-his-head ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom started dabbling in rodeo-riding, his boss John Dutton rolled his eyes, letting Jimmy know he didn’t approve. To John, being a real cowboy means staying deeply connected to the land, the horses, the cattle, and the climate—even if it means putting your life on the line to protect the honor and the property of your employer. The rodeo demands a similar physical sacrifice. (As Jimmy
Dua Lipa attended a drag show in a sparkly David Koma set and matching boots.
The actress is taking some time off after promoting her two new films.
One iconic Eagles fan turned into an Internet-dominating meme on Sunday, and she explained what happened in her own words after the win. By Adam Hermann
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Celebrities wore completely sheer dresses and gowns with perfectly placed cutouts at the 2021 American Music Awards.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating with a “honeymoon world tour” after tying the knot on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles