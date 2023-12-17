People From Generations Are Sharing The “Boomer” Opinions They Agree With
Boomers really do love a good leather phone case.
Boomers really do love a good leather phone case.
Netflix announced on Sunday that it's working on a remake of the One Piece anime, starting from the beginning of the manga. There's no release date yet. Wit Studio, the animation studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, will be producing it.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Bills game.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
23,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating.
'Small but mighty,' says one of 31,000+ fans — and it's waterproof! Save 55% and never endure that tinny sound again.
Also on deck: Barbie on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off, and so much more.
Let these hands-free helpers guide you while you walk the dog, change the tire in the dark or guide you in a power outage.
More than 25,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 70% off.
Theft rates can have a significant impact on car values; luxury models, which already suffer above-average depreciation, can be the worst subjects.
Money market accounts offer some of the best features of checking and savings accounts. Here’s how to open a money market account.
Anyone would love to receive this sparkly, minimalist card case.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.
'These are just as nice as the more expensive ones out there,' raved a fan. 'I bought four because I love them that much.'
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
When you buy a car, you’ll need new car insurance, whether you’re sourcing a new policy or transferring existing coverage.
Before interest rates start sliding back down, you should take advantage of the highest rates we’ve seen in years and open a savings account.
To decide if a high-yield savings account or CD is a better fit for you, consider why you’re saving and when you may need your money.
From subscription boxes to popular Amazon finds, these gifts will arrive before Santa does.