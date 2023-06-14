People Are Calling Out Every Single Reason Why They Wouldn't Want To Be Stuck In These Double-Decker Plane Seats, And It's So Real

You may have seen this image circulating in the past few days of a conceptual design for double-decker airplane seating.

The prototype was created by Alejandro Núñez Vicente, a 23-year-old airplane seat designer that is trying to reimagine economy class flights. His design, "Chaise Longue," was first presented at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in 2022 in Germany, and after tweaking his original prototype, he returned again this year.

The design features three standard economy seats, but staggers them into lower and upper levels. Alejandro hopes that this will not only provide more comfort to economy class passengers, but also increase the seating capacity on airlines. Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Naturally, the internet had something — well, many things — to say about Alejandro's innovation. The biggest concern seemed to be with your upstairs neighbors' flatulence levels if you're traveling on a lower level seat:

Would you like a stranger to fart directly into your mouth? https://t.co/owXD5jYz3J — Bentz (@B_ntzBurgh) June 6, 2023

Honestly, the only thing missing from air travel to make it greater was sitting in a fart splash zone.10/10. No notes. https://t.co/NRSonenge9 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 6, 2023

Airlines: How can we make flying more miserable for people with no money and who are larger than normal?Engineers: we made it so you can fart in their face faces, too https://t.co/jyCEiw7Gwn — Hannah Guy (@hannorg) June 7, 2023

And just hygiene and spillage issues in general:



I've sat next to people that peed their pants, vomited, spit, spilled drinks and food. Sitting under them sounds like a swell idea. I mean, how much more greedy can airlines get? — Professor Ben Alonzo (@benbiotic) June 6, 2023

"Aside from having your head in someone's ass, what happens to the people on the bottom level when the upper puts their seat back? Besides getting clocked in the head, you can't get out! All the M&Ms, peanuts, and liquids raining down the entire flight? This is a new level of suckatude. The flight would have to be damn near free for me to sign on with this bullshit," exclaimed Reddit user u/BeepingJerry.



People were also quick to mention the lack of accessibility with this design. "I'm disabled and there is no way whatsoever that I would be able to get in or out of any of these seats. If any airline does this, they'll need to be prepared for many lawsuits for disability discrimination," Reddit user u/blueocean43 said.



"This screams, 'fuck people with disabilities,'" said u/socialanimalspodcast in agreement.



Alejandro's design apparently allows for the seats on the lower level to fold "theater style" so that it's more accessible for people with disabilities and wheelchair users than the upper level. Which means that those who require more accessibility are likely subject to the lower level seats — or what the internet is referring to as the "fart zone."



No, because farts. But I have to because ♿. https://t.co/aBUwX0M2Bc — Anna Pakman (@Annatated) June 7, 2023

Not to mention, people have safety concerns overall with both levels and aren't convinced that the double-decker configuration would pass routine safety tests:



Absolutely the fuck not. For a million reasons, but primarily: in even a minor accident (skidding off an icy runway), how is the top level NOT crushing the lower level? This is just utterly absurd. https://t.co/uL1U8sWRTE — Perimenopausal PhD 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Protect Trans Folx (@michellegotto) June 7, 2023

No thanks. Because imagine if we crash and I live, then the seat falls on me making me stuck, or injuring me worse. I’ll pass. https://t.co/abPJW4Q9eV — So Is The Baby (@afrovocative) June 7, 2023

Personally, I would feel VERY claustrophobic in the lower level, and I'm definitely not alone in this. I think it's going to be pretty tough to convince people to take that lower middle seat unless you quite literally pay them to do so.



"I was looking at the seat where the guy is sitting and I thought MAYBE I could bare it but I think I would still have a panic attack feeling so cramped. And then I started thinking about the middle seat — you're trapped between two people with no room to slide out, and all you have in front of you is essentially a wall that is curving towards your head making you feel more claustrophobic," said Reddit user u/Regis_.

"How do you even get in/out from the middle? It looks like you would have to slide your bottom across everyone else's lap," Reddit user u/dxh13 echoed.



Alejandro doesn't seem to mind the negative feedback, though. "Most of the times when they show you something new, everyone hates it at first, they’re scared of change," he told CNN . "But the more you show it, and the more you develop it, and the more they see it, the more they get used to it."

It's also worth mentioning that Alejandro wouldn't completely eliminate all standard airplane seats with his design. The idea is to have the double decker seating in the middle with two columns of standard economy seats on either side.

It's true that some people don't mind this potential new seating arrangement — specifically citing the increased leg room: "This actually looks more comfortable. People are just having knee-jerk reactions. The guy in the photo has his legs fully extended and his back reclined. Definitely not possible unless you book business class on a regular flight," said Reddit user u/Shwne.



But the general consensus seems to be that the double-decker design isn't the direction we should be heading in. Especially as travelers are advocating for more accessible and comfortable seats on planes.



People were just talking shit about the woman advocating for more space on planes and size discrimination and now they want y'all to play Lincoln Logs in Group 1. https://t.co/azcRnB2Ced — Benns-ke Urameshi (@bennsintheroad) June 7, 2023

