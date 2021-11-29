What the people gathered at Dealey Plaza say about why they're there

Dozens of Trump supporters have been gathering at Dealey Plaza nearly every day for weeks now. Several of them explained what they’re doing there in a video circulating on social media.

“It’s going to reverse the spell of what the Illuminati did to JFK,” one woman tells the camera.

Why it matters: The enigmatic group, apparently awaiting the return of either JFK Sr. or JFK Jr. or both, has garnered national attention.

The group seems to be a spin-off of the movement centered on baseless collection of conspiracy theories known as QAnon.

What’s happening: Rex Ravita, a freelance journalist based in Dallas, recorded the interviews on a rainy day about two weeks ago, but it’s gone viral in the last few days.

What they’re saying: “We have a group of God-loving patriots that come together, meeting each other from meeting online, and come together to celebrate the fact that we love the Constitution, we love America and we love being patriots,” a woman in a red “Make America Great Again” hat says.

One woman, wearing a shirt with JFK’s picture, explains that 900 celebrities had to fake their deaths to get out of their contracts with the Illuminati.

One man in the video says the predictions are based on “gematria,” a not-at-all-scientific form of Jewish numerology.

You can watch the video for yourself here.

